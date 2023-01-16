One hospitalized after Loop 306 crash

SAN ANGELO, Texas — At least one person has been hospitalized after a crash on Loop 306 on Monday afternoon, January 16, 2022.

Police believe a man driving a black Lexus west on Loop 306 lost control of his vehicle and drove off of the roadway following an unspecified medical incident.











The man, the only occupant of the vehicle, was transported to Shannon Medical Center. The severity of his injuries is not yet known. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

