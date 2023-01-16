Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Disney Cancelling Low Occupancy Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Voyages
Some guests have reported that their summer 2023 Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages were canceled, and they were offered a different voyage date. Voyages beginning on the following dates have been canceled and are no longer available according to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser calendar: July 4, 12, 17, August 1, 7, 15, 27, September 4, and 12.
WDW News Today
Accessible Minnie Van Reservations Now Open to All Walt Disney World Guests
Walt Disney World has opened Accessible Minnie Van reservations to all guests, whether or not they require the accessible functions. The vans include seating for up to five guests, along with room for mobility devices for an additional two guests, and a complimentary car seat, which can be used in one of the five seating spaces. Guests do not have to transfer out of their mobility device to ride in an Accessible Minnie Van.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Cast Member Preview Dates Starting in February for TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom
TRON Lightcycle / Run officially opens on April 4 at the Magic Kingdom, but Cast Members will be among the first to ride. Dates for the Cast Member previews have been announced. Cast Member previews for TRON Lightcycle / Run will be between February 6 and March 3. Registration information...
WDW News Today
Lawsuit Alleges Disneyland Cast Members Laughed at Disabled Woman Before Deadly Fall, TRON Lightcycle Run Cast Member Preview Dates Announced, Disney100 Retro Cereals, & More: Daily Recap (1/18/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Bamboo Blessings Booth Debuts at Disney California Adventure for Lunar New Year 2023
New to the Lunar New Year Festival, held at Disney California Adventure, is Bamboo Blessings. This food booth offers a large variety of beers, including two different flights, along with a savoy dish and a sweet snack. Menu for Bamboo Blessings in Disney California Adventure for Lunar New Year 2023.
tripsavvy.com
Bad News for Disney Fans: The Worst U.S. Airport Lies in the Land of the Mouse
Bad news for Disney fans: a new report found that the worst airport in the U.S. for flight delays and cancellations is in the Land of the Mouse. A new round-up by trip planning site Family Destinations Guide discovered that Orlando International Airport holds an unwanted title: it's the country's worst when it comes to a poor travel experience, with 3.52 percent of its 2022 flights canceled. Nearly 30 percent of flights were delayed in some form.
Harper's Bazaar
Princess Kate Looks Incredible in an Orange Knit Sweater and Skirt
The Princess of Wales is having a stylish start to the New Year. Princess Kate ventured on a solo outing today to Foxcubs Nursery in London, an early years service run by the Early Years Alliance. The nursery, which looks after children between the ages of two and five, offers placements for families eligible for free childcare.
Hypebae
We’re Kicking "Glazed Donut" Nails to the Curb for "Vanilla French" Manicures
TikTok‘s “Vanilla Girl” aesthetic has made its way over to the nail space, and we have to say it’s quite delicious. These days, the girls are pairing their french vanilla latte with a chic vanilla french manicure. Conceptualized by the nail visionary, celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt,...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland to Use Virtual Queue
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland will use a virtual queue when it finally opens on January 27, 2023. The attraction is opening as part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. It will be part of the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, which is fully reopening on March 8.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Annual Passholder Exclusive Dumbo Magnet Arrives at EPCOT
The Annual Passholder-exclusive Dumbo magnet is now available at Creations Shop in EPCOT. Passholders can pick up the magnet at the Creations Shop entrance facing the construction walls. A line formed early this morning. Cast Members were still getting directional signs ready. Each Passholder gets one magnet and should have...
WDW News Today
Ortensia Set to Make Domestic Debut Alongside Oswald the Lucky Rabbit for Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure
While Oswald the Lucky Rabbit is a regular fixture for character greetings at the Disneyland Resort, you might not know that his companion Ortensia has never been seen at the domestic Disney parks… until now! Starting January 20, she will make her very first stateside appearance to celebrate Lunar New Year!
WDW News Today
Year of the Rabbit Apparel, Loungefly Wallet, Spirit Jersey, and More Arrive for Lunar New Year at Walt Disney World
We’re jumping for joy and hopping all over Walt Disney World in search of Lunar New Year merchandise! With 2023 being the Year of the Rabbit, new Lunar New Year items are popping up, so we’ve rounded up everything we found so far to celebrate the occasion!. We...
Idina Menzel Chops Her Long Locks & Debuts Bob Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos
Idina Menzel shocked us all when she debuted a new bob hair makeover. The 51-year-old ditched her signature long hair for a much shorter, chin-length bob that she styled in scrunched curls in a new Instagram video. Idina has always had super long hair that she usually styles in loose...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Magic Key Exclusive Lunar New Year 2023 Button Now Available at Disney California Adventure
Magic Key holders can ring in the Lunar New Year with an exclusive button, now available at Disney’s California Adventure. The button shows Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and Ortensia, to mark the Year of the Rabbit on the Chinese and Korean zodiacs, and the Year of the Cat on the Vietnamese zodiac. Oswald waves a lantern on a stick, while Ortensia holds a peach. The button was designed by Ann Shen, who has previously designed merchandise for the resort.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining Introduces Pork Dumplings and Special Cocktail for 2023 Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure
Menu for Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining in Disney California Adventure for Lunar New Year 2023. 🆕 Lamplight Lounge Lunar New Year Cocktail – $17.00. The Lamplight Lounge Lunar New Year Cocktail is also available at Lamplight Lounge proper. Photos of Menu Items for Lamplight Lounge –...
WDW News Today
More Celebration Details Released for Disneyland Resort, Including NEW Disney Gallery Presents: Disney 100 Years of Wonder Exhibit
Disney has released their full guide to the Disney100 celebration beginning January 27, 2023, at the Disneyland Resort, including details about the new Disney Gallery Presents: Disney 100 Years of Wonder Exhibit. “World of Color – ONE”. This all-new nighttime spectacular at Disney California Adventure park celebrates the storytelling...
WDW News Today
Get Your Photo on Custom Prop Bottle For Mardi Gras Tribute Store 2023 at Universal Studios Florida
Guests can now get their photo on a custom prop bottle to be displayed in the Mardi Gras Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida. The Mardi Gras Tribute Store will be the first at the store’s new Hollywood location, taking over the Williams of Hollywood and The Darkroom façades. Like previous Tribute Stores, guests can get their photo taken now to be part of a display inside the store. A sign for the experience is on the Hollywood area sidewalk outside the future shop.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Studios Hollywood 1/12/23 (Super Nintendo World Surprise Technical Rehearsal)
Quiet on set; we’re ready to roll! We headed out to Universal Studios Hollywood today to check out the surprise opening of the long-awaited Super Nintendo World. The land opened for technical rehearsals today, so we hopped in the nearest Warp Pipe we could find to get there. Let’s a-go!
WDW News Today
Disney 100 Years of Wonder Medallion Added to Disney California Adventure Entrance
A large Disney 100 Years of Wonder medallion has been erected above the entrance to Disney California Adventure. The medallion is right before the “Disney California Adventure” sign. It’s a large silver circle featuring the three fairies from “Sleeping Beauty.” Stars and diamonds are on the black frame...
WDW News Today
Disney Rewards Member Email Lists Fall 2023 Opening for Journey of Water Inspired by ‘Moana’
We’ve known for several months that Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana” would open in “late 2023” at EPCOT, but a new email to Disney Rewards members gives a slightly more specific timeline. The “Autumn” section of the email states the following:. This...
