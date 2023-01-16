ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Disney Cancelling Low Occupancy Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Voyages

Some guests have reported that their summer 2023 Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages were canceled, and they were offered a different voyage date. Voyages beginning on the following dates have been canceled and are no longer available according to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser calendar: July 4, 12, 17, August 1, 7, 15, 27, September 4, and 12.
Accessible Minnie Van Reservations Now Open to All Walt Disney World Guests

Walt Disney World has opened Accessible Minnie Van reservations to all guests, whether or not they require the accessible functions. The vans include seating for up to five guests, along with room for mobility devices for an additional two guests, and a complimentary car seat, which can be used in one of the five seating spaces. Guests do not have to transfer out of their mobility device to ride in an Accessible Minnie Van.
Bad News for Disney Fans: The Worst U.S. Airport Lies in the Land of the Mouse

Bad news for Disney fans: a new report found that the worst airport in the U.S. for flight delays and cancellations is in the Land of the Mouse. A new round-up by trip planning site Family Destinations Guide discovered that Orlando International Airport holds an unwanted title: it's the country's worst when it comes to a poor travel experience, with 3.52 percent of its 2022 flights canceled. Nearly 30 percent of flights were delayed in some form.
Princess Kate Looks Incredible in an Orange Knit Sweater and Skirt

The Princess of Wales is having a stylish start to the New Year. Princess Kate ventured on a solo outing today to Foxcubs Nursery in London, an early years service run by the Early Years Alliance. The nursery, which looks after children between the ages of two and five, offers placements for families eligible for free childcare.
We’re Kicking "Glazed Donut" Nails to the Curb for "Vanilla French" Manicures

TikTok‘s “Vanilla Girl” aesthetic has made its way over to the nail space, and we have to say it’s quite delicious. These days, the girls are pairing their french vanilla latte with a chic vanilla french manicure. Conceptualized by the nail visionary, celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt,...
BREAKING: Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland to Use Virtual Queue

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland will use a virtual queue when it finally opens on January 27, 2023. The attraction is opening as part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. It will be part of the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown, which is fully reopening on March 8.
PHOTOS: Annual Passholder Exclusive Dumbo Magnet Arrives at EPCOT

The Annual Passholder-exclusive Dumbo magnet is now available at Creations Shop in EPCOT. Passholders can pick up the magnet at the Creations Shop entrance facing the construction walls. A line formed early this morning. Cast Members were still getting directional signs ready. Each Passholder gets one magnet and should have...
PHOTOS: Magic Key Exclusive Lunar New Year 2023 Button Now Available at Disney California Adventure

Magic Key holders can ring in the Lunar New Year with an exclusive button, now available at Disney’s California Adventure. The button shows Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and Ortensia, to mark the Year of the Rabbit on the Chinese and Korean zodiacs, and the Year of the Cat on the Vietnamese zodiac. Oswald waves a lantern on a stick, while Ortensia holds a peach. The button was designed by Ann Shen, who has previously designed merchandise for the resort.
More Celebration Details Released for Disneyland Resort, Including NEW Disney Gallery Presents: Disney 100 Years of Wonder Exhibit

Disney has released their full guide to the Disney100 celebration beginning January 27, 2023, at the Disneyland Resort, including details about the new Disney Gallery Presents: Disney 100 Years of Wonder Exhibit. “World of Color – ONE”. This all-new nighttime spectacular at Disney California Adventure park celebrates the storytelling...
Get Your Photo on Custom Prop Bottle For Mardi Gras Tribute Store 2023 at Universal Studios Florida

Guests can now get their photo on a custom prop bottle to be displayed in the Mardi Gras Tribute Store at Universal Studios Florida. The Mardi Gras Tribute Store will be the first at the store’s new Hollywood location, taking over the Williams of Hollywood and The Darkroom façades. Like previous Tribute Stores, guests can get their photo taken now to be part of a display inside the store. A sign for the experience is on the Hollywood area sidewalk outside the future shop.
Disney 100 Years of Wonder Medallion Added to Disney California Adventure Entrance

A large Disney 100 Years of Wonder medallion has been erected above the entrance to Disney California Adventure. The medallion is right before the “Disney California Adventure” sign. It’s a large silver circle featuring the three fairies from “Sleeping Beauty.” Stars and diamonds are on the black frame...

