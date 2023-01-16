ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs Ink Additional International Free Agents

By Ron Luce
On Tap Sports Net
On Tap Sports Net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AryPj_0kGhLCuP00

Just one day removed from the news that the Cubs signed three top international free agents, news has released indicating the team has added additional names to this year's group.

One day after the Chicago Cubs announced three international signings of high pedigree, the team announced additional signings on Monday. In addition to signing Derniche Valdez, Angel Cepeda, and Ludwing Espinoza, reports indicate the team has added the following names :

  • SS Brailin Pascual
  • SS Omar Ferrera
  • RHP Jostin Florentino
  • 3B Albert Gutierrez
  • LHP Miguel Cruz
  • RHP Emmanoel Madeira

View the original article to see embedded media.

Similar to previous international free agent classes, the team has added a plethora of shortstops. With the position being one of the most athletic on the diamond, the additions give the Cubs plenty of depth. In addition, shortstops can easily move around and play third base, second base, or even the outfield in the future due to said athleticism. Having a plethora of middle infielders is never a bad thing.

Gutierrez is a nice addition, especially given the lack of depth at the hot corner within the team's system. Also, adding arms in the form of Cruz, Florentino, and Madeira is very on brand with what Jed Hoyer and Carter Hawkins have done in the front office over the last few seasons.

The three big international signings took up a large portion of the team's international money pool, so this group here likely rounds out the team's 2023 class. However, the team has added a lot of talent to their pipeline that fans could see stateside sooner than later.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Yankees star pitcher kicked out of public park

Nestor Cortes is doing his best Rodney Dangerfield impersonation. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees left-hander couldn’t get any respect during a recent trip to a public park. Take a look at what he posted on Twitter Wednesday night:. Probably shouldn’t be making...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleed Cubbie Blue

The 2023 Cubs are an interesting ballclub

The second decade of the 21st century did not lack for intrigue for Chicago Cubs fans. The club entered the decade with new ownership for the first time in generations, barreling headfirst into a tank in search of some top draft picks and cash savings to be plunged into payroll when the team was ready to win. We all know what happened next: three consecutive 90+ loss seasons from 2011-13, crummy ball through deadline day in 2014 followed by .500 ball through the end of the season, and then the Cubs flipped the switch, playing winning baseball through the rest of the decade. The 2021 club saw the end of an era with franchise icons shipped out of town.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Cubs' Matt Mervis Checks in on MLB's Top 10 First Base Prospects List

The Chicago Cubs' 2020 undrafted free agent signing is considered amongst the best first base prospects in baseball entering the 2023 season. There is plenty of excitement surrounding both the Chicago Cubs and their farm system entering the 2023 season. After LHP Jordan Wicks checked in on the MLB's top left-handed pitching prospects list, another prospect checked in on the top 10 positional lists. This time, Matt Mervis is considered one of the top first base prospects in baseball entering 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans trade with Bears to secure No. 1 pick in latest 33rd Team mock draft

The Houston Texans were roundly scorned for their 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Quarterback Davis Mills completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Akins on fourth-and-20 with less than a minute to go. Houston also converted a two-point conversion with Mills connecting with Akins to help Houston finish 3-13-1 on the year.
HOUSTON, TX
Hutch Post

Royals announce deals with international free agents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to terms with 30 international free agents. The 2023 class surpasses last year’s group (28) as the largest international free agent class in franchise history. “We’re proud of this group and excited to get...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate

The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Red Sox shortstop plan after Trevor Story injury

After seeing Xander Bogaerts sign with the San Diego Padres, the Boston Red Sox planned on having Trevor Story as their opening day shortstop. However, with Story now undergoing surgery, Boston has come up with a new plan on how they’ll handle the shortstop position. Story underwent surgery on...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Sign Outfielder Away From Division Rival To Bolster Depth

After a slow start to the offseason, the Boston Red Sox have put their foot on the gas in order to place the finishing touches on the 2023 roster. Fans were woken up Wednesday morning by the Red Sox's reported signing of outfielder Adam Duvall, and went to sleep as the team added another player at the same position.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Stars Are Finally Aligning For The Chicago Bears

From landing the top draft pick to new and improved leadership in the building, everything is going the Bears' way for a change. It's no secret that the Chicago Bears have been a mess of an organization for nearly four decades. The amount of gross incompetence and ineptitude at the ownership and front office level has been almost second to none.
CHICAGO, IL
On Tap Sports Net

On Tap Sports Net

Chicago, IL
512
Followers
850
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

All Chicago sports, all the time!

 https://ontapsportsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy