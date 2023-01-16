Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested on multiple gun charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested on multiple gun charges during a traffic stop near Mission Road and Newman Parkway at 2:14 a.m. Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, 39-year-old Jason Vance was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving on a suspended license and two warrants on file.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police investigating armed business robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred near Baring Trace and Big Hollow Road Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to the incident at approximately 9:47 p.m. A witness told police that a man entered the store wearing a mask and displayed a handgun. The man fled the scene before the police arrived.
1470 WMBD
Police investigate armed robbery near Willow Knolls
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say a business not far from the Willow Knolls Shopping Center was the victim of an armed robbery attempt Wednesday night. Police did not identify the business, but say it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Baring Trace, not from from War Memorial Drive. A...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin police searching for A/C thief
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– Pekin police are asking for help in identifying the male or owner of the vehicle in the following video. According to Pekin Police Dept. Facebook, on Jan. 13 an unknown male was involved in the felony theft of an air condition unit on the South side of Pekin at approximately 7 a.m.
1470 WMBD
Two arrested following DEA action in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Federal authorities say two people are in custody after a drug-related incident in East Peoria. The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms what they call an “enforcement action” Thursday in a commercial parking lot on River Road — in an area in the vicinity of both PetSmart and Walmart.
Central Illinois Proud
‘Not Guilty’ plea for man accused of carjacking 91-year-old
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria man accused of carjacking a 91-year-old man outside of OSF St. Francis Medical Center last month pleads not guilty. Gabriel M. Messenger, 20, appeared in court via video Thursday afternoon. Messenger asked to be given a public defender, who entered the plea on...
25newsnow.com
Pekin Police searching for person, vehicle involved in air conditioner theft
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Police in Pekin are looking for help identifying a man and/or the owner of a vehicle involved in the theft of an air conditioner. Police say that around 7 a.m. January 13, an unknown man was involved in the felony theft of an air conditioner that occurred on the south side of Pekin.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County Sheriff warns of blackmail scam targeting teen boys
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook Friday that “many local citizens” have been extorted via a blackmail scheme and warned what to do if it happens to you. According to the Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office has investigated several...
Central Illinois Proud
State’s Attorney files charges for Galesburg arson last August
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men have been charged with ten counts of arson for a fire last summer that damaged a carport and nine vehicles at a Galesburg apartment complex. On Friday, Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin filed a criminal information against Nathan Cantu and...
Central Illinois Proud
ATM stolen from bank in Benson
BENSON, Ill. (WMBD) — An ATM was stolen from the Flanagan State Bank in Benson Thursday Morning. According to a Woodford County Sheriff’s Office press release, officers were dispatched to the bank near Washington and State Streets after a report of an open door at approximately 3:30 a.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington PD launches texting service tip411
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Beginning Friday, members of the public can now text the Bloomington Police Department anonymously using a tall called tip411. According to a BPD press release, the tool is mean to empower the public to share important public safety information anonymously by sending a secure text message about crimes or suspicious activity in Bloomington.
25newsnow.com
ATM stolen from Woodford County bank
BENSON (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an ATM from a bank lobby. Woodford County Sheriff Matt Smith says police were notified just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday about an open door at the Flanagan State Bank of Benson at 403 State Street.
Central Illinois Proud
Two of three teen suspects arrested after stolen vehicle hits cop car
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teen suspects have been arrested after driving and abandoning a stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction early Wednesday morning. According to a Peoria Police Department press release, officers observed a stolen vehicle that had been reported in another jurisdiction speeding down Farmington Road just after 1 a.m. Officers did not pursue the vehicle.
1470 WMBD
Police pursuits in question since fatal crash Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. – When do police agencies chase a suspect, and when do they not?. Those are questions that have been asked a lot following Sunday’s fatal accident at U.S. 150 and Koerner Road in Peoria — which started as a suspect fled the scene of a woman’s drug overdose treatment at the Shell Station on Kickapoo-Edwards Road.
YAHOO!
Peoria police seek help in finding vehicle associated with Planned Parenthood arson
PEORIA — Peoria police are looking for a white pickup truck in connection with a fire set at the Planned Parenthood clinic late Sunday night. According to a news release from the Peoria Police Department, detectives have been "unsuccessful in their efforts to locate the suspect vehicle." Firefighters were...
Central Illinois Proud
Hanna City man in fatal triple car crash had drugs in system, on probation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Court documents indicate the Hanna City man charged in Sunday’s fatal triple car crash on War Memorial Drive had opiates and amphetamines in his system, as well as an extensive criminal history. Jeremy Perry, 43, was allegedly fleeing from police more than 21 miles...
Central Illinois Proud
Man charged for deadly Sunday crash
Developers receive greenlight to move forward with …. Developers receive greenlight to move forward with housing projects in Normal. Man indicted of hijacking car of elderly man leaving …. Man indicted of hijacking car of elderly man leaving hospital. CURE ACT INTRODUCED. Lights On! program begins in Bloomington. Lights On!...
wcbu.org
Appeals court rules Peoria woman deserves new murder trial
A Peoria woman sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder will get a new trial. The 3rd District Appellate Court found 35-year-old Sheyanah Lee's lawyer should have objected to the admission of police body camera video from 2018 showing Markesha Jeffries dying from her stab wounds while her family cried out for help.
25newsnow.com
2 juveniles arrested after report of strong-armed robbery in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old are in custody, and another remains on the run, after allegedly being involved in a strong-armed robbery late Sunday night in Peoria. Peoria Police say it happened around 9:30 PM in the 1700 block of Northeast Jefferson, which is between...
wglt.org
Bloomington Police renew call for public's help in solving 2022 homicide
Bloomington Police say they’re hoping that witnesses step forward with new information that leads to an arrest in the unsolved killing of a 20-year-old last year. Dylan Meserole of Normal was shot and killed Feb. 12 during a party at an apartment in the 1600 block of West Olive Street in Bloomington, near the Sunnyside Court public housing complex. Police had responded to a report of people fighting. It was one of five fatal shootings in Bloomington in 2022.
