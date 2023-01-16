The 2023-2024 Weakley County Schools Teachers of the Year have been announced. Each year, ballots are distributed at the building level to identify the best candidates for each grade band: Pre-K through 4th grade, 5th grade through 8th, and 9th through 12th. Educators in each school vote and ultimately select the winners for each school. After those designees are identified, a district selection committee meets to review contender entries and choose district level winners.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO