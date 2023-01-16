ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

AL.com

Alabama lands transfer linebacker from Georgia

Georgia linebacker Trezmen Marshall announced Thursday evening that he is transferring to Alabama. Marshall, who played the past four seasons for the Bulldogs, made his announcement in an Instagram post after entering the NCAA transfer portal last Friday. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds by Georgia, Marshall played mostly on...
ATHENS, GA
WKRG News 5

‘MOBSTERS’ give back to the game they love

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — They call themselves the Mobile MOBSTERS, Mobile Organized Baseball Society Teaching Every Relevant Skill. The MOBSTERS are a group of former college and pro players giving back to the game by holding a series of clinics for inner city high schools. Joe Connick started the MOBSTERS. He is an administrator at […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man dies in head-on semi collision in western Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Mobile, Alabama man has died after colliding head-on with a semi near Carroll, Iowa. James Stovall, 29, of Mobile, Alabama, was approaching the intersection of Highway 141 and 330th Street when the Chevy Tahoe he was driving crossed the center line and collided with a semi driven by 34-year-old Derek Pittenger of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama.
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

This Alabama city has one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country, according to new report

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report published by Money Geek has named Mobile as having one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country. The report claims that Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama are tied for having the shortest life expectancy rate with Birmingham and Montgomery trailing closely behind. “Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama, […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Confused about Alabama’s permitless carry law? One city to host meeting to address questions

Alabama on New Year’s Day became the 25th state to remove a requirement for gun owners to purchase a permit to carry a handgun. But law enforcement officials say the new law is sparking questions that include, among other things, whether guns are restricted from churches and government buildings. And another question: Do gun owners need to purchase an Alabama permit if they travel with their firearm to a nearby state?
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

Prichard Chief of Staff steps down

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Rodney Clements Jr, the City of Prichard's Chief of Staff, has stepped down from his position. Mayor Jimmie Gardner confirmed that Clements stepped down from his duties Wednesday, effective immediately. He has served in the position since October of 2020. We spoke with Mr. Clements...
PRICHARD, AL
WLOX

Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Man accused of hitting, robbing woman

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 46-year-old man is accused of robbing a woman Wednesday. Officers responded to the BP Gas Station at 5225 Rangeline Rd. around 5:39 p.m. Wednesday. They said the suspect had struck the woman and taken her personal belongings. Antonio Hall was located and arrested in connection...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne residents fighting proposed neighborhood

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Residents living in several neighborhoods along Pollard Road are coming together this week, hoping to stop a new subdivision from moving in next door. “Growth is good. We want to grow the right way. There’s wetlands back there where they’re trying to develop,” said Jason Holston who lives in the Creekside […]
DAPHNE, AL
WPMI

Limited Jan. 12 tornado debris pick-up offered in North Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County Public Works will pick up vegetative tornado debris within its rights-of-way in limited areas, as approved by the Mobile County Commission on Thursday, January 19, 2023. National Weather Service in Mobile determined an EF2 tornado touched down in north Mobile County: west...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

