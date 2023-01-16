Read full article on original website
HPAI found in Weakley County chicken flock
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lab tests have confirmed reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Weakley County. According to a news release, a commercial broiler chicken flock on Sullivan Road in Greenfield was reported to have detected HPAI. A control zone of more than six miles has been set up...
Mrs. Faye Helen Ingram
Mrs. Faye Helen Ingram was born on April 18, 1951 in Madison County, Tennessee. She departed this life on January 12, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Open Visitation will be held on Friday, January 27, from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.
Business relocates, another to open in Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new business is coming to the Hub City, while another is relocating!. According to Buchanan Realty Group, Sassy Grace & Southern Gent has moved next door to Buff City Soap. “With the new brands coming in, we needed more room! We are so excited! The...
Local first graders put on “Moosical”
JACKSON, Tenn. — First grade students put on a show for family, teachers, and staff on Wednesday. The event gave students in Jackson Christian Schools‘ first grade music program a chance to show the skills they have learned and show their hard work in the program. The “Barnyard...
Madison County Imagination Library to hold ‘Dolly Day!’ event
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local families will have the chance to learn more about Imagination Library at a fun event this weekend. The Madison County Imagination Library is hosting “Dolly Day!” at Turntable Coffee Counter, located at 300 East Main Street in Jackson. A team will be set...
Hwy 45 South Waste Convenience Center closed Monday
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says a local waste drop-off site will close for repairs. The Solid Waste Convenience Center, located at 3242 Highway 45 South, will be closed on Monday, January 23. The site is expected to reopen for normal business hours on Tuesday,...
New yoga business opens in West Tennessee
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A new business officially opened Tuesday in a local town. Main Fit Yoga held its grand opening and ribbon cutting in Humboldt with refreshments and door prizes. The new business will offer classes for every experience level. Main Fit Yoga will hold a beginners class each...
Foster care organization to launch in West Tennessee
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One organization is bringing additional resources for foster care to West Tennessee. A news release states Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, will be launching in Gibson County. The nonprofit is hosting a community-wide kickoff event on Sunday,...
Sylvia Jean Skipper Pruitt
Sylvia Jean Skipper Pruitt, age 75, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of Ronnie F. Pruitt, departed this life Thursday morning, January 19, 2023 at her home. Sylvia was born October 20, 1947 in Fort Deposit, Alabama, the daughter of the late Ernest Skipper and Mary Elizabeth Taylor Skipper. She graduated from John Patterson Trade School and was married February 28, 1970 to Ronnie F. Pruitt. She was employed as a teacher’s assistant for Memphis City Schools. Sylvia loved her family and enjoyed cooking.
Blue Oval community holds first meeting of 2023
JACKSON, Tenn. — Blue Oval community held their first meeting of the year. Blue Oval community held its first meeting on Wednesday, where they planned out opportunities for the coming months. They plan to talk with the Tennessee and West Tennessee Home Builders Associations in February to encourage housing...
Baby found alive in Jackson, TN dumpster
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Jackson, Tennessee Police Department is investigating after a newborn baby was found in a dumpster. According to JPD, the newborn was found at 33 Carver Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Reports say the baby is still alive and hospitalized. The city’s mayor, Scott Conger, issued a statement about the situation: […]
Daughrity Departs HCMC; Accepts TriStar Medical Center Position
Paris, Tenn.–Long-time Henry County Medical Center marketing director Tory Daughrity has accepted a position at TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center as director of marketing and public relations. Daughrity has been a fixture at HCMC, the Paris Rotary, the Healthcare Foundation and the Paris-Henry County Chamber over the years. She began...
Robert Franklin “Rob” Mynatt
Robert Franklin “Rob” Mynatt, age 58, resident of Jackson, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday morning, January 15, 2023 at his home. Rob was born June 14, 1964 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Jim Mynatt and Dianne Kelsey Mynatt Marnell. He graduated from Collierville High School in 1982 and was employed at Delta Airlines and then at FedEx. Rob was a member of Colonial Hills Church in Southaven, Mississippi and was an avid golfer who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Rob will be remembered for being a dedicated father and Christian.
Exhibit opening for contents of Dresden church cornerstone box
UNION CITY, Tenn. — A piece of history will be unveiled this weekend at a local museum. The Discovery Park of America announces they will exhibit all 24 artifacts found inside a cornerstone box from the Dresden First United Methodist Church, which was heavily damaged during the December 2021 tornadoes.
Newborn Baby Left In Jackson Dumpster
Jackson, Tenn.–The Jackson Police Department is investigating an incident where a newborn baby boy was found in a dumpster at 33 Carver Street around 3:30 am this morning. Police are asking anyone with information as to who the parents may be or anyone with information regarding this matter to contact police. Jackson Police Department 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers 731-424-8477.
Search for Kevin Watson ends with arrest
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says that Kevin Watson has been found. The sheriff reported on Friday that Kevin Watson had been found alive and healthy, and has been taken into custody. The sheriff reports that Watson will be charged with first-degree murder of his...
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
New Deputy Mayor, HR director appointed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County has a new Deputy Mayor and Director of Human Resources. According to a news release, Assistant District Attorney Terica Smith, a Jackson native, was appointed to the new role by Madison County Mayor AJ Massey. Her education includes a Political Science degree from Tennessee...
Local grocery store celebrates grand re-opening, new renovations
JACKSON, Tenn. — A grocery store giant gets a makeover in Jackson. Kroger held the grand re-opening for their store located on University Parkway. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday to celebrate the $2.3 million renovation. During the ceremony, the store presented donations to local organizations in Jackson,...
Presentation held on Financial Empowerment Center
JACKSON, Tenn. — A presentation was held for the Jackson City Council on Wednesday. It was in regards to the Office of Financial Empowerment and how it can help the Hub City. Jackson’s Financial Empowerment Center offers professional, no-cost, one-on-one financial counseling to all Jackson and West Tennessee residents....
