ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston, RI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston Magazine

You Can Move into This Former Bank in Rhode Island

Housing in New England is…not exactly abundant. So it’s common to find buildings like churches or schoolhouses converted to residential buildings in order to make use of what little land we have and help address the housing shortage. But what about living in…a former bank? If you’re interested, we know just the spot. More of an investment/development opportunity, this Rhode Island bank needs a little bit of work before it can become home sweet home (“A bit of a fixer-upper” as they say in the great film, Frozen), but it comes with a ton of its original features from its business days that might just make the sweat equity worth it.
PAWTUCKET, RI
newportthisweek.com

Middletown Schools Request Larger Increase

The Middletown School Department is asking the Town Council for a $3 multi-million dollar increase this year, which council Chair Paul Rodrigues said is unlikely to happen. “You are probably talking [about] a $2 to $3 million increase,” Rodrigues said. “I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news, but I am not sure that can happen.”
MIDDLETOWN, RI
ABC6.com

New urban eatery and market opens in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new urban eatery and market opened in Providence Wednesday. The marketplace, developed by Hope & Main, will “showcase foods and products from the food incubator’s diverse member community.”. “For me, what’s really exciting about this is [that] 40% of Hope and Main’s...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Reed, Neronha: Effective solutions to fentanyl crisis

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sen. Jack Reed, Attorney General Peter Neronha, Brown University researchers and police joined to discuss ways to combat the fentanyl crisis. Brown University’s testRI (Toxicological and Ethnographic Drug Surveillance Testing in Rhode Island) said xylazine is linked to fatal overdoses in the Ocean State and others.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts registered nurse sentenced to prison for tampering with morphine of dementia patients

BOSTON – A Massachusetts registered nurse was sentenced in federal court for tampering with morphine prescribed to a nursing home resident in her care. According to U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts, 43-year-old Gwen Rider of Northborough was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 52 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On March 8, 2022, Rider pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product and one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and deception.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
WPRI

Eye on RI: make the most of winter!

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local eventsand attractions!. Providence Art Club- Join the Providence Art Club on Sunday, January 22 for celebratory receptions to accompany three new exhibitions. The galleries will be open 12-4pm and refreshments will be served 2-4pm. Pinball Championship- On the weekend...
PROVIDENCE, RI
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island

Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
SCITUATE, RI
nrinow.news

Property sales in North Smithfield between Jan. 3 & Jan. 18

The following is a list of property sales recorded in the North Smithfield Town Clerk’s office between Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Wednesday, Jan. 18. Seller: Bank of America (Jayne Dresser) Buyer: Bank of America. Price: $354,039. 170 Providence Pike, Unit 88. Seller: Lynda Gilbert. Buyer: Gregory & Betty Ann...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island young investigator asks police department for DNA analysis on Santa Claus evidence

There is no doubt that this child is well on her way to an investigative career. According to police, earlier this month, a young investigator from the Town of Cumberland submitted a letter requesting a DNA analysis be conducted on the partially eaten cookie and carrot remains she acquired on the morning of December 25, 2022, for possible DNA evidence of Santa Claus (aka, Kris Kringle, aka Saint Nicholas, aka St. Nick) and/or one of his nine reindeer.
CUMBERLAND, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy