Mitchell County Career & Technical Education is always looking for hands-on opportunities for CTE students in Mitchell County and recently worked with the Be Pro Be Proud organization in NC to bring their new skilled labor simulator to local students. Mitchell County Schools CTE program believes in providing students with opportunities to prepare for their future career and college pursuits through courses, speakers, student field trips, and other hands-on opportunities. The new Be Pro Be Proud NC – Skilled Labor Simulator was set up at Mitchell High School on Tuesday, January 10th, and Wednesday, January 11th allowing students in several CTE classes and all middle school 8th graders to attend sessions inside the Be Pro Be Proud bus. The 2 million dollars high-tech simulator gave these 8th -12th-grade students the opportunity to learn about different skilled labor careers through this unique mobile workshop experience. Through the hands-on simulators students were able to attempt to operate a crane, try their hand at driving an 18-wheeler and navigate a worksite with an articulated dump truck. They also used Virtual Reality simulators to explore skills in HVAC, welding, plumbing, carpentry, electrical and lineman work. Careers in these skilled labor jobs are available every year and need to be filled, while the average age of workers in these fields is over 50 and younger workers are few and far between. Mitchell County CTE wants to provide opportunities to assist students in realizing there are thousands of opportunities in NC for skilled professionals and these employers are looking for new talent. This simulator rig was sponsored in an effort to bridge the gap between workers leaving these careers and recruiting young men and women to these careers. Mitchell County is currently working with the organization to schedule for the simulator to return to the Career Expo at Mitchell High School in April. Please check out more information at https://www.beprobeproudnc.org.

8 HOURS AGO