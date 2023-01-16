ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

thunderboltradio.com

Boys “All-Tournament Team” for Obion County Middle School

The 2023 Obion County All County Boys Basketball Teamfollowing the Middle School Tournament. Selected to the “All Tournament Team” was Carter Ayers (Hillcrest), Clayton Montgomery (Hillcrest), Andy Launer (Hillcrest), Adrian Meadows (Lake Road), Charlie Harper (Lake Road), Connor Davis (Lake Road), Clayton Caldwell (Lake Road), and Weston Quinn (Lake Road), [standing] Carson Choate (South Fulton), Tyler Stork (Black Oak), Brey’Lyn Minor (Ridgemont), River Carson (Ridgemont), JohnReed Worrell (Ridgemont), Jordyn Snow (Ridgemont), and Jack Hepler (Hillcrest).
OBION COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Bids to be Accepted to Demolish Former Westover School in Union City

The days of the former Westover School building in Union City are now numbered. Mayor Terry Hailey addressed the dilapidated structure, during the first item of the City Council meeting this week.(AUDIO) Discussion on the fate of the former school has been ongoing for several years, with Florida Avenue neighbors...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Obion County Director of School’s Explains Cause of Frozen Pipes in December

Obion County’s Director of Schools addressed the issue of frozen pipes and water damage, during Tuesday’s County Commission meeting. Director Tim Watkins updated Commission members following the damage received from the Arctic cold front during Christmas break.(AUDIO) Director Watkins explained the cause of damage at Hillcrest and Ridgemont,...
OBION COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Harry Keel Sublett – 95 – Union City

Graveside services will be held for Harry Keel Sublett, age 95, of Union City. Services will take place at 3:00 on Thursday, January 19th of 2022, at Obion County Memorial Gardens. White-Ranson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Weakley County Schools ‘Teachers of the Year’ announced

The 2023-2024 Weakley County Schools Teachers of the Year have been announced. Each year, ballots are distributed at the building level to identify the best candidates for each grade band: Pre-K through 4th grade, 5th grade through 8th, and 9th through 12th. Educators in each school vote and ultimately select the winners for each school. After those designees are identified, a district selection committee meets to review contender entries and choose district level winners.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Twentieth Century Club honors Paul Tinkle with donation to Carl Perkins Center

The Twentieth Century Club of Martin honored Thunderbolt Radio and Digital President and General Manager Paul Tinkle Friday with a donation to the Weakley-Obion Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse. A check was presented to Center Director Amber Whitten and a certificate was given to Mr. Tinkle.
MARTIN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Lois Harbour – 81 – Union City

Graveside services will be held for Lois Harbour, 81, Union City. Services will take place at 3:00 on Saturday, January 21st of 2023, at Eastview Cemetery. White-Ranson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Time Capsule Contents from Tornado Damaged Dresden Church on Display

Discovery Park of America will hold an exclusive event tonight for members of a Dresden church, which was destroyed by the December of 2021 tornado. Jennifer Wildes, the Senior Director of Collections and Exhibits, told Thunderbolt News about the unveiling of a discovered time capsule.(AUDIO) Ms. Wildes said the almost...
DRESDEN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

UT Martin to host 23rd annual Civil Rights Conference

The 23rd annual Civil Rights Conference, sponsored by the UT Martin, will feature several events throughout the month of February. The conference will address the theme “Who Will Stand in the Gap? – A Clarion Call for Justice Seekers.”. “Once again, the UTM Civil Rights Conference is bringing...
MARTIN, TN
WREG

Baby found alive in Jackson, TN dumpster

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Jackson, Tennessee Police Department is investigating after a newborn baby was found in a dumpster. According to JPD, the newborn was found at 33 Carver Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Reports say the baby is still alive and hospitalized. The city’s mayor, Scott Conger, issued a statement about the situation: […]
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Woman sentenced for assault on local school bus driver

JACKSON, Tenn. — One woman is now behind bars for assault, after she attacked a Jackson-Madison County school bus driver last year. 32-year-old Tiffany Lewis appeared in court on Tuesday before Judge Don Allen. Back in Spring 2022, Lewis was accused of assaulting bus driver Helen Manuel Harrison, claiming Harrison touched her daughter’s hair.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Kevin Watson wanted for murder, reward offered for info

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Kevin Michael Watson is wanted for first degree murder, the U.S. Marshals confirm. Watson is wanted in connection to the disappearance of his ex-wife, Britney Watson. Both have been missing from the Haywood County area since January 7. As of Thursday afternoon, search efforts were...
WBBJ

Search for Kevin Watson ends with arrest

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says that Kevin Watson has been found. The sheriff reported on Friday that Kevin Watson had been found alive and healthy, and has been taken into custody. The sheriff reports that Watson will be charged with first-degree murder of his...
thunderboltradio.com

Dedication Held for New Women’s Health Center in Union City

A big crowd was on hand Tuesday for the grand opening of a new Baptist Medical Group facility in Union City. A dedication ceremony, and building tour, took place at the new Women’s Health Center and Physician’s Office Building on East Reelfoot Avenue. Skipper Bondurant, the CEO and...
UNION CITY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Semi crash cleared on Kentucky side of Cairo Bridge

A semi crash shut down US 51 on the Kentucky side of the Cairo Bridge on Monday afternoon. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the truck was traveling southbound and hit the railing near the Kentucky end of the bridge, before running off the road. The truck went off the...
KENTUCKY STATE
thunderboltradio.com

Gibson County man charged in connection to house fire

A Gibson County man is charged with arson in connection with a house fire Wednesday in Trenton. TBI public information officer Keli McAlister says 58-year-old Wally K. Owens, of Trenton, was arrested Thursday and charged with Aggravated Arson. Wednesday, the TBI and Accelerant Detection K9 Millie joined the Trenton Fire...
TRENTON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Multiple injuries in two-vehicle accident in Dresden

A two-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Dresden injured multiple occupants, with one airlifted. Dresden interim Police Chief Bryan Chandler says the accident happened around 7:35 at Highway 22 and Evergreen Street. The driver of one vehicle was extricated from the vehicle by the Weakley County Rescue Squad and Dresden Fire...
DRESDEN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

ZLINE Kitchen and Bath expanding distribution operations in Gibson County

ZLINE Kitchen and Bath is expanding its distribution operations in Gibson County. ZLINE officials announced Wednesday that the company will invest in a multimillion-dollar expansion and locate a new facility in Milan. Four years after establishing its distribution headquarters in Carroll County, ZLINE will expand as the company acquires the...
GIBSON COUNTY, TN

