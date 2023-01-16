Read full article on original website
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Alabama lands transfer linebacker from Georgia
Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall announced Thursday evening that he is transferring to Alabama. Marshall, who played the past four seasons for the Bulldogs, made his announcement in an Instagram post after entering the NCAA transfer portal last Friday. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds by Georgia, Marshall played mostly on...
‘MOBSTERS’ give back to the game they love
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — They call themselves the Mobile MOBSTERS, Mobile Organized Baseball Society Teaching Every Relevant Skill. The MOBSTERS are a group of former college and pro players giving back to the game by holding a series of clinics for inner city high schools. Joe Connick started the MOBSTERS. He is an administrator at […]
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
Julia Ponquinette Joyner, first Black student at Spring Hill College, dies at 89
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Julia Ponquinette Joyner and seven other classmates desegregated Spring Hill College in September 1954. Joyner went on to a decades-long career as a psychiatrist. The Mobile native died on Jan. 7 in Richmond, Va. Spring Hill College announced Joyner’s passing with an obituary on Thursday. The College highlighted Joyner’s many accomplishments, […]
Gun owners weigh in on Alabama’s new concealed carry law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some gun owners voice their concerns following Alabama’s new concealed carry law. Thursday night, people in Baldwin County will have an opportunity to learn more about the law and ask questions. The law took affect at the first of the year and allows gun owners to carry a weapon without a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man dies in head-on semi collision in western Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Mobile, Alabama man has died after colliding head-on with a semi near Carroll, Iowa. James Stovall, 29, of Mobile, Alabama, was approaching the intersection of Highway 141 and 330th Street when the Chevy Tahoe he was driving crossed the center line and collided with a semi driven by 34-year-old Derek Pittenger of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama.
This Alabama city has one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country, according to new report
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report published by Money Geek has named Mobile as having one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country. The report claims that Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama are tied for having the shortest life expectancy rate with Birmingham and Montgomery trailing closely behind. “Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama, […]
Confused about Alabama’s permitless carry law? One city to host meeting to address questions
Alabama on New Year’s Day became the 25th state to remove a requirement for gun owners to purchase a permit to carry a handgun. But law enforcement officials say the new law is sparking questions that include, among other things, whether guns are restricted from churches and government buildings. And another question: Do gun owners need to purchase an Alabama permit if they travel with their firearm to a nearby state?
wbrc.com
Insurance agent says homeowners can expect insurance rates to rise because of tornadic activity
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While central Alabama continues to get hit by tornadoes, an insurance agent says insurance carriers aren’t pulling out of the area. Thousands of homeowners across the south no longer have home insurance because some insurers are pulling out of parts of states like Florida and Louisiana.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mike Reynolds, police chief for Poarch Band of Creek Indians, passes away after suffering heart attack, tribe says
ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - Mike Reynolds, chief of police for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, passed away unexpectedly today after suffering a heart attack, Tribal Chair and CEO Stephanie Bryan announced. Reynolds became the tribe’s police chief in 2016 and he brought his commitment to community-oriented law enforcement to...
Homeowners speak out after car hits Alabama home following police chase
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Shamari Green and Myra Edwards were in their home getting ready to go to bed Sunday night until a car crashed into their home. Officers said they were chasing a speeding car in the area of Summerville and Wagner Street. They attempted to pull over the driver. According to police, the […]
utv44.com
Prichard Chief of Staff steps down
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Rodney Clements Jr, the City of Prichard's Chief of Staff, has stepped down from his position. Mayor Jimmie Gardner confirmed that Clements stepped down from his duties Wednesday, effective immediately. He has served in the position since October of 2020. We spoke with Mr. Clements...
Bond denied for suspect in multiple Mobile shootings
A Mobile County judge grants the district attorney's request to hold Darrius Rowser without bond under Aniah's Law.
Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook ‘respectfully disagrees’ with Mobile mayor’s annexation proposals
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson proposed four different annexation maps on Wednesday. A day later, Semmes Mayor Brandon Van Hook shared his thoughts through the City of Semmes Facebook page. “The City of Semmes knows about the importance of annexation in maintaining a thriving community,” Van Hook said. “Our current goal is […]
WLOX
Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
Austal changes course, diversification may have saved hundreds of jobs in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When Austal USA was not selected in April 2020 by the Pentagon to build a frigate for the U.S. Navy, many worried about the future of Mobile’s largest industrial employer. Craig Hooper, Senior Contributor at Forbes called the moment an “existential catastrophe” for the Mobile shipyard. Less than three years later, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man accused of hitting, robbing woman
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 46-year-old man is accused of robbing a woman Wednesday. Officers responded to the BP Gas Station at 5225 Rangeline Rd. around 5:39 p.m. Wednesday. They said the suspect had struck the woman and taken her personal belongings. Antonio Hall was located and arrested in connection...
Daphne residents fighting proposed neighborhood
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Residents living in several neighborhoods along Pollard Road are coming together this week, hoping to stop a new subdivision from moving in next door. “Growth is good. We want to grow the right way. There’s wetlands back there where they’re trying to develop,” said Jason Holston who lives in the Creekside […]
Man sentenced to prison for killing his half-sister
A Santa Rosa County man is going to prison for killing his half-sister more than five years ago.
WPMI
Limited Jan. 12 tornado debris pick-up offered in North Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County Public Works will pick up vegetative tornado debris within its rights-of-way in limited areas, as approved by the Mobile County Commission on Thursday, January 19, 2023. National Weather Service in Mobile determined an EF2 tornado touched down in north Mobile County: west...
