Warrant out for suspect accused of injuring SCSO deputy during traffic stop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has issued a warrant for a Cordova man accused of assaulting a deputy in November. Richard Wright, 41, is wanted for aggravated assault. According to the incident report, the situation took place in the afternoon of Nov. 25 in...
'It's just unbelievable' | Midtown car theft victim frustrated with suspects' early release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eight Memphis teenagers busted for car theft and gun possession in Midtown just three days ago have been released from custody. The teens are innocent until proven guilty, but owners of at least one of the stolen cars are questioning the quick release. "We had gotten...
Man robbed, hacked after meeting woman on dating site, being held at gunpoint, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A date set up online soon turned to a real-life disaster, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said a man met 22-year-old Adrionna Dull on a dating app and showed up to a home on South Avenue on Monday, January 16 for a date with her.
Man shot to death in Frayser, police release photos of suspect’s car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department on Thursday released photos of a vehicle connected to a deadly shooting in September. Officers responded just before 1:20 a.m. Sept. 16 to a shooting on Harvester Lane East in the Frayser neighborhood, police said. They found a man, later identified as Quentin Dotson, had been shot multiple times.
Police catch man ‘casing’ cars in Harbor Town
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old was caught with burglary tools and a car key programmer as police say he was targeting cars in Harbor Town. Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, an officer spotted a Nissan 370Z “casing” vehicles in the Harbor Town area on Mud Island. The tag came back as stolen. According to documents, the […]
Woman attacked outside Kroger while walking with security to her car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Security and shoppers of the Kroger on Poplar and Kirby are on high alert after a woman was attacked outside the store Thursday night. Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked just after 8 p.m. Thursday. The...
Woman escapes attempted abduction in East Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was nearly abducted in East Memphis on Wednesday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the attempted abduction happened during the day on Chanwil. Neighbors tell FOX13′s Carolyn Cerda, the victim was just walking her dog at the corner of Pinehurst and...
6 burglars use sledgehammer to break into liquor store, steal alcohol, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six people are wanted for using a sledgehammer to break into a liquor store. On Jan. 15 at approximately 3 a.m., two vehicles, a 2008 Infiniti G35, and a 2014 Infiniti QX70, pulled into the One Stop Shop on Jackson Avenue. Three people from each vehicle...
Two men try to abduct woman jogging in East Memphis: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was almost abducted while jogging with her dog Wednesday in an East Memphis neighborhood. Around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, police officers responded to an attempted abduction in the 4100 block of Long Leaf Drive, off Wallace Road. The victim told police that about an hour earlier, she was jogging […]
Man wanted for robbing multiple fast food resturanunts in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who robbed five fast-food restaurants. The robberies took place on Monday from 7:56 p.m. until 9:07 p.m in these locations:. McDonald’s, 2994 Poplar Avenue. McDonald’s, 1755 Getwell Road. Mcdonald’s, 3068 South Perkins Road. Taco Bell,...
Accused truck thief who hit officer at Cordova IHOP charged with attempted murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police arrested a man they say hit a Bartlett police officer with a stolen car in a getaway attempt when the officer pulled him over at a Cordova IHOP on Wednesday. Demario Rodriquez Mathis Jr., 25, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, auto theft $10,000-$60,000, evading arrest, theft of a firearm, possession […]
Woman hit by truck, one detained in Southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is injured after she was hit by a truck in Southeast Memphis Thursday. Police say officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Winchester Road and Riverdale Road before 7 p.m. The pedestrian was struck by a silver Ford F-150. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. […]
MPD: 3 suspects wanted for car break-in, shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three suspects are wanted after breaking into a vehicle that led to a shooting on Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting at 11:45 a..m. on Jordan Drive. Police say officers were told by the victim that three individuals were breaking...
Woman, security guard assaulted at East Memphis Kroger
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after she was assaulted in the parking lot of Kroger at Poplar and Kirby on Wednesday night. She while walking to her car with uniformed store security when a thief tried to steal her purse. During the process, the suspect reportedly kicked her in head and body repeatedly […]
5 Memphis Police officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest fired
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after the altercation, have been fired, the Memphis Police Department announced on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin...
Judge, attorney explain why teens released after car thefts in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A handful of juveniles charged with auto thefts and evading arrest are now back on the streets. On Tuesday, eight teens, including three 13-year-olds, were arrested for stealing cars in Midtown. Memphis Police say it started at 8 a.m. Monday, when a Hyundai Tucson was stolen...
One killed in Collierville shooting, shooter detained, police say
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — One person was killed in Collierville Thursday afternoon. Collierville Police responded to a shooting at approximately 1 p.m., at a home on Starlight Drive, off US-72. When officers arrived, the shooter was detained, police said. Police also said that the shooting was isolated to a residence...
Eight people shoot into homes in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a group of people after frightening moments in Frayser. Police released pictures of a group of people pointing guns around a dark-colored car. MPD said there were eight people in that group which opened fire in the 4000 block of Drowsy...
Two suspects sought in Cash App phone scam
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two suspects they say sent money from a woman’s phone via Cash App without her consent. MPD said a woman was approached by two males who were selling candy Sunday on North Germantown Parkway near Wolfchase Galleria. The woman didn’t have any cash, but the police said […]
Woman almost kidnapped while walking her dog in broad daylight, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was almost kidnapped while taking her dog for a run near Chanwil Ave on Wednesday, Jan. 18, Memphis Police Department said. Officers responded to a kidnapping abduction call in the Pidgeon Estates area at 3:45 p.m. MPD said a two men, one driver...
