Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news9.com
Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Storm Drain
Authorities responded to the scene after a vehicle crashed Friday afternoon into a northwest Oklahoma City storm drain. The crash happened near Northwest 36th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene as crews worked to secure the vehicle before they got the driver out...
news9.com
OHP: 44-Year-Old Killed, 3 Injured In Kingfisher County Crash
A 44-year-old was killed and three people were injured Thursday morning in a Kingfisher County crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Trooper said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of N2800 and E0760 roads, approximately 4 miles north and 4.5 miles west of Kingfisher, OK in Kingfisher county.
news9.com
2 Injured After Midwest City Fire
Authorities in Midwest City were on the scene where two people were injured due to a fire early Friday morning. Firefighters said flames were pouring out of the house when they arrived, but that they were able to get the blaze under control. Two residents were treated by firefighters on...
news9.com
1 Killed In NW OKC House Fire; Authorities Investigating
The Oklahoma City Fire Department has confirmed at least one person is dead after a fire that happened Friday morning in the western part of the metro. Authorities said they received a call about a fire around 5:15 a.m. on North Cedardale Drive near Northwest 10th Street. Fire crews put...
news9.com
Firefighters Battle Early Morning Fire In NW Oklahoma City
Firefighters battled an early morning house fire on the northwest side of the city on Thursday morning. Officials say the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. near Northwest 17th Street and North Kentucky Avenue. Fire crews say the flames started in the back of the home before spreading to the...
'Keep An Eye On The People You Love': Brother Of Teen Suspect In SE OKC Standoff Speaks Out
The brother of a 17-year-old accused of barricading himself inside a home Thursday night during a standoff in Oklahoma City said he hopes to get the teen the help he needs. The teen's brother said the teen was irate and not acting like himself. News 9 is withholding the name of the brother to protect the identity of the juvenile.
news9.com
Funeral Services For Athena Brownfield To Be Held Next Week At The Stride Center In Enid
The funeral services for Athena Brownfield will be held next Wednesday at the Stride Center in Enid. Services will begin at 2 p.m., and Oklahoma Sen. Roger Thompson will be officiating. For more information, click here. The community in Cyril is making a memorial for 4-year-old Athena as the medical...
news9.com
Stillwater Lady Bakes Cookies For Police Department
Being a police officer is tough and oftentimes unappreciated, but Evelyn Grover in Stillwater refuses to let that be the case. “About three years ago, everybody was talking against the police, and I thought nope, that’s not going to work,” Grover said. At 95 years young, Grover has...
news9.com
3 Arrested For Allegedly Trafficking Illegal Drugs In Stillwater
Three people have been arrested over the span of two days for allegedly trafficking illegal drugs, according to Stillwater Police. On Jan, 12, police arrested Rocky Bradford, 46, for an outstanding Payne County warrant, and an investigation revealed that he was also in possession of six grams of Fentanyl and 11 grams of Methamphetamine.
news9.com
OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing
The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
news9.com
MLK Coalition Thanks OKC Police Officers For Response To Pursuit
This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade was one of the biggest ever, but at one point there was the potential for things to go really bad. As participants and spectators lined streets, most of them unaware of possible danger just blocks away. “Now we don’t know what...
news9.com
Mid-Del Public Schools Superintendent Releases Statement After Shots Fired After Basketball Game
The Mid-Del Public Schools superintendent has released a statement after shots were fired Tuesday night following a basketball game between Del City and Millwood. Dr. Rick Cobb with Mid-Del Public Schools released the following statement:. The school confirmed the shooting and said Del City Police are investigating the incident. Police...
news9.com
Cyril Community Announces Date, Location For Athena Brownfields Funeral
The family of Athena Brownfield has announced when and where her funeral service will begin. The funeral is currently scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Stride Bank Center in Enid. The family said the funeral is open to the public. For more information on Athena's disappearance...
news9.com
Cooler Temps For Friday Before Weekend Cold Front Arrives
Happy Friday! It looks beautiful today. Cold this morning and then cool this afternoon. Winds will remain light. Tonight snow moves into the panhandle. Tomorrow morning rain moves into the state from the west. Snow moves into far northwestern Oklahoma City. Heavy snow possible along the Oklahoma-Kansas border. If we...
news9.com
Toby Keith Spotted At Impromptu Norman Concert, Bedlam Basketball Game
Toby Keith was spotted over the weekend performing at an impromptu concert in Norman, and he was spotted at the Bedlam basketball game Wednesday night in Stillwater. The performance happened last weekend at Hollywood Corners Station. Keith played a few songs with the musical act on stage. Keith is battling...
news9.com
OKC Zoo Celebrates Elephant’s First Birthday
The Oklahoma City Zoo celebrated baby Rama’s first birthday with a party Thursday. Unfortunately, it looks like her big sister ate most of little Rama's cake, and another elephant ripped down Rama's birthday signs.
news9.com
OG&E Announces Another Increase To Customers' Bills, Citing Fuel Costs
A mother of five said her family is struggling after OG&E announced another increase to its customers' monthly bills. In an email to customers on Tuesday, the utility company said effective Jan. 1, the fuel charge on bills will increase by 4.8 percent. This means the average residential customer will pay about $5.46 more per month for 21 months.
news9.com
A Picture Worth A Thousand Words
From Oklahoma wheat fields to powerful lightning shows and bustling scenes of downtown Oklahoma City, dozens of beautiful original photographs line the halls of the new News 9 downtown offices, but one photo in particular overlooking the newsroom caught the eye of a News 9 viewer on the very first morning show from 100 W. Main St.
news9.com
AT&T Expanding 5G Network To Stillwater
AT&T is expanding its 5G network to Stillwater. The goal is to give residents and businesses quicker internet access. The new cell tower will be along East 6th Avenue. This also brings Band 14 spectrum, which provides high-quality internet to first responders and government agencies.
Comments / 0