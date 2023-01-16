Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers-Memphis Grizzlies courtside incident involved Shannon Sharpe, Tee Morant, Dillon Brooks
A courtside scuffle during halftime of the Los Angeles Lakers home game Friday evening apparently involved a sports analyst and several players of the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Ja Morant, LeBron James lead NBA quotes of the week
Ja Morant talks some trash and more from our NBA quotes of the week. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, after scoring on Phoenix Suns point guard Saben Lee. "We are limited with bodies. So until some of our big guys or some of our key guys get back ... we got to continue to play how we've played the last couple games. Play mistake-free basketball."
Irving scores 48, Nets beat Jazz for 1st win without Durant
SALT LAKE CITY — Kyrie Irving scored 48 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter, and the Brooklyn Nets won for the first time since Kevin Durant's knee injury with a 117-106 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night. Irving accounted for 18 of the Nets' 43 baskets by himself. He also had 11 rebounds and six assists, leading Brooklyn in both categories. Nic Claxton added 20 points for the Nets. Royce O'Neale chipped in 13 points and six assists in his first game back in Utah since being traded to Brooklyn before the season. Jordan Clarkson scored 29...
ABC7 Los Angeles
LeBron James says depleted Lakers must play 'mistake-free'
LOS ANGELES -- The Sacramento Kings ended Wednesday night's game on an 8-3 run in the final minute to beat the Lakers116-111, handing L.A. its third loss in the past week by a combined 10 points. Afterward,LeBron Jamessaid the Lakers have "zero room for error," given the injuries the team...
Grizzlies get heated with ex-NFL star Shannon Sharpe before half
Referees and security intervened to settle a confrontation between several Grizzlies players and former NFL star Shannon Sharpe just before halftime of Thursday's game between Memphis and the Los Angeles Lakers.
ABC7 Los Angeles
James leads Los Angeles against Memphis after 48-point showing
Memphis Grizzlies (31-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Memphis Grizzlies after LeBron James scored 48 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers are 9-16 in conference...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Sources: Lakers' Anthony Davis could return as early as next week
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis continues to make pain-free progress on his right foot and there's optimism for a return to the lineup as soon as late next week, sources told ESPN on Friday. The Lakers start a five-game trip Jan. 28 in Boston. Davis, who has been out...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles visits San Antonio on 5-game road slide
Los Angeles Clippers (23-24, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (14-31, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to end its five-game road losing streak when the Clippers visit San Antonio. The Spurs have gone 5-24 against Western Conference teams. San Antonio is...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles faces Utah on 4-game road skid
Jazz -6.5 BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Utah looking to stop its four-game road losing streak. The Jazz have gone 17-14 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 36.0% from deep, led by Kelly Olynyk shooting 41.3% from 3-point range. The Clippers are 13-14...
ABC7 Los Angeles
2023 WNBA free agency and trade tracker: Deals, news, more
WNBA free agency is here. MVPs are being traded. All-Stars are on the move. And teams can begin negotiating with players at midnight ET Saturday. The 2023 WNBA season -- the league's 27th -- doesn't tip until May 19, but offseason transactions are in full swing as we count down to Feb. 1, when players can officially sign contracts and offer sheets.
ABC7 Los Angeles
NHL activism partner: Ivan Provorov 'negatively impacted' Pride Night
You Can Play, the NHL's longtime social activism partner, wants to work with Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov after he "negatively impacted" Pride Night by boycotting warmups. Provorov did not take the pregame skate Tuesday night because he refused to wear the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night warmup jersey or use...
ABC7 Los Angeles
No. 5 UCLA faces Arizona State following Jaquez's 23-point game
UCLA Bruins (16-2, 7-0 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (15-3, 6-1 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UCLA visits the Arizona State Sun Devils after Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 23 points in UCLA's 68-54 victory against the Colorado Buffaloes. The Sun Devils have gone...
