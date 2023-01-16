Lars Torkelsen of Riverhead died on Jan. 7, 2023 at his home. He was 92 years old. He was born on Sep. 18, 1930 in Norway to Torkel Larsen and Lea Falstad. He worked as a builder for 40 years. He was a member of the Sons of Norway, Gideons and the Mattituck Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder.

