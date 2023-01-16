ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbfo.org

A tip and a fingerprint help solve 1994 Rensselaer County cold case homicide

Authorities in Rensselaer County say they have cracked a 28-year-old murder case. Authorities in Rensselaer County say they have cracked a 28-year-old murder case. On August 19, 1994, Wilomeana Filkins was found dead in her Coventry Lane apartment by relatives who went to check on her. The 81-year old, known as "Violet," was a robbery victim who investigators say had died two days earlier after being struck on the head.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy