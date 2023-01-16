Read full article on original website
Related
Elizabeth Holmes still shows 'no remorse to her victims' and continues to live on an estate costing $13,000 a month, prosecutors say
Elizabeth Holmes' estate costs $13,000 a month to maintain, according to her cash flow statements, prosecutors said in a court filing.
Naomi Judd’s final note revealed: ‘Do not let Wy come to my funeral’
Naomi Judd wrote in what appears to be her chilling suicide note that she did not want her “mentally ill” daughter Wynonna Judd to attend her funeral. Radar Online obtained a photo of the message, written on a yellow Post-it note, from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee on Tuesday. “Do not let Wy come to my funeral,” the note read. “She’s mentally ill.” The word “not” was underlined, indicating how strongly Naomi allegedly felt about banning Wynonna from her services. A source close to Wynonna told the outlet that she is “crushed” by her mom’s last words. “Wy knows better than anyone the...
Sandra Seacat, Actress and ‘Revolutionary’ Acting Coach, Dies at 86
Sandra Seacat, actress and renowned acting coach to stars including Laura Dern, Andrew Garfield, Harvey Keitel and Michelle Williams, died on Tuesday at the age of 86, a rep confirmed to TheWrap on Thursday. She was surrounded by loved ones in her home in Santa Monica, California, friend of the...
Ashley Judd Calls for Stronger Suicide Privacy Laws After NY Post Publishes Naomi Judd Note
On Thursday, actress Ashley Judd called for stronger privacy laws and an end to the practice of releasing police reports related to suicide into the public record. Citing “galling, irresponsible” efforts by unnamed journalists to obtain information about the death of her mother, Naomi, Judd urged media outlets to be considerate and not report on every single detail when a person dies by suicide.
Leslie Jordan’s Cause of Death Revealed
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan’s death has been revealed to be a result of sudden cardiac dysfunction and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to several reports, which cited the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Jordan died on Oct. 24 after he got into a single-car accident when his BMW...
Why Hyde Isn’t in ‘That ’90s Show’
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for “That ’90s Show” Season 1. While all major players from “That ’70s Show” reunite in some form or another on Netflix’s spinoff series, “That ’90s Show,” there is one notable omission — that of Danny Masterson’s Hyde (first name Steven), the original Fox sitcom’s resident troublemaker and burnout.
Bryan Cranston Surprised With Footage of Him as a Dating Service Interviewer in the ’80s: ‘It Actually Worked Really Well’ (Video)
Bryan Cranston is no stranger to the life of a working actor – and the sometimes sideways means of making ends meet that come with it. Sitting with Kelly Clarkson for Thursday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the “Breaking Bad” Emmy winner remembered his early days as an actor waiting tables – “I wasn’t great at the actual etiquette of waiting” – and loading trucks in downtown Los Angeles with fellow thespian Andy Garcia – “Hard work.”
‘Fairyland’ Review: Moving Memoir of Daughter and Queer Father Hits the Screen With Emotional Heft
Scoot McNairy is going to break your heart in Andrew Durham’s debut feature “Fairyland,” produced by Sofia Coppola and adapted from Alysia Abbott’s “Fairyland: A Memoir of My Father.” McNairy stars as Steve Abbott, a writer and widower who packs up his battered red Volkswagen bug and moves his young daughter Alysia (Nessa Dougherty) to San Francisco in the 1970s after the tragic death of his wife in a car accident.
Jonathan Majors‘ Homoerotic, Roided-Out Bodybuilder Drama ’Magazine Dreams’ Stuns Sundance
After weeks of earsplitting buzz over Jonathan Majors’ Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams,” the dumbbells have finally dropped. As a deeply troubled – yet still sympathetic – aspiring bodybuilder, Majors dazzled Park City’s Eccles Theater on Friday night, earning a standing ovation. Writer-director Elijah Bynum drove the narrative about Killian Maddox, a steroid-guzzling, socially inept loner who can’t find success at his dream job. He finds even less in personal relationships, be it with his roommate and ailing grandfather, a perky store clerk (Haley Bennett) who seems open for more than friendship, or even a redemption-offering sex worker (Taylour Paige) who...
Edward Pressman, Producer of ‘Wall Street,’ ‘The Crow,’ ‘Conan the Barbarian,’ Dies at 79
Pressman, who also produced "American Psycho" and "Bad Lieutenant," died Tuesday night in Los Angeles
Television Academy Appoints Casey Bloys, Gloria Calderón Kellett to 2023 Executive Committee
Also appointed to the group's committee are George Cheeks, Pearlena Igbokwe, Lisa Nishimura and Zack Van Amburg
‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 First Look: Ted and Nathan Go Head-to-Head (Photo)
“Ted Lasso” Season 3, which will return to Apple TV+ in spring 2023, has unveiled its first-look image, which sees Nathan (Nick Mohammed) and Ted (Jason Sudeikis) going head-to-head. While Ted is shown smiling, Nathan seems austere and focused. In Season 2, viewers followed the latter as he struggled...
‘Aliens Abducted My Parents’ Review: Charming Cast Elevates Familiar Sci-Fi Coming-of-Age Comedy
“Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out” is one of those great long titles that rarely ends up connected to a great movie, long or otherwise. For every “The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain” (genuinely good) there’s always a handful of “The Incredibly Strange Creatures Who Stopped Living and Became Mixed-Up Zombies” (genuinely bad) ruining the loquacious fun for everybody.
‘L’Immensità’ Review: Penelope Cruz Raises a Trans Son Amid 1970s Italy in Exquisite Drama
“L’Immensità,” the 1967 hit made famous by Don Backy and Johnny Dorelli, has the kind of lyrics that can make you cry just by reading them: “I am sure that in this great immensity/ someone thinks a little of me/ will not forget me./ Yes, I know it,/ all my life I won’t always be alone.”
‘Cassandro’ Review: Gael García Bernal Delivers a Star Performance, In and Out of the Ring
Based on a true story, “Cassandro” is the best possible vehicle for its star Gael García Bernal, who gives an extraordinarily physical performance as Saúl Armendáriz, a scrappy gay outsider who enters the strange world of Mexican Lucha Libre wrestling. In the first scenes, where...
Judd Apatow Returns to Host the 2023 DGA Awards
The famed comedy director has previously hosted ceremonies in 2018, 2020 and 2022
Magnolia Picks Up ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ Doc Out of Sundance
Magnolia Pictures has scored worldwide rights to “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” which held its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday evening. The distributor plans to release the film in April. Directed by Lisa Cortés, the documentary explores the black queer origins of rock ‘n’...
‘That ’90s Show’ Review: Netflix Spinoff Eventually Finds Its Groove
Debra Jo Rupp's Kitty is the shining star of this sometimes awkward sequel series
‘To Live and Die and Live’ Review: Alienated Filmmaker Can’t Go Home Again in Grim Drama
Sundance alum Qasim Basir (2018’s “A Boy, A Girl, A Dream”) returns to Park City with “To Live and Die and Live,” an endlessly grim tale about a filmmaker’s homecoming to Detroit for his father’s funeral and some unfinished business. This is set against a palette of the prevailing sense of alienation he experiences within his extended family, creative circles, and the Muslim community.
Netflix Catches ‘Run Rabbit Run’ Starring Sarah Snook Ahead of Sundance Debut
Netflix has made the first high-profile buy at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, picking up global distribution rights to “Run Rabbit Run” ahead of the film’s premiere, minus select territories. The deal occurred on the first day of the festival, with the feature debuting in the...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0