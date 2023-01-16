ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

LPGA stars face potential $25k fine for skipping TOC

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xp2iu_0kGhM7Xo00

Minjee Lee of Australia and Jin Young Ko of South Korea, the Nos. 3 and No. 5 golfers in the world per the Rolex Rankings, face the prospect of a $25,000 fine if they do not compete in the season-opening Tournament of Champions.

The tournament is this week in Orlando, Fla. After that, the 2023 season won’t resume until Feb. 23-26 in Thailand.

Lee and Ko have not competed in the TOC in recent years and would need to play it this year to avoid being penalized under the LPGA’s 1-in-4 requirement, which says players in the top 80 of the Race to the CME Globe points list must compete in each domestic event once every four years.

Ko had signed up for the TOC but withdrew, according to Golfweek. The former World No. 1 missed time at the end of the 2022 season to rest a wrist injury.

The TOC is only open to players who won an event on tour the previous year. The PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions have similar events to open their respective seasons. But only three of the top 10 female players in the world will be competing this week, with others also opting not to exercise their right to play.

If Lee and Ko accept the $25,000 fine for not playing the TOC and don’t compete over the next two years, providing they’re eligible, they are subject to an additional $35,000 fine, according to Golfweek.

Nelly Korda, Canada’s Brooke Henderson and defending champion Danielle Kang will headline the field this week at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager

GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
Golf Channel

LPGA facing backlash over locker-room situation at Lake Nona

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is supposed to be a celebration of the recent winners on the LPGA Tour – along with 56 celebrities in a pro-am field – but midway through the week, the focus has shifted from honoring the best players in the sport to an oversight that’s calling into question the tour’s respect for its athletes.
ORLANDO, FL
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury

Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
tennisuptodate.com

"It's just absurd that the players are playing": McEnroe hits back at Murray late finish, affects his chances of going further

John McEnroe wants the Australian Open to add a cut-off time so that players like Murray and Kokkinakis don't have to play for as long as they did. Murray and Kokkinakis started their match late in the day and then played one of the longest matches in event history. All of that combined made it so they finished in the small hours of the next day leaving the winner of the contest in a terrible situation moving forward. It was Andy Murray and he already played one 5-setter in the previous round.
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
Golf Digest

The $153 million question: Breaking down the PGA Tour’s response to LIV

If the LIV Golf brain trust put targets on its most desired defectors, Jon Rahm would be bigger than most. An international star who supports the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, Ryder Cup stalwart and under-30 major-championship winner with two decades of competitive runway in front of him, Rahm would bring cachet—and the remaining years of major exemptions that come from his 2021 U.S. Open win.
Larry Brown Sports

Bucks agree to find new team for ex-NBA champion

The Milwaukee Bucks are moving to file divorce papers. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Friday that the Bucks have reached a mutual agreement with veteran big man Serge Ibaka to find a new team for him via trade. The 33-year-old Ibaka remains away from the Bucks at the moment, Charania adds. A three-time All-Defensive... The post Bucks agree to find new team for ex-NBA champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
72K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy