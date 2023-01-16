ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Amid the rubble in Dnipro, Ukraine, a frantic search grows increasingly desperate

By Elissa Nadworny, Claire Harbage
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare

KYIV—Ukraine is braced for a major new offensive that could begin within weeks. One of President Zelensky’s key insiders told The Daily Beast that they expect a looming Russian move to encircle the country with a simultaneous attack on three fronts.Rustem Umerov, a member of the team negotiating with Russia, said the Kremlin might be preparing for a fresh advance. He said that Ukraine was threatened from many directions but did not specify where the attacks could come from.“Russians are encircling us from 240 degrees, attacking from the Black Sea, from Belarus and the Luhansk and Donetsk regions,” Umerov said.Russia...
The Associated Press

Palestinian killed after allegedly trying to stab Israeli

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli fire killed a Palestinian Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, after he allegedly attempted to stab an Israeli in a West Bank settler outpost, according to the Israeli military. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man as Tariq Maali, 42, saying only that he was shot northwest of the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said the man arrived at the outpost and tried to stab an Israeli civilian. Israeli media reported he was armed with a knife and that the settler shot him. Palestinians and rights groups accuse Israel of using excessive force against the Palestinians, who have in recent years carried out a spate of shooting, stabbing and car-ramming attacks. The military says soldiers, and in some cases civilians, face complex, life-threatening situations.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Is the U.S. government designating too many documents as 'classified'?

The mishandling of classified documents continues to make headlines, first with the FBI's Aug. 2022 raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and, more recently, with the revelation that classified documents had been found at President Biden's private office and also in his home. Historian Matthew Connelly says one reason we see problems like this is that far too many government records are being categorized as "classified."
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
34K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy