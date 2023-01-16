Idaho State’s men’s basketball team has its head man for the next several seasons. Head coach Ryan Looney has signed a contract extension through the summer of 2027, ISU announced Friday afternoon, committing to its head coach for at least another five years. “We have the right coach to lead the men’s basketball program for years to come," ISU athletic director Pauline Thiros said in a press release. "We are...

