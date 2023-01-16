NFL Draft Profile: Kyle Patterson, Tight End, Air Force Falcons
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Air Force TE Kyle Patterson
Kyle Patterson
Air Force Falcons
#88
Pos: TE
Ht: TE
Wt: 253
Hand: 928
Arm: 3328
Wing: 7818
40: 4.75
DOB: 10/13/2000
Hometown: Gilbert, AZ
High School: Perry
Eligibility: 2023
Background:
Originally from Gilbert, Arizona. Attended Perry High School. He played at Air Force. During the shortened 2020 season, he started in five games, totaling twelve receptions, 205 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns, all of which ranked first on the team. As a junior, he started four games before suffering an injury that kept him out for the rest of the season. During his senior season, he played in seven games, totaling three receptions and thirty two receiving yards.
