LeBron James For Evan Mobley Could Hypothetically Work As A Trade, Says NBA Analyst

By Divij Kulkarni
FadeawayWorld.net
 4 days ago

A swap that would see LeBron James moved to the Cavaliers in exchange for Evan Mobley could hypothetically work, says Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

For now, LeBron James is by far the most loved athlete in Cleveland. Despite their being some bittersweet memories, thanks to his multiple departures, he did fulfill his promise and brought the city a championship. And with the Lakers struggling and James not very happy, the Cavaliers keep being touted as a destination he could go to as he aims to finish out his career.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have built something special, and adding an explosive Donovan Mitchell to their ranks has taken them to the next level. The Cavaliers are competing as contenders in the Eastern Conference, but their lack of playoff experience as a group and the top-heavy nature of the East are both points against them. As such, the links to LeBron have gained some traction among analysts .

NBA Analyst Thinks That The Lakers Trading LeBron James To The Cavaliers For Evan Mobley Would Work For The Cavs

As much as the Cavaliers seem like they have everything necessary to build something special, there are very few things as sure in the NBA as LeBron James . He has won championships with multiple organizations over the years, and adding him to a great group is a recipe for success. As such, Joe Vardon of The Athletic said that he sees how such a trade would work for the Cavaliers.

“I think I would. Having lived the championship year and then in 2019 I covered the Raptors run through the Finals. I have become a firm believer that if you have a shot, take it. I would rather win one more now and walk away from whatever Evan Mobley gives you.”

There is some merit to this argument, sometimes, the best-constructed teams don't win championships. Even despite how good the Cavs' future looks with Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, and Evan Mobley , adding someone like LeBron James to the mix without giving up too much else is a risk that can be justified.

All this talk is futile for this season, of course, LeBron James is among 10 players in the NBA that cannot be traded . Although some question why he would sign with the Los Angeles Lakers again, considering how bad they have been, it's clear that the King would still like to win in LA if he can.

