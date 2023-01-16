Read full article on original website
Related
vermontbiz.com
Homelessness Awareness Day events January 19
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Coalition to End Homelessness (VCEH), alongside Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition, Vermont Interfaith Action, and Chittenden County Homeless Alliance, is planning the upcoming 2023 Homelessness Awareness Day in which we as shelter and service providers, various stakeholders, and community members work to raise community awareness of the homelessness issues facing the people of our state.
vermontbiz.com
New $30 million Army Mountain Warfare School welcomes first class
Vermont Business Magazine The new Army Mountain Warfare School complex in Jericho is welcoming their first class. Students first reported to the school on Saturday, January 14, 2023. 2023 represents the 40th anniversary of the school. The Vermont Army National Guard and instructors at the Army Mountain Warfare School are...
vermontbiz.com
Former Deputy AG Joshua Diamond joins Dinse law firm
Civil litigator Joshua Diamond, who until recently served as Vermont's deputy attorney general under Attorney General TJ Donovan, has joined the Burlington law firm Dinse(link is external), where he will focus his practice on regulatory matters, litigation and government relations. During his six-year tenure as deputy AG, Diamond managed 140...
vermontbiz.com
Green Mountain Conservation Camps registration is open
Vermont Business Magazine If you are 12 to 14 years old and want to learn about Vermont's wildlife and gain outdoor skills, consider attending one of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department's Green Mountain Conservation Camps this summer. If you are a GMCC alum,16 or younger, consider coming back for another summer.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont State Police makes arrests in connection with St Johnsbury homicide
The Vermont State Police on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, arrested four suspects in connection with the fatal shooting last month of Israel Jimenez Lugo, 49, at the St. Johnsbury apartment house where he lived. VSP was assisted by the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations during the arrests. The suspects and...
vermontbiz.com
Shelburne Museum establishes curatorship in Native American art
Shelburne Museum(link is external) has established a new curatorship in Native American art and appointed Victoria Sunnergren as the museum's first associate curator to hold the position, which is funded by the Henry Luce Foundation. In her new role, Sunnergren will lead the interpretation and exhibition of the museum’s collection...
Comments / 0