Amid the rubble in Dnipro, Ukraine, a frantic search grows increasingly desperate

Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
msn.com
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
Putin’s Secret Attack Plan Would Be Ukrainian Nightmare
KYIV—Ukraine is braced for a major new offensive that could begin within weeks. One of President Zelensky’s key insiders told The Daily Beast that they expect a looming Russian move to encircle the country with a simultaneous attack on three fronts.Rustem Umerov, a member of the team negotiating with Russia, said the Kremlin might be preparing for a fresh advance. He said that Ukraine was threatened from many directions but did not specify where the attacks could come from.“Russians are encircling us from 240 degrees, attacking from the Black Sea, from Belarus and the Luhansk and Donetsk regions,” Umerov said.Russia...
Germany is facing growing pressure to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine
BERLIN — Western defense officials on Friday continued to pressure Germany to allow the export of its sophisticated Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Ukrainian allies — and its military benefactors — are meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany to coordinate the latest round of weapons transfers.
A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb kills 18, including top Ukrainian officials
KYIV, Ukraine — A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb Wednesday killed 18 people, including Ukraine's interior minister and three children, Ukrainian authorities said. There was no immediate word on whether the crash was an accident or a result of the war with Russia. No fighting has been reported recently in the Kyiv area.
CIA chief told Zelenskyy in secret meeting that vital aid fueling Ukraine's fight could become harder to obtain: report
During a meeting in Kyiv, Zelenskyy asked how long US assistance would last following the GOP takeover of the House, The Washington Post reported.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
What is the Leopard 2 tank, and why does Ukraine want it?
Even as the U.S. and its NATO allies have announced another package of military aid to Ukraine, full of military vehicles, air defense systems, rockets and missiles, a notable omission is the one piece of equipment that has come to dominate recent talks: tanks. For months, Ukrainian officials have pressed...
Ukrainian families vent frustration at struggle to find own homes in UK
High-cost, low-quality housing market is pushing many from war-torn country to edge of homelessness
Amid Border Patrol recruitment crisis, one step of the hiring process is wiping out tons of applicants
Border Patrol has struggled with recruitment for years. But the union says plenty of prospective agents are applying, they just can't pass the mandatory polygraph.
Palestinian killed after allegedly trying to stab Israeli
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli fire killed a Palestinian Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, after he allegedly attempted to stab an Israeli in a West Bank settler outpost, according to the Israeli military. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man as Tariq Maali, 42, saying only that he was shot northwest of the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said the man arrived at the outpost and tried to stab an Israeli civilian. Israeli media reported he was armed with a knife and that the settler shot him. Palestinians and rights groups accuse Israel of using excessive force against the Palestinians, who have in recent years carried out a spate of shooting, stabbing and car-ramming attacks. The military says soldiers, and in some cases civilians, face complex, life-threatening situations.
Friday at the beach in Mogadishu: Optimism shines through despite Somalia's woes
Friday is beach day in Mogadishu. Early in the day before Friday prayers and before the sun gets too hot, people flock to Liido Beach on the eastern side of the city. "This is a very important place," says 22-year-old Mulki Anwar. "Because all these people they came here to have fun, to enjoy, you know."
The State Department launches a new way for ordinary Americans to resettle refugees
With refugee resettlement organizations stretched thin, the State Department is trying to make it easier for everyday Americans to sponsor refugees from abroad and help them resettle in the U.S. The private sponsorship program announced today, known as Welcome Corps, could mark a significant shift in how refugee resettlement in...
Is the U.S. government designating too many documents as 'classified'?
The mishandling of classified documents continues to make headlines, first with the FBI's Aug. 2022 raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and, more recently, with the revelation that classified documents had been found at President Biden's private office and also in his home. Historian Matthew Connelly says one reason we see problems like this is that far too many government records are being categorized as "classified."
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern plans to leave office
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced her intention to step down on Thursday, in a shock move that rocked the country's political landscape. Speaking to her party's annual caucus, 42-year-old Ardern said "it's time" for her to move on and that she "no longer had enough in the tank" for her premiership. She also called on a general election on Oct. 14.
