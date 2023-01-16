ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTV

Police on the scene of active SWAT situation in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happening now: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is responding to an active SWAT situation in Charlotte. According to CMPD, members of the CMPD SWAT team are assisting officers on Quail Meadow Lane near Little Sugar Creek Greenway. Officers are saying to avoid the area at this time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Person arrested following SWAT response in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a person has been located and arrested after SWAT responded to a scene in south Charlotte Friday afternoon. CMPD confirmed units were responding along Quail Meadow Lane, not far from Sharon Road West just before noon on Friday. Just after 2...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD discusses recent robbery investigations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department held a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss recent armed robbery investigations and ask for public assistance in locating a suspect that is believed to be responsible for a recent rash of armed robberies. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, officers responded to an...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Motorcyclist killed in south Charlotte crash, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers are urging drivers to avoid part of south Charlotte after a deadly crash near SouthPark Mall happened Friday night. Police say a motorcycle and another vehicle collided along Sharon Road near the intersection with Sharon View Road around 9:45 p.m. The motorcyclist...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD looking for suspect in robbery at Walgreens in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect who robbed a Walgreens pharmacy this week in east Charlotte. The suspect is accused of going to the Walgreens at W.T. Harris Boulevard and Hickory Grove Road at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday and robbing the pharmacy. He then left the store on foot, according to CMPD.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

Juvenile shot by citizen during stolen vehicle attempt in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile was shot by a citizen during an attempt to steal a vehicle in southwest Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 a.m. Wednesday near 100 Southwold Drive in southwest Charlotte. A juvenile victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police in Salisbury looking for suspect after teen shot

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager in Salisbury is recovering after being shot on Thursday night, according to police. The shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. at the Pine Hill Apartments on W. 15th Street. Police say the injuries are not life-threatening. Investigators said no one is in custody. They...
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

Gastonia police seek car break-in victims

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking recent car break-in victims to claim property officers recovered during an investigation. Officers responded to Keith Drive near Modena street around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday for reported car break-ins. Three suspects reportedly ran off when police arrived, but two of them were found after a two-hour search: a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old. Both were arrested, but the third suspect was not located.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Crimestoppers searching for arcade armed robbery in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Queen City News

Road taped off, police investigation underway in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in east Charlotte with multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police units responding to the scene. Officers responded to the incident midday Wednesday around Woodland Drive, not far from Eastway Middle School in east Charlotte. Queen City News was on the scene and officers appeared to be questioning an […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
