Decorah, IA

luther.edu

Luther College students excel at American Model United Nations Conference

Four Luther College students were recently awarded Exceptional Representation awards at the annual American Model United Nations (AMUN) Conference. Each year, students from 95 schools across the country gather in Chicago for the conference which simulates the UN General Assembly. Each school team is assigned a country to represent and students act as ambassadors, debating topics such as climate action, global health, and security.
DECORAH, IA

