Page Six

Melissa Etheridge mourns loss of David Crosby, who fathered two of her kids

Melissa Etheridge is morning the loss of David Crosby, the father of two of her kids, after he died on Thursday. “I am grieving the loss of my friend Beckett and Bailey’s biological father, David,” she captioned an image on Instagram Thursday of her sitting next to Crosby as he played the guitar. “He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django, and Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. “A true treasure,” she concluded. The Crosby, Stills & Nash singer fathered Etheridge and her then-partner Julie Cypher’s children — Bailey, 25, and...
RadarOnline

Inside Lisa Marie & Nicolas Cage's Tumultuous Split: Drama Imploded With Fights Over Work & Ex, Led To Shock Divorce After 107 Days Of Marriage

Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley were hopeful their marriage would last forever, but drama imploded between them soon after the now-exes tied the knot, RadarOnline.com can report following news of Lisa Marie's sudden death. Lisa Marie sadly died on January 12 after being found unresponsive in her Calabasas home. The singer passed away following a second cardiac arrest at the hospital.Insiders claimed her relationship issues with Cage were exposed following the couple's August 2002 nuptials, blaming his "workaholic ways," Lisa Marie's "bizarre lifestyle" and "need for attention" as the reason their short-lived union fizzled out after just 107 days....
CALABASAS, CA
thebrag.com

Contemporary Australia singer Renee Geyer has died

Contemporary Australian singer Renee Geyer has died at age 69 from complications following hip surgery. Geyer has long been considered one of the best jazz and soul singers that ever come out of Australia. As well as her solo career, she contributed to releases by Neil Diamond, Men at Work, Sting, Trouble Funk and many others. In 2003 her album Tenderland peaked at #11 on the ARIA albums charts and in 2005 she was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.
Stereogum

Neil Young Pays Tribute To David Crosby

Neil Young has shared a statement on the death of David Crosby, his former bandmate in Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Although Young and Crosby famously feuded for years, Young’s statement focuses on his most positive memories of their stint as friends and bandmates, expressing his love for Crosby and reminiscing about the good times.
The Independent

Michael Flatley shares update after ‘aggressive’ cancer diagnosis

Michael Flatley has shared a health update with fans after undergoing cancer surgery. The 64-year-old choreographer, best known for creating Irish dancing troupe Riverdance, said that he is “on the mend”, adding that he has been released from hospital.Flatley told his followers in an Instagram post: “Thank you to everyone around the world for your love and prayers.“I am overwhelmed by your kindness. I have been released from hospital and am on the mend.”In a post last week, Flatley’s account revealed he had undergone surgery for “an aggressive form of cancer” and was in the care of “excellent doctors”.Flatley,...
iheart.com

Rock's Most Hated Songs and Albums

Hey gang it is Hooker, I just found this list and agree with most of them, but what about you? Kokomo isn't a rock song in my book so it doesn't count, but I agree with Aerosmith (sorry not sorry) and I used to love "We Built This City" when I was a young lad! That took me back.
Page Six

Jeff Beck put his guitar before romance as a young rock star, pal remembers

An old pal of late rock legend Jeff Beck fondly remembers his love for his guitar. And apparently not even a pretty lady could come between Beck and his instrument — at least during his early days as the guitarist for the Yardbirds. PR pioneer Connie DeNave tells Page Six, “I once teased him and said, ‘Any woman meeting you, they’re going to be jealous of that guitar’.” “[Beck] laughed, and responded, ‘They should be!’,” DeNave recalled. She was the band’s publicist when they first crossed the pond from England until they split in 1968. She remembered Beck as being “quiet and very...
Guitar World Magazine

Yardbirds guitar legends unite: Watch Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page jam on Layla at 1983 ARMS Charity concert

The three Yardbirds alums – who between them did much to shape rock guitar – came together for the first time for a magical run of shows in the early '80s. The Yardbirds are a legendary group not only due to their groundbreaking run of albums in the mid- to late-1960s, but also for the fact that three of the greatest guitarists of all time – who between them played a huge role in shaping rock guitar in the late '60s, early '70s, and beyond – came from their ranks.

