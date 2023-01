WHITE PLAINS – The full repertoire was on display. Boogie Fland was scoring off runners, pull-ups, floaters, step-backs, banks, fade-aways and crossovers. There was a breakaway dunk thrown down for good measure, too. He was every bit a Five-Star recruit Friday, pouring in a career-high 40 points and leading Stepinac to an 89-87 overtime victory against St. Raymond.

WHITE PLAINS, NY ・ 38 MINUTES AGO