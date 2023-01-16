ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

West Columbia elects George Crowe as district three councilman

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia has announced a new District Three councilman following a special election on Tuesday. Voters have chosen native and businessman George Crowe to the seat, following a January 17 special election. Crowe will serve as representative for the newly redrawn district, with his...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC State seeking $209 million for campus, infrastructure updates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina State University leaders made a $209 million request to state legislators on Wednesday in hopes of upgrading several outdated campus buildings. It's been 30 years since SC State received full state appropriation for new academic facilities, SC State President Alexander Conyers told the...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Columbia police recover 14 guns, some stolen, some unlawfully carried

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police says it's recovered 14 guns recently, with two being reported stolen from Greenville and North Charleston. Other guns were taken from people who officials say possessed them unlawfully due to prior convictions. This comes as part of a series of 'discharging in the...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia native to compete on "Next Level Chef"

A Columbia native will join the ranks of culinary masters set to compete in the newest season of "Next Level Chef" Season two of the cooking competition will premiere after Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, but keep an eye out for Vincent "Vinny" Alia. Alia, the Columbia native...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Alvin S. Glenn officer reportedly stabbed by inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials say an officer at Alvin S. Glenn detention Center was stabbed by an inmate last Friday. The officer was stabbed with a metal object back on January 11, but officials say the investigation began two days later. The incident remains under investigation.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Local organizations continue to offer help to Colony Apartment residents

Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Almost 90 percent of the people who live at Columbia's Colony Apartments are back in their homes , but many are still struggling. Thats why some local organizations are offering help to people who were evacuated from their units late last month after living with no heat, no water and gas leaks.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Davis out as Richland Two superintendent

Baron Davis is out as the superintendent of Richland School District Two after Davis and the Richland Two Board agreed to mutually end his contract Tuesday night. The board met for more than five hours behind closed doors Tuesday during a special called meeting to discuss Davis' contract. It was the second special meeting called this month to address the issue.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Lexington man allegedly assaults family member, points gun at officer

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 56-year-old Lexington man has been arrested after officials say he pointed a gun at deputies investigating a domestic assault claim. Lexington County Sheriff's Department say Mikel Hinkle is out of prison on bond Friday. Deputies say Hinkle was recorded on audio hitting his family member while in a ride-share vehicle.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

St. Pat's in Five Points announces 2023 musical lineup

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — St. Pat's in Five Points announced it will return to the streets of Columbia on March 18 with 20 bands across four stages. Soda City will host headlining performers Moon Taxi, Nate Smith, Drivin N Cryin and Hippo Campus. Many of the artists are South Carolina natives. To see the full lineup - click here.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Lexington Police search for Walgreens shoplifters

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are searching for two people involved in shoplifting from a Sunset Blvd. Walgreens. Reports say the two stole $672.95 worth of merchandise from the store before leaving in a silver or gold Jeep SUV. In security footage, both men were seen with dark...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Police discover marijuana at Five Points dispensary, three charged

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia police say a search warrant at a local cannabis dispensary has led to three people being charged with marijuana and hemp-related charges Wednesday afternoon. Police and SLED agents arrested Crowntown Cannabis store manager Connie Jackson, 32, and gave citations to Alessandra Morales, 23, and...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Orangeburg woman accused of trafficking faces additional charges

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — SLED has charged an Orangeburg woman previously accused of trafficking with Intimidation of a Witness. Alanna Ann Westbury was previously charged on January 7 with Trafficking a victim under 18 and three counts of Unlawfully Placing a Child at Risk. Officials say she and one...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Columbia area

Winner, winner! Another $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in the Columbia area Wednesday night. The player bought the ticket at the Carolina Pantry #2 store on 7850 Garners Ferry Rd. The Powerball draws for a $473 million jackpot Saturday, January 21st. Odds of winning the prize are 1 in 293...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Suspect in barricade incident denied bond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Charleston man accused of shooting at police at a Midlands hotel has been denied bond. Jonathan Saylor, 34, appeared in bond court Wednesday afternoon less than a day after officers took him into custody following a nearly seven-hour standoff at the Hilton Garden Inn off McSwain Drive in West Columbia.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

TSA sees surge in firearm discoveries at SC airports

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WACH) — The Transportation Security Administration says they saw an increase in firearms discoveries at South Carolina airports last year. TSA officers found 15 firearms at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport and a total of 79 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage during routine screenings at security checkpoints state-wide.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy