therealdeal.com
Israeli investor pays record $10M for waterfront Hallandale Beach home
A Mexican businessman sold a waterfront Hallandale Beach home in Golden Isles for $10 million, marking a record price for the neighborhood. Caipora Keys LLC, a Florida entity registered to Javier Creel, sold the house at 101 Holiday Drive to an LLC named for the address and managed by Yaakov Zroya. Zroya financed the purchase with a $6.5 million mortgage from Taylor Made Lending, a Fort Lauderdale-based company.
therealdeal.com
South Florida office rents rise in the fourth quarter
Miami’s Brickell and downtown West Palm Beach continued setting the pace for South Florida’s office market’s momentum in the final quarter of last year, according to a recently released report. Average rents rose across the tri-county region in the fourth quarter, Avison Young’s report shows. Miami-Dade and...
therealdeal.com
CushWake brokers’ entity pays $22M for Fort Lauderdale dev site
Denny St. Romain and Robert Given are usually brokering land sales for someone else. But in a recent $22 million deal for 11 nearly vacant acres in Fort Lauderdale, the Cushman & Wakefield brokers are the buyers. The duo’s Delaware entity, New River Point, paid $2 million an acre for...
therealdeal.com
South Florida home sales plunge, prices in flux in the fourth quarter
Residential sales continued spiraling downward across South Florida, as mortgage rates stayed high compared to their pandemic lows, and housing prices fluctuated, according to Douglas Elliman’s fourth quarter reports. Jonathan Miller, who authors the quarterly Douglas Elliman reports, is adamant that the annual declines in sales aren’t telling the...
therealdeal.com
Spec developer Todd Glaser sells longtime Miami Beach home
Spec developer Todd Glaser sold his longtime waterfront home in Miami Beach for $11.8 million, The Real Deal has learned. Glaser and his wife, Kim Glaser, sold the house at 3681 Flamingo Drive to a buyer from Boston, according to Glaser and listing agent Nelson Gonzalez of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty. Terrence Brewer of Grove Real Estate, Title and Legal Services brought the buyer.
therealdeal.com
RFR, Tricap file dueling lawsuits for control of W South Beach
New York developers Aby Rosen and David Edelstein are in a high-noon standoff over a proposed buyout deal for the W South Beach — with a maturing loan raising the stakes. Entities controlled by Edelstein, principal of Tricap (formerly Tristar Capital), and Rosen, co-founder and principal of RFR Realty, recently filed dueling lawsuits against each other in Miami-Dade Circuit Court and New York Supreme Court.
therealdeal.com
Map: Here’s where South Florida is getting new apartments this year
A record number of new apartments are on tap in South Florida this year. South Florida multifamily developers are expected to complete 22,541 units in 2023, which would surpass annual deliveries for at least the past decade, according to a Berkadia report. The volume of new units is almost double the 12,179 apartments completed last year and more than the roughly 13,000 apartments finished in each of 2021 and 2020. (All numbers are for market-rate units only.)
therealdeal.com
Jokes flow at Power Brokers event for top Miami and Palm Beach agents
It was comedy hour at The Hollywood Reporter’s Power Broker Awards on Tuesday evening, where 30 of Miami and Palm Beach’s top residential agents were nominated in a handful of categories. Emcee Fredrik Eklund, of “Million Dollar Listing New York” fame and Douglas Elliman’s Eklund-Gomes Team, was ready...
therealdeal.com
Boyd Watterson drops $38M for veterans clinic in Sunrise
Healthcare Realty Trust sold a Veterans Affairs clinic in Sunrise for $38.2 million, 23.3 percent less than its purchase price six years ago. Boyd Watterson Asset Management bought the William “Bill” Kling Department of Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic at 9800 West Commercial Boulevard, according to records and real estate database provider Vizzda. It’s unclear why the property sold at a loss, though it appears the building didn’t have debt issues. Broward County records show the seller has no outstanding mortgage on the building.
