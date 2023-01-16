Read full article on original website
Boys “All-Tournament Team” for Obion County Middle School
The 2023 Obion County All County Boys Basketball Teamfollowing the Middle School Tournament. Selected to the “All Tournament Team” was Carter Ayers (Hillcrest), Clayton Montgomery (Hillcrest), Andy Launer (Hillcrest), Adrian Meadows (Lake Road), Charlie Harper (Lake Road), Connor Davis (Lake Road), Clayton Caldwell (Lake Road), and Weston Quinn (Lake Road), [standing] Carson Choate (South Fulton), Tyler Stork (Black Oak), Brey’Lyn Minor (Ridgemont), River Carson (Ridgemont), JohnReed Worrell (Ridgemont), Jordyn Snow (Ridgemont), and Jack Hepler (Hillcrest).
Bids to be Accepted to Demolish Former Westover School in Union City
The days of the former Westover School building in Union City are now numbered. Mayor Terry Hailey addressed the dilapidated structure, during the first item of the City Council meeting this week.(AUDIO) Discussion on the fate of the former school has been ongoing for several years, with Florida Avenue neighbors...
Obion County Director of School’s Explains Cause of Frozen Pipes in December
Obion County’s Director of Schools addressed the issue of frozen pipes and water damage, during Tuesday’s County Commission meeting. Director Tim Watkins updated Commission members following the damage received from the Arctic cold front during Christmas break.(AUDIO) Director Watkins explained the cause of damage at Hillcrest and Ridgemont,...
Harry Keel Sublett – 95 – Union City
Graveside services will be held for Harry Keel Sublett, age 95, of Union City. Services will take place at 3:00 on Thursday, January 19th of 2022, at Obion County Memorial Gardens. White-Ranson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Weakley County Schools ‘Teachers of the Year’ announced
The 2023-2024 Weakley County Schools Teachers of the Year have been announced. Each year, ballots are distributed at the building level to identify the best candidates for each grade band: Pre-K through 4th grade, 5th grade through 8th, and 9th through 12th. Educators in each school vote and ultimately select the winners for each school. After those designees are identified, a district selection committee meets to review contender entries and choose district level winners.
Twentieth Century Club honors Paul Tinkle with donation to Carl Perkins Center
The Twentieth Century Club of Martin honored Thunderbolt Radio and Digital President and General Manager Paul Tinkle Friday with a donation to the Weakley-Obion Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse. A check was presented to Center Director Amber Whitten and a certificate was given to Mr. Tinkle.
Lois Harbour – 81 – Union City
Graveside services will be held for Lois Harbour, 81, Union City. Services will take place at 3:00 on Saturday, January 21st of 2023, at Eastview Cemetery. White-Ranson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Time Capsule Contents from Tornado Damaged Dresden Church on Display
Discovery Park of America will hold an exclusive event tonight for members of a Dresden church, which was destroyed by the December of 2021 tornado. Jennifer Wildes, the Senior Director of Collections and Exhibits, told Thunderbolt News about the unveiling of a discovered time capsule.(AUDIO) Ms. Wildes said the almost...
Union City High School Student Named Candidate for U.S. Presidential Scholars Program
A Union City High School senior student has been named a candidate in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Owen Rodgers was one of more than 5,000 candidates selected, from nearly 3.6 million graduating students this year. The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964 by Executive Order of the...
UT Martin to host 23rd annual Civil Rights Conference
The 23rd annual Civil Rights Conference, sponsored by the UT Martin, will feature several events throughout the month of February. The conference will address the theme “Who Will Stand in the Gap? – A Clarion Call for Justice Seekers.”. “Once again, the UTM Civil Rights Conference is bringing...
Baby found alive in Jackson, TN dumpster
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Jackson, Tennessee Police Department is investigating after a newborn baby was found in a dumpster. According to JPD, the newborn was found at 33 Carver Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Reports say the baby is still alive and hospitalized. The city’s mayor, Scott Conger, issued a statement about the situation: […]
Woman sentenced for assault on local school bus driver
JACKSON, Tenn. — One woman is now behind bars for assault, after she attacked a Jackson-Madison County school bus driver last year. 32-year-old Tiffany Lewis appeared in court on Tuesday before Judge Don Allen. Back in Spring 2022, Lewis was accused of assaulting bus driver Helen Manuel Harrison, claiming Harrison touched her daughter’s hair.
Kevin Watson wanted for murder, reward offered for info
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Kevin Michael Watson is wanted for first degree murder, the U.S. Marshals confirm. Watson is wanted in connection to the disappearance of his ex-wife, Britney Watson. Both have been missing from the Haywood County area since January 7. As of Thursday afternoon, search efforts were...
Search for Kevin Watson ends with arrest
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says that Kevin Watson has been found. The sheriff reported on Friday that Kevin Watson had been found alive and healthy, and has been taken into custody. The sheriff reports that Watson will be charged with first-degree murder of his...
Dedication Held for New Women’s Health Center in Union City
A big crowd was on hand Tuesday for the grand opening of a new Baptist Medical Group facility in Union City. A dedication ceremony, and building tour, took place at the new Women’s Health Center and Physician’s Office Building on East Reelfoot Avenue. Skipper Bondurant, the CEO and...
Semi crash cleared on Kentucky side of Cairo Bridge
A semi crash shut down US 51 on the Kentucky side of the Cairo Bridge on Monday afternoon. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was traveling southbound and hit the railing near the Kentucky end of the bridge, before running off the road. The truck went off the...
Gibson County man charged in connection to house fire
A Gibson County man is charged with arson in connection with a house fire Wednesday in Trenton. TBI public information officer Keli McAlister says 58-year-old Wally K. Owens, of Trenton, was arrested Thursday and charged with Aggravated Arson. Wednesday, the TBI and Accelerant Detection K9 Millie joined the Trenton Fire...
Multiple injuries in two-vehicle accident in Dresden
A two-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Dresden injured multiple occupants, with one airlifted. Dresden interim Police Chief Bryan Chandler says the accident happened around 7:35 at Highway 22 and Evergreen Street. The driver of one vehicle was extricated from the vehicle by the Weakley County Rescue Squad and Dresden Fire...
ZLINE Kitchen and Bath expanding distribution operations in Gibson County
ZLINE Kitchen and Bath is expanding its distribution operations in Gibson County. ZLINE officials announced Wednesday that the company will invest in a multimillion-dollar expansion and locate a new facility in Milan. Four years after establishing its distribution headquarters in Carroll County, ZLINE will expand as the company acquires the...
Collision with deer sends 28-year-old Graves County man to hospital with serious leg injuries
MAYFIELD — A 28-year-old Graves County man had to be air-lifted to a Nashville hospital following a collision with a deer on Tuesday, deputies say. According to a release from the Graves County Sheriff's Department, Casey Dunaway was driving northbound on KY 303 Tuesday evening when a deer crossed his path and he was unable to avoid hitting it.
