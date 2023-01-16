NFL Draft Profile: Kyle Patterson, Tight End, Air Force Falcons

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Air Force TE Kyle Patterson

Kyle Patterson

Air Force Falcons

#88

Pos: TE

Ht: TE

Wt: 253

Hand: 928

Arm: 3328

Wing: 7818

40: 4.75

DOB: 10/13/2000

Hometown: Gilbert, AZ

High School: Perry

Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Originally from Gilbert, Arizona. Attended Perry High School. He played at Air Force. During the shortened 2020 season, he started in five games, totaling twelve receptions, 205 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns, all of which ranked first on the team. As a junior, he started four games before suffering an injury that kept him out for the rest of the season. During his senior season, he played in seven games, totaling three receptions and thirty two receiving yards.