UT Martin to host 23rd annual Civil Rights Conference
The 23rd annual Civil Rights Conference, sponsored by the UT Martin, will feature several events throughout the month of February. The conference will address the theme “Who Will Stand in the Gap? – A Clarion Call for Justice Seekers.”. “Once again, the UTM Civil Rights Conference is bringing...
Twentieth Century Club honors Paul Tinkle with donation to Carl Perkins Center
The Twentieth Century Club of Martin honored Thunderbolt Radio and Digital President and General Manager Paul Tinkle Friday with a donation to the Weakley-Obion Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse. A check was presented to Center Director Amber Whitten and a certificate was given to Mr. Tinkle.
Weakley County Schools ‘Teachers of the Year’ announced
The 2023-2024 Weakley County Schools Teachers of the Year have been announced. Each year, ballots are distributed at the building level to identify the best candidates for each grade band: Pre-K through 4th grade, 5th grade through 8th, and 9th through 12th. Educators in each school vote and ultimately select the winners for each school. After those designees are identified, a district selection committee meets to review contender entries and choose district level winners.
Union City High School Student Named Candidate for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
A Union City High School senior student has been named a candidate in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Owen Rodgers was one of more than 5,000 candidates selected, from nearly 3.6 million graduating students this year. The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the...
Bids to be Accepted to Demolish Former Westover School in Union City
The days of the former Westover School building in Union City are now numbered. Mayor Terry Hailey addressed the dilapidated structure, during the first item of the City Council meeting this week.(AUDIO) Discussion on the fate of the former school has been ongoing for several years, with Florida Avenue neighbors...
Westview’s HOSA Future Health Professionals compete at regional competitions
Westview’s HOSA Future Health Professionals students recently participated in several regional health science competitions. Categories of competition included Clinical Nursing, Epidemiology, Physical Therapy, Pharmacology, Medical Spelling, Nursing Assisting, Medical Law and Ethics, Cultural Diversities and Disparities in Health Care, Nutrition, Sports Medicine, First Aid and CPR, Dental Terminology, and Health Issue Exam.
Dedication Held for New Women’s Health Center in Union City
A big crowd was on hand Tuesday for the grand opening of a new Baptist Medical Group facility in Union City. A dedication ceremony, and building tour, took place at the new Women’s Health Center and Physician’s Office Building on East Reelfoot Avenue. Skipper Bondurant, the CEO and...
Obion County Director of School’s Explains Cause of Frozen Pipes in December
Obion County’s Director of Schools addressed the issue of frozen pipes and water damage, during Tuesday’s County Commission meeting. Director Tim Watkins updated Commission members following the damage received from the Arctic cold front during Christmas break.(AUDIO) Director Watkins explained the cause of damage at Hillcrest and Ridgemont,...
Harry Keel Sublett – 95 – Union City
Graveside services will be held for Harry Keel Sublett, age 95, of Union City. Services will take place at 3:00 on Thursday, January 19th of 2022, at Obion County Memorial Gardens. White-Ranson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Lois Harbour – 81 – Union City
Graveside services will be held for Lois Harbour, 81, Union City. Services will take place at 3:00 on Saturday, January 21st of 2023, at Eastview Cemetery. White-Ranson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Judy Pittman, 76, Paris
A Celebration of Life for Judith Arlene “Judy” Pittman, age 76, of Paris, will be Saturday, February 4, 2023 at noon at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden is in charge of arrangements.
ZLINE Kitchen and Bath expanding distribution operations in Gibson County
ZLINE Kitchen and Bath is expanding its distribution operations in Gibson County. ZLINE officials announced Wednesday that the company will invest in a multimillion-dollar expansion and locate a new facility in Milan. Four years after establishing its distribution headquarters in Carroll County, ZLINE will expand as the company acquires the...
Time Capsule Contents from Tornado Damaged Dresden Church on Display
Discovery Park of America will hold an exclusive event tonight for members of a Dresden church, which was destroyed by the December of 2021 tornado. Jennifer Wildes, the Senior Director of Collections and Exhibits, told Thunderbolt News about the unveiling of a discovered time capsule.(AUDIO) Ms. Wildes said the almost...
Carolyn Coleman – 87 – Rives
Funeral services will be held for Carolyn Coleman, age 87, of Rives. Services will take place at 12:00 on Friday, January 20th of 2022, at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Alamo Church Cemetery.
Union City Council Accepts Bid for New Impound Building
The Union City Police Department has been approved for a new impound location and building. Police Chief Ben Yates submitted the construction bid to Council members this week.(AUDIO) The new impound location for seized vehicles will be be located between the Public Works Building and the Fire Department. Chief Yates...
Obion County Middle School “All-Tournament Team”
The 2023 Obion County “All County Basketball Team” was named following the tournament this past weekend. Selected to the “All-Tournament Team” was Ainsley Sadler (Lake Road), Jayden Evans (Lake Road), Harlee Johnson (Lake Road), Avery Launer (Hillcrest) Jules Poore (Hillcrest), Addy Launer (Hillcrest), Katy Frazier (Hillcrest), Colee Forester (Hillcrest), [standing] Alli McFarland (South Fulton), Klicey Campbell (Ridgemont), Abby Stephens (Ridgemont), Autumn Tanner (Black Oak), KinLee Dean (Black Oak), Kaile Hanks (Black Oak), and Jayanna Hall (Lake Road).
Gibson County man charged in connection to house fire
A Gibson County man is charged with arson in connection with a house fire Wednesday in Trenton. TBI public information officer Keli McAlister says 58-year-old Wally K. Owens, of Trenton, was arrested Thursday and charged with Aggravated Arson. Wednesday, the TBI and Accelerant Detection K9 Millie joined the Trenton Fire...
Defending OVC Champion Skyhawk beach volleyball program announces 2023 schedule
A little over eight months after making history as the first OVC program to appear in the NCAA Tournament, the UT Martin beach volleyball squad has announced its 2023 slate. The Skyhawks are set to play a school-record 32 regular season matches this spring before hosting the OVC Championship tournament, held on April 27-29. UT Martin also hosts OVC foe Chattanooga for a March 21 double dual while taking on both North Alabama and Austin Peay on April 4 to complete its home schedule.
Henry County man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for drug, weapons charges
A Henry County man will spend 17 years in federal prison on drug and weapons charges. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin G. Ritz announced Wednesday that 50-year-old Gary Osborne, of Buchanan, was sentenced Tuesday to 210 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for drug trafficking and firearms charges.
Multiple injuries in two-vehicle accident in Dresden
A two-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Dresden injured multiple occupants, with one airlifted. Dresden interim Police Chief Bryan Chandler says the accident happened around 7:35 at Highway 22 and Evergreen Street. The driver of one vehicle was extricated from the vehicle by the Weakley County Rescue Squad and Dresden Fire...
