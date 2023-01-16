Read full article on original website
West Columbia elects George Crowe as district three councilman
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia has announced a new District Three councilman following a special election on Tuesday. Voters have chosen native and businessman George Crowe to the seat, following a January 17 special election. Crowe will serve as representative for the newly redrawn district, with his...
Richland Two parents respond to Supt. resignation, board calls third special meeting
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Parents are reacting to the news of Dr. Davis’ resignation. WACH FOX News heard from both sides of this issue and how this may impact children in this district. “This is really a tragedy for our community, a tragedy for our school district and...
Richland Two names interim superintendent days after previous leader resigned
COLUMBIA, SC — The Richland Two School Board voted in an interim superintendent Thursday night after the resignation of Baron Davis in a special called meeting earlier this week. Board members met for more than four hours to name Nancy Gregory the interim superintendent. She's a former Richland Two...
SC State seeking $209 million for campus, infrastructure updates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina State University leaders made a $209 million request to state legislators on Wednesday in hopes of upgrading several outdated campus buildings. It's been 30 years since SC State received full state appropriation for new academic facilities, SC State President Alexander Conyers told the...
Columbia police recover 14 guns, some stolen, some unlawfully carried
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police says it's recovered 14 guns recently, with two being reported stolen from Greenville and North Charleston. Other guns were taken from people who officials say possessed them unlawfully due to prior convictions. This comes as part of a series of 'discharging in the...
Columbia native to compete on "Next Level Chef"
A Columbia native will join the ranks of culinary masters set to compete in the newest season of "Next Level Chef" Season two of the cooking competition will premiere after Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, but keep an eye out for Vincent "Vinny" Alia. Alia, the Columbia native...
Alvin S. Glenn officer reportedly stabbed by inmate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials say an officer at Alvin S. Glenn detention Center was stabbed by an inmate last Friday. The officer was stabbed with a metal object back on January 11, but officials say the investigation began two days later. The incident remains under investigation.
Local organizations continue to offer help to Colony Apartment residents
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — Almost 90 percent of the people who live at Columbia's Colony Apartments are back in their homes , but many are still struggling. Thats why some local organizations are offering help to people who were evacuated from their units late last month after living with no heat, no water and gas leaks.
Lexington-Richland Five students bake cakes for the upcoming Mardi Gras season
Chapin, S.C (WACH) — Tis the season to cook up a tradition. Students in Lexington Richland Five are learning how to make the Iconic King Cake as the Mardi Gras season gets closer. Students at the Center For Advanced Technical Studies in Lexington Richland Five will be making the...
Richland County releases statement after living conditions in Alvin S. Glenn shared online
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County and Alvin S. Glenn officials have given a statement after several videos were shared on social media depicting poor living conditions of inmates at the Detention center. The statement comes as several videos posted on TikTok show cells at Alvin S. Glenn Detention...
Davis out as Richland Two superintendent
Baron Davis is out as the superintendent of Richland School District Two after Davis and the Richland Two Board agreed to mutually end his contract Tuesday night. The board met for more than five hours behind closed doors Tuesday during a special called meeting to discuss Davis' contract. It was the second special meeting called this month to address the issue.
Lexington man allegedly assaults family member, points gun at officer
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 56-year-old Lexington man has been arrested after officials say he pointed a gun at deputies investigating a domestic assault claim. Lexington County Sheriff's Department say Mikel Hinkle is out of prison on bond Friday. Deputies say Hinkle was recorded on audio hitting his family member while in a ride-share vehicle.
St. Pat's in Five Points announces 2023 musical lineup
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — St. Pat's in Five Points announced it will return to the streets of Columbia on March 18 with 20 bands across four stages. Soda City will host headlining performers Moon Taxi, Nate Smith, Drivin N Cryin and Hippo Campus. Many of the artists are South Carolina natives. To see the full lineup - click here.
Lexington Police search for Walgreens shoplifters
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are searching for two people involved in shoplifting from a Sunset Blvd. Walgreens. Reports say the two stole $672.95 worth of merchandise from the store before leaving in a silver or gold Jeep SUV. In security footage, both men were seen with dark...
Police discover marijuana at Five Points dispensary, three charged
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia police say a search warrant at a local cannabis dispensary has led to three people being charged with marijuana and hemp-related charges Wednesday afternoon. Police and SLED agents arrested Crowntown Cannabis store manager Connie Jackson, 32, and gave citations to Alessandra Morales, 23, and...
Orangeburg woman accused of trafficking faces additional charges
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — SLED has charged an Orangeburg woman previously accused of trafficking with Intimidation of a Witness. Alanna Ann Westbury was previously charged on January 7 with Trafficking a victim under 18 and three counts of Unlawfully Placing a Child at Risk. Officials say she and one...
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Columbia area
Winner, winner! Another $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in the Columbia area Wednesday night. The player bought the ticket at the Carolina Pantry #2 store on 7850 Garners Ferry Rd. The Powerball draws for a $473 million jackpot Saturday, January 21st. Odds of winning the prize are 1 in 293...
Deputies shot at while serving an eviction notice, facing attempted murder charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Sherriff's Deputies have arrested a man who shot at while serving an eviction notice Friday morning, officials said. Deputies arrested Johnathan Ballard after he was seen attempting to run away from the area. County officials charged him with third counts of attempted murder.
Suspect in barricade incident denied bond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Charleston man accused of shooting at police at a Midlands hotel has been denied bond. Jonathan Saylor, 34, appeared in bond court Wednesday afternoon less than a day after officers took him into custody following a nearly seven-hour standoff at the Hilton Garden Inn off McSwain Drive in West Columbia.
TSA sees surge in firearm discoveries at SC airports
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WACH) — The Transportation Security Administration says they saw an increase in firearms discoveries at South Carolina airports last year. TSA officers found 15 firearms at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport and a total of 79 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage during routine screenings at security checkpoints state-wide.
