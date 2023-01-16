ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 2

Derek Horn
3d ago

But it’s always my baby didn’t deserve that, but carrying a mf assault, rifle and handgun with extended magazine🤬🤬🤬🏃🏿🤬

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man arrested on multiple gun charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested on multiple gun charges during a traffic stop near Mission Road and Newman Parkway at 2:14 a.m. Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, 39-year-old Jason Vance was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving on a suspended license and two warrants on file.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police investigating armed business robbery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred near Baring Trace and Big Hollow Road Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to the incident at approximately 9:47 p.m. A witness told police that a man entered the store wearing a mask and displayed a handgun. The man fled the scene before the police arrived.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police investigate armed robbery near Willow Knolls

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say a business not far from the Willow Knolls Shopping Center was the victim of an armed robbery attempt Wednesday night. Police did not identify the business, but say it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Baring Trace, not from from War Memorial Drive. A...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin police searching for A/C thief

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– Pekin police are asking for help in identifying the male or owner of the vehicle in the following video. According to Pekin Police Dept. Facebook, on Jan. 13 an unknown male was involved in the felony theft of an air condition unit on the South side of Pekin at approximately 7 a.m.
PEKIN, IL
1470 WMBD

Two arrested following DEA action in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Federal authorities say two people are in custody after a drug-related incident in East Peoria. The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms what they call an “enforcement action” Thursday in a commercial parking lot on River Road — in an area in the vicinity of both PetSmart and Walmart.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

‘Not Guilty’ plea for man accused of carjacking 91-year-old

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria man accused of carjacking a 91-year-old man outside of OSF St. Francis Medical Center last month pleads not guilty. Gabriel M. Messenger, 20, appeared in court via video Thursday afternoon. Messenger asked to be given a public defender, who entered the plea on...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria County Sheriff warns of blackmail scam targeting teen boys

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook Friday that “many local citizens” have been extorted via a blackmail scheme and warned what to do if it happens to you. According to the Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office has investigated several...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

State’s Attorney files charges for Galesburg arson last August

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men have been charged with ten counts of arson for a fire last summer that damaged a carport and nine vehicles at a Galesburg apartment complex. On Friday, Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy S. Karlin filed a criminal information against Nathan Cantu and...
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

ATM stolen from bank in Benson

BENSON, Ill. (WMBD) — An ATM was stolen from the Flanagan State Bank in Benson Thursday Morning. According to a Woodford County Sheriff’s Office press release, officers were dispatched to the bank near Washington and State Streets after a report of an open door at approximately 3:30 a.m.
BENSON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington PD launches texting service tip411

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Beginning Friday, members of the public can now text the Bloomington Police Department anonymously using a tall called tip411. According to a BPD press release, the tool is mean to empower the public to share important public safety information anonymously by sending a secure text message about crimes or suspicious activity in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

ATM stolen from Woodford County bank

BENSON (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an ATM from a bank lobby. Woodford County Sheriff Matt Smith says police were notified just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday about an open door at the Flanagan State Bank of Benson at 403 State Street.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Two of three teen suspects arrested after stolen vehicle hits cop car

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teen suspects have been arrested after driving and abandoning a stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction early Wednesday morning. According to a Peoria Police Department press release, officers observed a stolen vehicle that had been reported in another jurisdiction speeding down Farmington Road just after 1 a.m. Officers did not pursue the vehicle.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police pursuits in question since fatal crash Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. – When do police agencies chase a suspect, and when do they not?. Those are questions that have been asked a lot following Sunday’s fatal accident at U.S. 150 and Koerner Road in Peoria — which started as a suspect fled the scene of a woman’s drug overdose treatment at the Shell Station on Kickapoo-Edwards Road.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man charged for deadly Sunday crash

Developers receive greenlight to move forward with …. Developers receive greenlight to move forward with housing projects in Normal. Man indicted of hijacking car of elderly man leaving …. Man indicted of hijacking car of elderly man leaving hospital. CURE ACT INTRODUCED. Lights On! program begins in Bloomington. Lights On!...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wcbu.org

Appeals court rules Peoria woman deserves new murder trial

A Peoria woman sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder will get a new trial. The 3rd District Appellate Court found 35-year-old Sheyanah Lee's lawyer should have objected to the admission of police body camera video from 2018 showing Markesha Jeffries dying from her stab wounds while her family cried out for help.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

2 juveniles arrested after report of strong-armed robbery in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old are in custody, and another remains on the run, after allegedly being involved in a strong-armed robbery late Sunday night in Peoria. Peoria Police say it happened around 9:30 PM in the 1700 block of Northeast Jefferson, which is between...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington Police renew call for public's help in solving 2022 homicide

Bloomington Police say they’re hoping that witnesses step forward with new information that leads to an arrest in the unsolved killing of a 20-year-old last year. Dylan Meserole of Normal was shot and killed Feb. 12 during a party at an apartment in the 1600 block of West Olive Street in Bloomington, near the Sunnyside Court public housing complex. Police had responded to a report of people fighting. It was one of five fatal shootings in Bloomington in 2022.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy