Kearney, MO

KCTV 5

Pets of the Day: LulaBelle and Talia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - LulaBelle is 8 (black and white) and Talia is 11 (tan and white). They are a sweet bonded pair, currently in a foster home that are as sweet as can be. They are still both very active, but also love to snuggle on the couch....
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

Todd Schulte is opening KC’s first salami bar this spring

Todd Schulte and Cory Dannehl have succeeded in bringing some of the freshest seafood to Kansas City with their East coast inspired restaurant, Earl’s Premier. Now, they’re on to their next venture, an Italian restaurant called Bacaro Primo. The Italian concept will take over the former Café Europa space in Brookside’s Crestwood Shops (323 E. 55th st., KCMO).
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ty D.

Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down Unexpectedly

A beloved grocery store in Missouri has announced that it will be shutting down its operations by the end of the month, leaving many customers confused and disappointed. Ball's Sun Fresh Market, which has been in operation in Kansas City since 1991, has not announced the closure, but employees have informed the press. The store, located at 11212 Holmes Rd, is owned by Balls Food Stores, but the reason for its closure remains a mystery.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Rise chicken and biscuit chain opening soon in Overland Park

A scratch-made buttermilk biscuit and fried chicken chain is set to open its first south Overland Park restaurant along 135th Street later this week. The owner of Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken’s Prairie Village franchise plans to launch his second Johnson County location with a grand opening on Saturday.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Opening date delayed for new Whole Foods in Overland Park

Overland Park’s newest Whole Foods location near 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue has pushed back its opening date due to supply chain issues. The new 45,000-square-foot grocery store, which will anchor the redevelopment at Overland Crossing, is now eyeing an early September/Labor Day opening, said Legacy Development Vice President of Development Dave Claflin.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville junior tuba player makes state orchestra

SMITHVILLE — Tuba player Nathan Fletcher, a junior at Smithville High School, nabbed alternate for state band as a sophomore last year. This year, he will be the lone tuba player in state orchestra. State orchestra includes violins, violas, cellos and bass, plus woodwinds, brass and percussion members.
SMITHVILLE, MO
insideradio.com

Veteran KCMO Kansas City Morning Host Kelly Urich To Retire.

Veteran Kansas City radio personality Kelly Urich announces his impending retirement. Urich, who has been hosting mornings at Cumulus Media classic hits KCMO (94.9) since 2017, will hang up his headphones later this year, capping off a 33-year KC radio career. “The people of Kansas City have invited me into...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ksal.com

Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners

Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

