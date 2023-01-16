Changing course is often necessary for improvement. Changing the course of a stream or creek, however, can have unknown consequences – and they aren’t always good. Such was the case with Deeds Creek in Warsaw. Man-made changes to the flow of water in the creek, over time, have had negative consequences for nearby Pike Lake, including streambank erosion, loss of habitat, and most importantly – blocking the movement of fish upstream and downstream, according to a news release from The Watershed Foundation (TWF).

WARSAW, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO