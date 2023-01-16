Tom Brady 'Sleeper Team' For 2023 Reportedly Emerges On Monday

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Dallas Cowboys tonight in the first round of the NFC playoffs.

Despite Brady's squad being very much alive in this year's postseason, many have already begun discussing the Hall of Fame quarterback's plans for next season.

Brady, 45, is set to be a free agent this spring. Should he choose to postpone retirement for another year, he'll assuredly have plenty of suitors in the offseason.

Which teams appear to have the best shot at landing Brady?

Some argue it's the Raiders , who recently made the decision to begin shopping their former franchise quarterback, Derek Carr. Others, however, believe Brady would be best served staying the course in Tampa Bay.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show this Monday morning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport hinted that another team could make a run at Brady - the New York Jets.

"What about the #Jets ?" Rapoport said today. "He’s got family in NY."

Rapoport and McAfee's conversation shifted course when McAfee asked the NFL insider if a Brady-to-Vegas deal was "a lock."

"[Brady on the Raiders] could be a pretty cool little set up, you think that's a lock if it's not Tampa?" McAfee asked.

Rapoport replied with, "I don't think it's a 'lock'... there'll be some other teams. The Titans were interested last time, maybe them. What about the Jets? He's got family in New York, they need a quarterback."

The former NFL punter-turned-analyst McAfee appeared shocked that Rapoport would bring up New York as a possible landing spot for Brady.

"It's cold. He ain't ever going back to the cold," McAfee responded.

Though Brady suiting up in the green and white next season might be a long shot, it certainly would be interesting.

With a career record of 30-7 against the New York franchise, Brady has undoubtedly tormented the Jets throughout his NFL career.

In 2023, however, Brady could be their final missing piece.