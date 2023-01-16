ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL GM Getting Crushed For His Controversial Concussion Comments

By Milo Taibi
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JVYXD_0kGhM4td00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39jinV_0kGhM4td00

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier today reaffirmed his commitment to Tua Tagovailoa on Monday.

The young quarterback endured serious concussions on the field in 2022, but Grier wanted it known that Tua is still the franchise QB.

Along with his endorsement of Tagovailoa, however, Grier delivered a quote that swiftly received criticism. Regarding Tagovailoa's risk for concussions moving forward, Grier said, "We don't think he's any more prone than anyone else."

Fans disagreed with this sentiment and let their voices be heard.

"Interesting and mystifying that he thinks this," one Twitter user lamented . "Pretty sure there are plenty of doctors that would disagree."

Arpon Basu of The Athletic responded with a simple "Uhhhh" that captured the mood of football fans reading Grier's quote.

The Dolphins GM was in a tough position. Grier wanted to support his young QB after a season that had to have been devastating to Tagovailoa's confidence. But he did so in a way that many felt was blithe to the seriousness of concussions and brain injuries.

Responding to Grier's quote, one fan wrote , "This feels like word-jiujitsu. Of course he's not more PRONE to them than anyone else. But they would be more devastating if he had more concussions."

While discourse on the subject is heated, fans are united in wanting to see Tua healthy and able to enjoy his life free of concussions.

Chris Nowinski , an expert on the subject of concussions, added his thoughts on Grier's comments.

"I am happy that the team is voicing their support for Tua," Nowinski wrote. "While there is a small trend toward concussions becoming easier to get & longer to recover from, it's not a guarantee. Good chance his 2nd & 3rd were solely due to going back too soon after the 1st.

Let's hope he's fine."

Comments / 3

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football

Many people feel that one of the marks of a great head coach is the ability to make in-game adjustments. According to Peyton Manning, anyone who tries to tell you those adjustments ever come at halftime of an NFL game is lying. During the “ManningCast” broadcast of Monday night’s wild-card game between the Dallas Cowboys... The post Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Makes Opinion On Joe Burrow Very Clear

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn't hand out compliments to other quarterbacks very often. Especially when that quarterback plays in the same division as his beloved Steelers. However, even he couldn't hold back when talking about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Controversial Ray Lewis Announcement

In wake of Darius Miles' capital murder charges, Alabama men's basketball coach Nate Oats reportedly reached out to former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis because "he went through a similar situation." His daughter went to Alabama a year-and-a-half ago. He went through a similar situation in Atlanta. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Matt Patricia Might Leave New England After All

It feels like a virtual certainty that Matt Patricia won’t be calling offensive plays for the Patriots in 2023. New England didn’t announce plans to interview offensive coordinators because it wants Patricia to keep the role he failed in this season. However, many assume Patricia won’t be fired,...
Athlon Sports

Rob Gronkowski Has Clear Message For Aaron Rodgers

For the second offseason in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has stirred up drama about his football future. Rodgers fanned the flames of speculation that he might not return to the Packers in 2023 when he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and said that he's not ...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Responds To The Cheating Accusations

Football Zebras reported last week that the NFL warned officials to look out for a particular kicking tactic they spotted during the season. In Week 14's game against the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles emergency holder Britain Covey appeared to use a small white object to help spot the ball ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Game Haus

2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18

The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
GEORGIA STATE
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
60K+
Followers
3K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy