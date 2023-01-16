ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingfisher, OK

news9.com

Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Storm Drain

Authorities responded to the scene after a vehicle crashed Friday afternoon into a northwest Oklahoma City storm drain. The crash happened near Northwest 36th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene as crews worked to secure the vehicle before they got the driver out...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OHP: 44-Year-Old Killed, 3 Injured In Kingfisher County Crash

A 44-year-old was killed and three people were injured Thursday morning in a Kingfisher County crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Trooper said the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of N2800 and E0760 roads, approximately 4 miles north and 4.5 miles west of Kingfisher, OK in Kingfisher county.
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
news9.com

2 Injured After Midwest City Fire

Authorities in Midwest City were on the scene where two people were injured due to a fire early Friday morning. Firefighters said flames were pouring out of the house when they arrived, but that they were able to get the blaze under control. Two residents were treated by firefighters on...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
news9.com

1 Killed In NW OKC House Fire; Authorities Investigating

The Oklahoma City Fire Department has confirmed at least one person is dead after a fire that happened Friday morning in the western part of the metro. Authorities said they received a call about a fire around 5:15 a.m. on North Cedardale Drive near Northwest 10th Street. Fire crews put...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Firefighters Battle Early Morning Fire In NW Oklahoma City

Firefighters battled an early morning house fire on the northwest side of the city on Thursday morning. Officials say the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. near Northwest 17th Street and North Kentucky Avenue. Fire crews say the flames started in the back of the home before spreading to the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Stillwater Lady Bakes Cookies For Police Department

Being a police officer is tough and oftentimes unappreciated, but Evelyn Grover in Stillwater refuses to let that be the case. “About three years ago, everybody was talking against the police, and I thought nope, that’s not going to work,” Grover said. At 95 years young, Grover has...
STILLWATER, OK
news9.com

3 Arrested For Allegedly Trafficking Illegal Drugs In Stillwater

Three people have been arrested over the span of two days for allegedly trafficking illegal drugs, according to Stillwater Police. On Jan, 12, police arrested Rocky Bradford, 46, for an outstanding Payne County warrant, and an investigation revealed that he was also in possession of six grams of Fentanyl and 11 grams of Methamphetamine.
STILLWATER, OK
news9.com

OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing

The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Cyril Community Announces Date, Location For Athena Brownfields Funeral

The family of Athena Brownfield has announced when and where her funeral service will begin. The funeral is currently scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Stride Bank Center in Enid. The family said the funeral is open to the public. For more information on Athena's disappearance...
ENID, OK
news9.com

Cooler Temps For Friday Before Weekend Cold Front Arrives

Happy Friday! It looks beautiful today. Cold this morning and then cool this afternoon. Winds will remain light. Tonight snow moves into the panhandle. Tomorrow morning rain moves into the state from the west. Snow moves into far northwestern Oklahoma City. Heavy snow possible along the Oklahoma-Kansas border. If we...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Toby Keith Spotted At Impromptu Norman Concert, Bedlam Basketball Game

Toby Keith was spotted over the weekend performing at an impromptu concert in Norman, and he was spotted at the Bedlam basketball game Wednesday night in Stillwater. The performance happened last weekend at Hollywood Corners Station. Keith played a few songs with the musical act on stage. Keith is battling...
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

OKC Zoo Celebrates Elephant’s First Birthday

The Oklahoma City Zoo celebrated baby Rama’s first birthday with a party Thursday. Unfortunately, it looks like her big sister ate most of little Rama's cake, and another elephant ripped down Rama's birthday signs.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

OG&E Announces Another Increase To Customers' Bills, Citing Fuel Costs

A mother of five said her family is struggling after OG&E announced another increase to its customers' monthly bills. In an email to customers on Tuesday, the utility company said effective Jan. 1, the fuel charge on bills will increase by 4.8 percent. This means the average residential customer will pay about $5.46 more per month for 21 months.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

A Picture Worth A Thousand Words

From Oklahoma wheat fields to powerful lightning shows and bustling scenes of downtown Oklahoma City, dozens of beautiful original photographs line the halls of the new News 9 downtown offices, but one photo in particular overlooking the newsroom caught the eye of a News 9 viewer on the very first morning show from 100 W. Main St.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

AT&T Expanding 5G Network To Stillwater

AT&T is expanding its 5G network to Stillwater. The goal is to give residents and businesses quicker internet access. The new cell tower will be along East 6th Avenue. This also brings Band 14 spectrum, which provides high-quality internet to first responders and government agencies.
STILLWATER, OK

