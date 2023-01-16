Read full article on original website
Governor Ron DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in SWFL
Governor Ron DeSantis hosted a press conference in Fort Myers on Thursday to discuss recovery efforts in SWFL.
Longboat Observer
Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties
The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
luxury-houses.net
For Sale at $22 Million, This Awe Inspiring Estate in Sarasota, Florida is Truly An Island Paradise on World Famous Siesta Key
3799 Flamingo Avenue Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 3799 Flamingo Avenue, Sarasota, Florida is an island paradise and strategically located to provide quick access to Sarasota’s shopping, dining, and world-renowned attractions, designed for entertaining and a relaxed island lifestyle. This Home in Sarasota offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3799 Flamingo Avenue, please contact Joel Schemmel (Phone: 941-587-4894) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Mysuncoast.com
Large crowd attends attainable housing town hall in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People had the chance to question city officials Thursday night on plans to incorporate affordable housing into any development projects in downtown Sarasota. Thursday’s town hall -- the first of two -- in the Sarasota City Commission chambers was prompted by a comprehensive plan amendment approved...
usf.edu
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube is seriously injured in a fall at his Sarasota home
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube sustained “several serious injuries" when he fell off a ladder while cutting trees on his property on Florida's Gulf Coast, his office said Thursday. Steube spent the night in the intensive care unit where doctors are still assessing several serious injuries suffered in Wednesday 25-foot (7.6-meters) fall. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, a statement posted on Twitter said.
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis provides update on trailers, money distributed for hurricane relief
Governor Ron DeSantis was in Morse Shores on Thursday to announce help from the state for hurricane victims. DeSantis discussed everything the state government has done to help those most affected by the hurricane. DeSantis said the state has handed out 140 trailers, roughly 60 more than FEMA has, and...
floridapolitics.com
Sarasota lawyer becomes first woman to lead Shumaker
Prior to her promotion, Jennifer Compton served as vice chair for two years. Jennifer B. Compton will become the first woman to lead the Shumaker law firm, a national firm with offices in Florida, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the firm. Shumaker promoted the Sarasota lawyer to...
usf.edu
Beaches battered by hurricanes will get help in Sarasota and Manatee counties
The state on Wednesday allocated $100 million to help rebuild beaches devastated by last year's hurricanes. It includes restoration projects in Sarasota and Manatee counties. The money will be used for beach renourishment projects in 16 counties that were impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The money includes $305,000 for Manatee County and $618,000 for Sarasota County.
Longboat Observer
Environmental lands purchase moves forward in East County
After Manatee County’s Environmental Lands Management and Acquisition Committee was given its first dedicated funding source through the Parks Projects Referendum overwhelmingly passed by the voters in 2020, its staff has been working to find the right properties to buy. In 2023, voters should finally see how that funding...
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida Law
In recent news, Governor DeSantis announced that he is working to get his bans on mask mandates into Florida law. I interviewed three Tampa nurses to get their thoughts on this controversial issue.
floridapolitics.com
Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Steube hospitalized after high fall, injuries not life-threatening
He fell about 25 feet before being transported to a Sarasota hospital. U.S. Rep. Greg Steube was hospitalized after a fall. The incident was first reported by Florida Politics’ Peter Schorsch and then later confirmed by Steube’s congressional office. “Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida Congressman Greg Steube injured in accident at his home
Florida Congressman Greg Steube, who represents the state’s 17th District, was injured in an accident on his property Wednesday afternoon. According to his official Twitter account, Stuebe “sustained several injuries.” His office has not released any other information about his condition. They asked that people “pray for the Congressman and his family.”
Longboat Observer
'Lots' of development planned at SRQ
As construction continues at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport on new boarding gates, the airport is planning for further growth outside of the passenger terminal with a focus on resolving its parking shortage. Airport representatives are working with the Sarasota Development Review Committee to rescind its Development of Regional Impact classification and...
luxury-houses.net
This $3.2 Million Private Sanctuary in Bradenton, Florida is Perfectly Positioned Amongst A Natural Setting
20706 79th Ave East Home in Bradenton, Florida for Sale. 20706 79th Ave East, Bradenton, Florida is a gorgeous custom-built home situated on 7.65 acres and was built in 2014 by Denny Yoder of Yoder Homes and combines exquisite design with quality and comfort to meet all that is needed to live the Florida lifestyle. This Home in Bradenton offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 20706 79th Ave East, please contact Chris Baylis (Phone: 941-735-4713) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
floridaing.com
Clearwater Beach Vs Siesta Key Beach
Ah, the great debate of Clearwater Beach vs Siesta Key Beach! Every year, beach-goers from around the world flock to Florida’s Gulf Coast for an opportunity to experience the unparalleled beauty and relaxation that these two iconic beaches have to offer. But which one is truly better?. After careful...
usf.edu
Tampa's waterfront would undergo a transformation under plans filed with the city
Tampa developer Darryl Shaw filed a planned development rezoning request Thursday to transform 33 acres along Ybor City's waterfront. Called Ybor Harbor, the proposal would create a mixed-use waterfront development surrounding Ybor Channel, according to a news release. The property — spanning 20 blocks located just south of Adamo Drive...
sarasotamagazine.com
A New Mixed Use Tower Is Going to Change the Face of Main Street
East of Orange Avenue, Sarasota’s main drag seems to drop off into something that resembles less of a bustling downtown. But SOTA Hotel & Residences, scheduled to break ground this summer, may change that. We wrote about plans for the 16-storied mixed project last year while it was still awaiting final approvals from th City of Sarasota.
Tussle over parking on Anna Maria Island strikes debate over a parking deck bill, possible dissolution of cities
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. — A struggle over parking in Manatee county has escalated from a battle over land into a possible tri-city fight to remain in existence. The tussle, which had been between two local governments over a parking deck, could soon take center stage at the Florida State Legislature.
‘The mayor is saying that the people don't deserve to vote’: Tampa city council reacts to Castor’s charter change vetoes
Council has a chance to override the mayor at its Jan. 19 meeting.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County preserves land near Myakka River
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has purchased 25 acres of environmentally sensitive land along the Myakka River, near the Myakka State Forest, it was announced Tuesday. The deal, finalized Dec. 21, involves land near South River Road and South Tamiami Trail. The county purchased this land through the Environmentally...
