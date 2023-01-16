Read full article on original website
'A Room With a View' actor Julian Sands is missing after he went on a hike
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including "A Room With a View," has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains, where he was hiking, authorities said Wednesday. Sands, 65, was reported missing Friday on a trail on Mt. Baldy, San...
A Colorado library is closed after meth contamination. What will it take to clean it?
For the second time in as many months, a library in Colorado has temporarily closed its doors to clean up from meth contamination. The Englewood Public Library in Colorado said it shut its doors last Wednesday after tests showed exhaust vents reflected meth contamination "with levels above state thresholds." This...
An Arizona official has a plan to speed up election results. Not everyone is on board
Stephen Richer, the Republican recorder of Arizona's Maricopa County, says election officials in the state are caught between a rock and a hard place. Arizona offers no-excuse mail voting and in-person voting on Election Day, and has lenient rules for hand-delivering early ballots to the polls. "You have a very voter-friendly system that accommodates dropping off your early ballot on Election Day up until 7 p.m.," Richer said in December.
Regulators move mine plan near Okefenokee a big step forward
A company's plan to mine minerals just outside the Okefenokee Swamp and its federally protected wildlife refuge moved a big step closer Thursday to approval by Georgia regulators, who have spent years evaluating the project that opponents say could permanently harm an ecological treasure. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division released...
NPR uncovered secret execution tapes from Virginia. More remain hidden
On a summer's day in 2006, inside an apartment not far from Virginia's old death chamber, an 82-year-old man handed over a briefcase to an archivist. The bag held four execution recordings so rare, similar tapes from another state had been released just once before in history. When executions take...
Early jockeying for Senate seats foreshadows competitive 2024 elections
Just over two weeks into the new year and candidates are already preparing for the 2024 Senate race. Thirty-four Senate seats will be up for grabs, 23 of which are currently occupied by Democrats and independents. Republicans can regain control of the chamber if they gain two seats or retake the presidency and pick up one seat.
Georgia jobless rate stays flat in December
ATLANTA — Georgia’s unemployment rate remained flat at 3% last month, Bruce Thompson, the state’s new commissioner of labor, reported Thursday. However, the state set an all-time high for jobs, increasing almost 6,000 from November, while the jobless rate was five-tenths of a percent lower than the national unemployment rate.
Behind your speedy Amazon delivery are serious hazards for workers, government finds
Federal safety inspectors have concluded that the twisting, bending and long reaches that Amazon warehouse workers perform as much as nine times per minute put them at high risk for lower back injuries and other musculoskeletal disorders and constitute an unacceptable hazard. As part of a larger investigation into hazardous...
Racism tears a Maine fishing community apart in 'This Other Eden'
The brave new world of better living through planned breeding was ushered in in the summer of 1912, at the first International Eugenics Congress held in London. Although Charles Darwin hadn't intended his theories of natural selection and survival of the fittest to be practically applied to human beings, the generation that followed him had no such qualms. In fact, the main speaker at the Congress was Darwin's son, Maj. Leonard Darwin. We often think of Nazi Germany when the term "eugenics" comes up, but, of course, the U.S. has its own legacy of racial categorizations, immigration restrictions and forced sterilizations of human beings deemed to be "unfit."
Pay boosts, refunds and increased school spending dominate Georgia budget week hearings
Investing more in Georgia's schools, health care and state employees were dominant themes during annual budget hearings conducted at the state Capitol this week, as lawmakers begin working on Gov. Brian Kemp's $32.5 billion spending proposal for the next fiscal year. Many leaders of Georgia's executive and judicial branch offices...
Political Rewind: When will it end? Where Georgia stands with COVID three years into the pandemic
Professor Amber Schmidtke, @AmberSchmidtke, medical educator and public health microbiologist. Dr. Carlos del Rio, @CarlosdelRio7, executive associate dean, Emory School of Medicine and Grady Health System. Professor Rodney Lyn, Dean of School of Public Health, Georgia State University. The breakdown. 1. Who's at risk of getting COVID?. Three years after...
Georgia Today: Vigil for protester killed at police center shooting and school civil rights lawsuit
LISTEN: On the Thursday Jan. 19 edition of Georgia Today: A vigil for the protester killed at a police center shooting, more allegations in school district's civil rights lawsuit, and an Atlanta hospital is the first in the country with top-tier maternal care. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia...
Gun theft from cars is 'completely preventable,' former ATF exec says
LISTEN: The number of guns stolen from cars is on the rise. GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Scott Sweetow, a retired ATF executive and former special agent in charge of the Atlanta Field Division, about guns stolen from cars in Georgia. The number of guns stolen from cars is on...
A losing Republican candidate in N.M. is charged over shootings at homes of Democrats
Solomon Peña, who unsuccessfully ran for a state House seat in New Mexico as a Republican last November, was arrested Monday in Albuquerque for allegedly paying four men to shoot at the homes of four elected officials, police said. They say Peña paid $500 — and that he took part in one shooting himself.
Northside Atlanta is first hospital in the U.S. with top-tier maternal care designation
At Northside Hospital in Atlanta, which delivers more babies than any other hospital in the U.S., a level four verification from The Joint Commission’s Maternal Levels of Care program means the facility can handle the most complex patients. “The designation of Northside Hospital Atlanta as the first Level IV...
Army lieutenant pepper-sprayed in Virginia traffic stop receives $3,685 in damages
Caron Nazario, an Army lieutenant who was held at gunpoint and pepper-sprayed by Virginia police during a 2020 traffic stop, was awarded $3,685 in damages Tuesday. Nazario, who is Black and Latino, sued two officers of the Windsor Police Department in April 2021. The federal lawsuit accused the officers of assault and racial profiling. Nazario sought $1 million in damages.
Derek Chauvin's lawyer asks a Minnesota appeals court to toss his murder convictions
A lawyer for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin made his case on Wednesday for why his client's three convictions in the murder of George Floyd should be overturned, which the state vehemently rebutted. Speaking before a three-member panel on the Minnesota Court of Appeals, lawyer William Mohrman argued that...
Political Rewind: Violence at Cop City; More voices back sports betting; Who's helping the economy?
Greg Bluestein, @bluestein, political reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jill Nolin, @jillnolin, reporter, Georgia Recorder. Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor-in-chief, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Rahul Bali, @rahulbali, politics reporter, WABE. The breakdown. 1. A state trooper shot, a protestor shot and killed at "Cop City." Authorities said they killed a man who shot...
Georgia Today: Protestors charged with domestic terrorism, Savannah's movie money, India Arie chats
On the Friday Jan. 20 edition of Georgia Today: Atlanta protesters charged with domestic terrorism, Savannah's movie money, rise in guns stolen from cars, India Arie chats with us. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 20. I'm Peter Biello. On...
Lawmakers: Speaker Jon Burns looks ahead at prominent issues in the 2023 legislative session
Georgia Speaker of the House Jon Burns (R-Newington) spoke Thursday about key issues the House of Representatives will address throughout the 2023 legislative session. Burns announced that he is making changes to some House committees. The former Health and Human Services committee will be split into two committees, and a special committee on health care has been added.
