ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Longboat Observer

Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties

The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

For Sale at $22 Million, This Awe Inspiring Estate in Sarasota, Florida is Truly An Island Paradise on World Famous Siesta Key

3799 Flamingo Avenue Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 3799 Flamingo Avenue, Sarasota, Florida is an island paradise and strategically located to provide quick access to Sarasota’s shopping, dining, and world-renowned attractions, designed for entertaining and a relaxed island lifestyle. This Home in Sarasota offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3799 Flamingo Avenue, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Large crowd attends attainable housing town hall in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People had the chance to question city officials Thursday night on plans to incorporate affordable housing into any development projects in downtown Sarasota. Thursday’s town hall -- the first of two -- in the Sarasota City Commission chambers was prompted by a comprehensive plan amendment approved...
SARASOTA, FL
usf.edu

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube is seriously injured in a fall at his Sarasota home

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube sustained “several serious injuries" when he fell off a ladder while cutting trees on his property on Florida's Gulf Coast, his office said Thursday. Steube spent the night in the intensive care unit where doctors are still assessing several serious injuries suffered in Wednesday 25-foot (7.6-meters) fall. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, a statement posted on Twitter said.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Sarasota lawyer becomes first woman to lead Shumaker

Prior to her promotion, Jennifer Compton served as vice chair for two years. Jennifer B. Compton will become the first woman to lead the Shumaker law firm, a national firm with offices in Florida, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the firm. Shumaker promoted the Sarasota lawyer to...
SARASOTA, FL
usf.edu

Beaches battered by hurricanes will get help in Sarasota and Manatee counties

The state on Wednesday allocated $100 million to help rebuild beaches devastated by last year's hurricanes. It includes restoration projects in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The money will be used for beach renourishment projects in 16 counties that were impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The money includes $305,000 for Manatee County and $618,000 for Sarasota County.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Environmental lands purchase moves forward in East County

After Manatee County’s Environmental Lands Management and Acquisition Committee was given its first dedicated funding source through the Parks Projects Referendum overwhelmingly passed by the voters in 2020, its staff has been working to find the right properties to buy. In 2023, voters should finally see how that funding...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida Congressman Greg Steube injured in accident at his home

Florida Congressman Greg Steube, who represents the state’s 17th District, was injured in an accident on his property Wednesday afternoon. According to his official Twitter account, Stuebe “sustained several injuries.” His office has not released any other information about his condition. They asked that people “pray for the Congressman and his family.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

'Lots' of development planned at SRQ

As construction continues at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport on new boarding gates, the airport is planning for further growth outside of the passenger terminal with a focus on resolving its parking shortage. Airport representatives are working with the Sarasota Development Review Committee to rescind its Development of Regional Impact classification and...
SARASOTA, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $3.2 Million Private Sanctuary in Bradenton, Florida is Perfectly Positioned Amongst A Natural Setting

20706 79th Ave East Home in Bradenton, Florida for Sale. 20706 79th Ave East, Bradenton, Florida is a gorgeous custom-built home situated on 7.65 acres and was built in 2014 by Denny Yoder of Yoder Homes and combines exquisite design with quality and comfort to meet all that is needed to live the Florida lifestyle. This Home in Bradenton offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 20706 79th Ave East, please contact Chris Baylis (Phone: 941-735-4713) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
BRADENTON, FL
floridaing.com

Clearwater Beach Vs Siesta Key Beach

Ah, the great debate of Clearwater Beach vs Siesta Key Beach! Every year, beach-goers from around the world flock to Florida’s Gulf Coast for an opportunity to experience the unparalleled beauty and relaxation that these two iconic beaches have to offer. But which one is truly better?. After careful...
CLEARWATER, FL
usf.edu

Tampa's waterfront would undergo a transformation under plans filed with the city

Tampa developer Darryl Shaw filed a planned development rezoning request Thursday to transform 33 acres along Ybor City's waterfront. Called Ybor Harbor, the proposal would create a mixed-use waterfront development surrounding Ybor Channel, according to a news release. The property — spanning 20 blocks located just south of Adamo Drive...
TAMPA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

A New Mixed Use Tower Is Going to Change the Face of Main Street

East of Orange Avenue, Sarasota’s main drag seems to drop off into something that resembles less of a bustling downtown. But SOTA Hotel & Residences, scheduled to break ground this summer, may change that. We wrote about plans for the 16-storied mixed project last year while it was still awaiting final approvals from th City of Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County preserves land near Myakka River

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has purchased 25 acres of environmentally sensitive land along the Myakka River, near the Myakka State Forest, it was announced Tuesday. The deal, finalized Dec. 21, involves land near South River Road and South Tamiami Trail. The county purchased this land through the Environmentally...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy