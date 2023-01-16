Look: NFL GM Getting Crushed For His Controversial Concussion Comments

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier today reaffirmed his commitment to Tua Tagovailoa on Monday.

The young quarterback endured serious concussions on the field in 2022, but Grier wanted it known that Tua is still the franchise QB.

Along with his endorsement of Tagovailoa, however, Grier delivered a quote that swiftly received criticism. Regarding Tagovailoa's risk for concussions moving forward, Grier said, "We don't think he's any more prone than anyone else."

Fans disagreed with this sentiment and let their voices be heard.

"Interesting and mystifying that he thinks this," one Twitter user lamented . "Pretty sure there are plenty of doctors that would disagree."

Arpon Basu of The Athletic responded with a simple "Uhhhh" that captured the mood of football fans reading Grier's quote.

The Dolphins GM was in a tough position. Grier wanted to support his young QB after a season that had to have been devastating to Tagovailoa's confidence. But he did so in a way that many felt was blithe to the seriousness of concussions and brain injuries.

Responding to Grier's quote, one fan wrote , "This feels like word-jiujitsu. Of course he's not more PRONE to them than anyone else. But they would be more devastating if he had more concussions."

While discourse on the subject is heated, fans are united in wanting to see Tua healthy and able to enjoy his life free of concussions.

Chris Nowinski , an expert on the subject of concussions, added his thoughts on Grier's comments.

"I am happy that the team is voicing their support for Tua," Nowinski wrote. "While there is a small trend toward concussions becoming easier to get & longer to recover from, it's not a guarantee. Good chance his 2nd & 3rd were solely due to going back too soon after the 1st.

Let's hope he's fine."