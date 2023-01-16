Read full article on original website
Gilmon Joseph ‘Buddy’ Gagnon Jr., 71
Gilmon Joseph “Buddy” Gagnon Jr. died on Jan. 14, 2023. He was 71 years old. He was a member and ex-chief of the Flanders Fire Department. He was also a former member of the Patchogue Forty Thieves Drill Team. The family will receive visitors on Friday, Jan. 20...
Kathleen P. Kelly, 75
Kathleen P. Kelly of Southold died on Jan. 10, 2023. She was 75 years old. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Frederic H. Boutcher III, 72
Frederic H. Boutcher III of Laurel died on Jan. 12, 2023. He was 72 years old. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.
Albina Hudock-Borruso, 95
Albina Hudock-Borruso of Mattituck died on Jan. 11, 2023. She was 95 years old. The family will receive visitors on Friday, Jan. 20 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9:30 a.m. at Saint James R.C. Church in Setauket. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre R.C. Cemetery in Coram.
Alvin Lenard Pace, 92
Alvin “Beeba” Lenard Pace died on Jan. 10, 2023. He was 92 years old. He was born on Dec. 10, 1930 in Brooklyn to Lillian Mason and Bertis Pace. He attended the Mattituck-Cutchogue school district. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951. He worked as a as...
Mary Lou Northridge, 87
Mary Lou Northridge of Mattituck died on Jan. 9, 2023. She was 87 years old. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Community Baptist Church in Aquebogue. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Michael R. Raico, 73
Michael R. Raico of Mattituck died on Dec. 11, 2022. He was 73 years old. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. at the Mattituck Presbyterian Church. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.
Around Town: January 15
The Fire Police Patrol Company # 1 of the Riverhead Fire Department recently held their elections for new officers for the 2023 year and they are as follows: Captain Robert Doyle, First Lieutenant Dave White, Second Lieutenant Phil Zizzo, Secretary Paul Sparrow, Assistant Secretary Ute Diem, Treasurer Bill Sanok and Assistant Treasurer Joe Goetz, Sr. Many thanks to Ex Captain Ed Aube and past Secretary Jeff McCarthy for their time and dedication to the company and the company wish them well in their next endeavors.
Charles Saperstein, 60
Charles Saperstein of Wading River died on Jan. 10, 2023. He was 60 years old. He was born on June 5, 1962 to Shirley (Gerber) and Harold Saperstein. He graduated from Riverhead High School and went on to study electrical engineering and received a degree in computer sciences. He did...
Annual fundraiser for East End Emerald Society St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Support the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade hosted by the East End Emerald Society on Thursday, March 2 at 6 p.m. at the Vineyards at Aquebogue. Admission to the event is $50, which can paid at the door or via check mailed to P.O. Box 327 Jamesport, NY 11947.
Norma ‘Polly’ Sammis Wells, 101
Norma “Polly” Sammis Wells died on Jan. 4, 2023 at Peconic Landing in Greenport. She was 101 years old. She was born on Sept. 19, 1921 in Greenport to Ralph and Ethel Sammis. She attended Cortland State College for elementary education. She worked as a homemaker and then as a teacher at Aquebogue Elementary School. She also helped operate Vail Brothers in Peconic with her husband.
Emma R. Dolson, 82
Emma R. Dolson of Southold died on Jan. 4, 2023. She was 82 years old. She was born on April 27, 1940 in New York City to Mary Ann (Candello) and Peter J. Ruggiero. After graduating high school, Emma went on to attend college at Adelphi University. She was affiliated...
Carol L. Belsha, 83
Carol L. Belsha (Whitney) of Riverhead died on Jan. 8, 2023. She was 83 years old. She was born on June 24, 1939 in Rock Hill, New Jersey to Doris A. (Matthews) and Raymond L. Whitney. She graduated from East Meadow High School in 1957. She worked as a secretary...
Service Announcement for Irving Pitman, 105
A celebration of life service for Irving Pitman of Southold will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Cutchogue. A luncheon will follow at 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post 803 in Southold. Memorial donations may be made to the Cutchogue Presbyterian...
Thomas F. Kurpetski, 76
Thomas F. Kurpetski of Riverhead died at home on Jan. 8, 2023. He was 76 years old. Visitation will take place on Monday, Jan. 16 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.
Victor Anthony Farinha Jr., 89
Victor Anthony Farinha Jr. of Riverhead died on Dec. 31, 2022. He was 89 years old. He was born on Sept. 29, 1933 to Bertha (Angelino) and Victor A. Farinha. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He was predeceased by his wife Edwina. He is survived...
Stephen A. Shan, 67
Stephen A. Shan of East Marion died on Dec. 23, 2022. He was 67 years old. He was born in 1955 to Ruth Duke and Stephan Shan. He graduated from Mineola High School in 1973. He worked for Minuteman Press until 2021. He was a member The East Coast Enduro...
Cops seek man they say stole $1,200 worth of merchandise from Michael Kors store on Jan. 1
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man they say stole $1,200 worth of merchandise from the Michael Kors store at Tanger Outlets this month. Police said the man removed the merchandise from the Riverhead store at 4:30...
Remembering Martin Luther King Jr: a call to action
The legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. calls on each of us to step outside our comfort zones, embrace change and stand up for truth and justice, the Rev. Charles Coverdale told a small crowd gathered for the East End Voter Coalition’s 22nd annual MLK Day program yesterday at Riverhead Free Library.
Joan Marie Dixon, 73
Joan Marie Dixon of Jamesport died on Jan. 3, 2023 at home. She was 73 years old. The family will receive visitors on Sunday, Jan. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.
