Ambassador to Australia lashes out over fan's forbidden act at the Australian Open

By Shayne Bugden For Daily Mail Australia
 4 days ago

Ukraine's ambassador to Australia has lashed out after a rogue fan broke Australian Open rules by displaying a Russian flag during a game featuring a Ukrainian tennis star on Monday.

Diplomat Vasyl Myroshnychenko slammed tournament organisers after the flag appeared at the first-round match between Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova and Ukraine's Kateryna Baindl on an outside court.

Australian Open rules have banned the display of Russian flags over the country's invasion of Ukraine , and Russian and Belarusian stars must enter as neutral players who must compete 'without flags or country recognition' under Tennis Australia's regulations.

Myroshnychenko took to Twitter to blast the fan and send a message to tournament bosses after Baindl won the clash 7-5, 6-7, 6-1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=129g3J_0kGhL5oZ00

'I strongly condemn the display of the Russian flag during the game of the Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl at the Australian Open today,' he wrote.

'I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its "neutral flag" policy.'

Myroshnychenko issued a statement calling for a ban on players at the down under grand slam earlier this month.

'I will be seeking a meeting with the chair and CEO of Tennis Australia to put my government's position and to understand why Tennis Australia has not followed the lead of Wimbledon ... there is no place for neutrality in the face of genocidal war crimes,' he wrote.

The Aussie governing body refused to change its policy, which falls short of the measures taken at England's grand slam last year, when Russian and Belarusian players were prevented from entering.

However, Tennis Australia did make a big change after Myroshnychenko's tweet, announcing on Tuesday that Russian and Belarusian flags are banned from the tournament, effective immediately.

Tennis fans backed Myroshnychenko's take as they slammed the fan's behaviour at Melbourne Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19LiQj_0kGhL5oZ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dcp5n_0kGhL5oZ00

'That is disgraceful, kick them out and ban them for life,' one commenter wrote.

'Ashamed my country has let Russians play at the open this year,' tweeted another.

'As an Aussie I am deeply embarrassed by this. What the hell,' added a third.

'I was at Ostapenko's match against Yastremska, also Ukrainian, no troublesome flags there probably because each entrance has attendants to stop it. The outside courts only have the odd security guard,' another fan observed.

Several players can't compete under their national flag as a result of Tennis Australia's stance.

World No.8 Daniil Medvedev - last year's Australian Open finalist - is Russian, as is Daria Kasatkina. Victoria Azarenka and Aryna Sabalenka hail from Belarus.

