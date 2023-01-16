ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Creighton, Butler set for Big East rematch

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCk7S_0kGhM9JG00

Creighton and host Butler will continue their Big East Conference schedule when they meet for the second time this season Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

Considering that Creighton won the first meeting 78-56, and the fact that Butler will be without starting center Manny Bates for an indefinite period after he underwent a procedure on his knee, the Bluejays (10-8, 4-3 Big East) should feel better than the Bulldogs (11-8, 3-5) about this rematch.

However, that ignores two issues: Creighton has gone 0-4 on the road this season, and Butler knocked off Villanova on Friday night without Bates. The Bulldogs won 79-71 while essentially going with a six-man rotation.

Butler did it by shooting 56.5 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3-point range — something Thad Matta had been wishing for while getting crushed at Seton Hall and St. John’s.

“I hope to see us playing with more consistency. That’s what I want,” Matta told the Indianapolis Star before the win over Villanova. “Obviously, we’ve gotta shoot the ball better. We’re getting some good looks and they’re not going in.”

Meanwhile, without Bates, new Butler center Jalen Thomas will have his hands full inside with Creighton 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who averages a team-high 15.2 points while ranking third nationally in 2-point shooting at 77.9 percent.

The Bluejays boast four other double-figure scorers, led by Baylor Scheierman at 13.4 points per game.

Creighton took down then-No. 19 Providence on Saturday despite shooting hitting just 3 of 16 3-pointers.

“If teams are going to sit on top of Kalkbrenner and plug up the lane, then we’re going to have to make some threes,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said after the win. “There’s not a lot of other options if the defense is going to pack the lane.”

In the teams’ first meeting, on Dec. 22, Creighton made 8 of 16 shots from 3-point range while Butler hit just 2 of 12.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Nebraska football transfer portal, roster updates (Jan. 20)

When new coaching staffs come into a program, there is often a fair amount of roster movement that follows. That's been especially the case in the transfer portal and NIL era, where new coaches like Nebraska's Matt Rhule were also facing a transfer portal window that began on Dec. 5 and closed on Jan. 18.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Three Fighting Illini to inhibit for Indiana basketball on Thursday night

Indiana basketball takes on the Fighting Illini on Thursday night and needs to inhibit certain players in Champaign if the Hoosiers want a chance to win. Demetri McCamey, Brandon Paul, D.J. Richardson, and Ayo Dosunmu. What do all of these former Illini guards have in common? They have all poured in 20+ points in home wins against the Hoosiers since 2008.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Fred Hoiberg announces season-ending injury to Nebraska starter

Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg announced Wednesday evening that forward Juwan Gary will have left shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Gary, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward, suffered the injury in the first half of Nebraska’s game against Illinois on Jan. 10. According to the Huskers, Gary met with a specialist earlier on Wednesday after an MRI revealed the extent of the injury. Surgery was the recommended course of action.
LINCOLN, NE
landgrantholyland.com

Three takeaways from Ohio State’s painful loss on the road to Nebraska

The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-8, 2-5) lost to the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-9, 3-5) 63-60 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, extending the Buckeyes losing streak to five games. The Buckeyes were slow to start, scoring just nine points through the first 12 minutes and trailing 12-9 heading into the...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Nebraska vs. Ohio State Halftime Score Going Viral

Nebraska and Ohio State put up some pitiful offensive performances during the first half of tonight's Big Ten matchup. At halftime, the Buckeyes led the Cornhuskers 22-21. Both teams shot less than 30% from the field and less than 15% from behind the three-point arc. The college basketball world ...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska makes offer to Texas lineman

Nebraska continues to add to its growing offer list in Texas for 2024 as Vandegrift offensive lineman Blake Frazier announced a verbal tender on social media. The Huskers got in the mix for the 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman that already holds more than 15 offers and has seen his profile rise this month with offers from Auburn, Florida, LSU and Miami. Kansas offered after Nebraska on Wednesday.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Snowfall totals, road conditions for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday into Thursday morning. Norfolk and Omaha had a similar amount of moisture for the event — one spot had all snow, Omaha ... not so much. Small changes were the difference between a little and a lot...
OMAHA, NE
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana

This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
INDIANA STATE
1011now.com

Weather Alert Day: Significant winter storm to sweep across the state on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a quiet start to the work week, a significant winter storm is set to unfold across the state through the day on Wednesday. Areas of heavy snow, some light icing, and breezy north and northwest winds will combine to lead to difficult and dangerous travel conditions through the day across almost the entire state. If you don’t have to venture outside on Wednesday, please don’t!
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast

The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Sparks fly at zoning regulation meeting in Blair

Inflation proved to be too much for some metro businesses. Nebraska legislators discussed the ability to "kill" bills in Lincoln today. Nebraska senators debate rule involving kill motions. Updated: 10 hours ago. Senators in Lincoln discussed the future of so-called "kill motions" today. Omaha working to clear secondary roads. Updated:...
BLAIR, NE
1011now.com

Tuesday Forecast: The calm before the winter storm...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you have errands to run or groceries to get, Tuesday is the day to get it done as the weather will head in the wrong direction as we head into the day on Wednesday with snow, ice, and wind leading to a day where travel will be difficult, and your time will be better spent staying indoors than trying to venture outside.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
72K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy