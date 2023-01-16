Read full article on original website
Melissa Etheridge mourns loss of David Crosby, who fathered two of her kids
Melissa Etheridge is morning the loss of David Crosby, the father of two of her kids, after he died on Thursday. “I am grieving the loss of my friend Beckett and Bailey’s biological father, David,” she captioned an image on Instagram Thursday of her sitting next to Crosby as he played the guitar. “He gave me the gift of family. I will forever be grateful to him, Django, and Jan. His music and legacy will inspire many generations to come. “A true treasure,” she concluded. The Crosby, Stills & Nash singer fathered Etheridge and her then-partner Julie Cypher’s children — Bailey, 25, and...
Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham Reunite to Honor Christine McVie’s Death
Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks were photographed leaving Fleetwood Mac keyboardist Christine McVie's funeral.
Fleetwood Mac Star Christine McVie Said Her Goal Was to ‘Stay Alive’ Just Months Before Her Sudden Death
Fleetwood Mac keyboardist and songwriter Christine McVie said her goal was to "stay alive" just a few months before her unexpected death.
Inside Lisa Marie & Nicolas Cage's Tumultuous Split: Drama Imploded With Fights Over Work & Ex, Led To Shock Divorce After 107 Days Of Marriage
Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley were hopeful their marriage would last forever, but drama imploded between them soon after the now-exes tied the knot, RadarOnline.com can report following news of Lisa Marie's sudden death. Lisa Marie sadly died on January 12 after being found unresponsive in her Calabasas home. The singer passed away following a second cardiac arrest at the hospital.Insiders claimed her relationship issues with Cage were exposed following the couple's August 2002 nuptials, blaming his "workaholic ways," Lisa Marie's "bizarre lifestyle" and "need for attention" as the reason their short-lived union fizzled out after just 107 days....
Christine McVie’s Family Shares Photo From ‘Intimate Gathering’ Celebrating the Fleetwood Mac Star’s Legacy
Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie's family shared a picture from the musician's Malibu funeral.
NME
One of David Crosby’s final tweets was a funny take on heaven
Some of David Crosby’s last tweets saw him poking fun at the idea of heaven, calling ‘Eleanor Rigby’ the best song by The Beatles and praising Greta Thunberg. It was confirmed yesterday (January 20) that David Crosby had passed away after a long illness, aged 81. “He...
thebrag.com
Contemporary Australia singer Renee Geyer has died
Contemporary Australian singer Renee Geyer has died at age 69 from complications following hip surgery. Geyer has long been considered one of the best jazz and soul singers that ever come out of Australia. As well as her solo career, she contributed to releases by Neil Diamond, Men at Work, Sting, Trouble Funk and many others. In 2003 her album Tenderland peaked at #11 on the ARIA albums charts and in 2005 she was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.
Stereogum
Neil Young Pays Tribute To David Crosby
Neil Young has shared a statement on the death of David Crosby, his former bandmate in Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Although Young and Crosby famously feuded for years, Young’s statement focuses on his most positive memories of their stint as friends and bandmates, expressing his love for Crosby and reminiscing about the good times.
Lenny Kravitz Reacts to Lisa Marie Presley’s Tragic Death: ‘Too Soon’ (Exclusive)
On Wednesday night, Lenny Kravitz walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of “Shotgun Wedding.”. “Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Lenny about why he signed on for the movie and the sudden death of Lisa Marie Presley. Last week, Lisa Marie died after suffering cardiac...
Mick Fleetwood Shares the Heartbreaking Eulogy He Wrote for Christine McVie: ‘She Has Really Flown Away’
Fleetwood Mac founder and drummer Mick Fleetwood shared the heartbreaking eulogy he read at Christine McVie's funeral.
Led Zeppelin once released a song on K-Tel: the result was one of the great all-star photos
Led Zeppelin on K-Tel? It really happened
Michael Flatley shares update after ‘aggressive’ cancer diagnosis
Michael Flatley has shared a health update with fans after undergoing cancer surgery. The 64-year-old choreographer, best known for creating Irish dancing troupe Riverdance, said that he is “on the mend”, adding that he has been released from hospital.Flatley told his followers in an Instagram post: “Thank you to everyone around the world for your love and prayers.“I am overwhelmed by your kindness. I have been released from hospital and am on the mend.”In a post last week, Flatley’s account revealed he had undergone surgery for “an aggressive form of cancer” and was in the care of “excellent doctors”.Flatley,...
Led Zeppelin: John Paul Jones Needed Just 7 Words to Describe John Bonham’s Drumming Skills
John Paul Jones sometimes criticized John Bonham, but he also needed just seven words to praise his rhythm section partner’s skill.
iheart.com
Rock's Most Hated Songs and Albums
Hey gang it is Hooker, I just found this list and agree with most of them, but what about you? Kokomo isn't a rock song in my book so it doesn't count, but I agree with Aerosmith (sorry not sorry) and I used to love "We Built This City" when I was a young lad! That took me back.
John Lennon’s Son Criticized the Former Beatle’s Final Album
John Lennon's son, Sean Ono Lennon, said one of the songs from his dad's last album is sexy even though he dislikes the album as a whole.
Jeff Beck put his guitar before romance as a young rock star, pal remembers
An old pal of late rock legend Jeff Beck fondly remembers his love for his guitar. And apparently not even a pretty lady could come between Beck and his instrument — at least during his early days as the guitarist for the Yardbirds. PR pioneer Connie DeNave tells Page Six, “I once teased him and said, ‘Any woman meeting you, they’re going to be jealous of that guitar’.” “[Beck] laughed, and responded, ‘They should be!’,” DeNave recalled. She was the band’s publicist when they first crossed the pond from England until they split in 1968. She remembered Beck as being “quiet and very...
Guitar World Magazine
Yardbirds guitar legends unite: Watch Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page jam on Layla at 1983 ARMS Charity concert
The three Yardbirds alums – who between them did much to shape rock guitar – came together for the first time for a magical run of shows in the early '80s. The Yardbirds are a legendary group not only due to their groundbreaking run of albums in the mid- to late-1960s, but also for the fact that three of the greatest guitarists of all time – who between them played a huge role in shaping rock guitar in the late '60s, early '70s, and beyond – came from their ranks.
