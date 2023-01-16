ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Carrick conviction shows Met police’s ‘deeply rotten misogynistic culture’

By Vikram Dodd Police and crime correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SiZkM_0kGhIjfD00

The scores of offences committed by the Metropolitan police firearms officer David Carrick expose “a deeply rotten misogynistic culture” within Britain’s largest police force, a leading campaigner has said.

The Metropolitan police were the focus of outrage, disbelief and sadness after the revelations that one of their armed officers who guarded parliament was a serial sex attacker.

The conviction of Carrick , who pleaded guilty to 85 offences contained in 49 charges, came after the Met was informed of eight complaints over 20 years about alleged abusive behaviour towards women, but took no action. This including failing to suspend him in July 2021, when Carrick was first arrested for a rape allegation, which was not proceeded with after the victim changed her mind about her willingness to testify.

Harriet Wistrich, a solicitor and director of the Centre for Women’s Justice, said: “That Carrick could have not only become a police officer, but remain a serving officer for so long whilst he perpetrated these horrific crimes against women, is terrifying.

“His crimes, along with a significant number of other Met police officers, reveals the deeply rotten misogynistic culture that has been allowed to exist within the Met.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IRvwz_0kGhIjfD00
David Carrick. Photograph: Hertfordshire police/PA

“The early reports of rape/serious violence against Carrick that were NFA’d [no further actioned] illustrate the woeful inadequacies of policing of these crimes.

“The failure to suspend Carrick from duty or investigate him for misconduct following reports by women and the threats Carrick made that they would not be believed because he is a police officer precisely mirror issues we [have] identified.”

She said it was “truly shocking” that Carrick was not suspended following the report by a woman in July 2021 in the wake of the arrest and investigations into the Metropolitan police officer later convicted of murdering Sarah Everard.

Ruth Davison, the chief executive of Refuge, which supports victims of domestic violence, said police had made repeated promises to change, but not kept them: “The crimes that David Carrick is accused of committing are utterly abhorrent, and his ability to be appointed and continue to serve as a police officer, while multiple allegations against him had been received by the force, will terrify women and girls up and down the country.

“What happens next must change the culture of policing for good. A force which breeds a culture of violent misogyny is not a force which can even begin to protect women and girls.”

Labour’s home affairs spokesperson, Yvette Cooper, criticised the failure to suspend Carrick and accused the government of failing to tackle key problems blighting policing: “Everyone who demanded change will feel badly let down today.

“The Home Office is pushing for improvement and has recently announced a review of police dismissals to ensure the system is fair and effective at removing officers who are not fit to serve.”

Cooper added of the Carrick scandal: “It is further evidence of appalling failures in the police vetting and misconduct processes, still not addressed by government, that he was ever able to serve as a police officer.

“The next Labour government will introduce new national compulsory standards on vetting, checks and misconduct. We urgently need action to raise standards and restore confidence in the vital work the police do.”

The London mayor, Sadiq Khan, who is also the police and crime commissioner for London, said in a statement: “Londoners will be rightly shocked that this man was able to work for the Met for so long, and serious questions must be answered about how he was able to abuse his position as an officer in this horrendous manner.

“The work to reform the culture and standards of the Met has already started … But more can and must be done, including acting on the findings of the forthcoming [government ordered] Angiolini inquiry , and I will continue to hold the Met to account as they work to implement the reforms needed.”

Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said: “This is an appalling case and the prime minister’s thoughts are with all of his victims. We have been clear: there is no place in our police forces for officers who fall so seriously short of the acceptable standards of behaviour and are not fit to wear the uniform. Police forces must root out these officers to restore the public’s trust, which has been shattered by high-profile events such as this.

“The Home Office is pushing for improvement and has recently announced a review of police dismissals to ensure the system is fair and effective at removing officers who are not fit to serve.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Police officer went on unauthorised 102mph chase which saw driver die

A serving police officer has been found guilty of gross misconduct after ignoring orders and going on a police chase at 102mph which culminated in a man’s death.Pc Jared Brereton, of Lincolnshire Police, along with passenger, Pc Phoebe Chambers, tailed 25-year-old Kyle Johnson near Skegness at high speed – despite being told not to continue the chase and not being trained to do so – before Mr Johnson crashed into a tree off the A52 just after 11pm on March 4 last year.A five-month investigation by the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), found that footage and...
The Independent

Woman who made grooming gang claims convicted of perverting course of justice

A woman who claimed she was the victim of an Asian grooming gang has been convicted of perverting the course of justice.Eleanor Williams, 22, published pictures of her injuries and an account of being groomed, trafficked and beaten, on Facebook in May 2020, in a post which was shared more than 100,000 times.A jury at Preston Crown Court found her guilty of eight counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.Williams stared straight ahead as the verdicts were returned.The Facebook post sparked demonstrations in her home town of Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, and led to former English Defence...
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Woman arrested after elevator CCTV footage shows her assaulting domestic worker

A woman in India’s Uttar Pradesh state has been arrested on charges of assaulting and holding her domestic help hostage after a video surfaced on social media showing her dragging the worker out of an elevator.On Wednesday, a police case was filed after CCTV footage showed the 20-year-old worker being forcibly dragged inside an elevator at a high-rise building in Noida.“Shefali Koul, who lives in the Cleo County society in Sector 121, was held on Wednesday evening from her residence,” a police spokesperson was quoted as saying to news agency Press Trust of India.Ms Koul, who is a lawyer,...
The Independent

Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail

A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Shine My Crown

London Police Officer Who Wrongfully Accused Black Woman of Drug Possession Disciplined for Conducting ‘Degrading’ Strip Search

A London police officer has been put on disciplinary notice after a two-year investigation found he conducted a “degrading” strip search of a Black woman back in 2020. The woman had been arrested after being accused of having drugs in her possession. The driver operating the vehicle she was in was reportedly driving erratically in the London Borough of Lewisham and was arrested as well.
The Independent

Police officer sacked for texts about ‘dodgy showers’ in Auschwitz

A police officer has been sacked for sending horrific messages on a ‘hate group’ WhatsApp chat about people lining up for ‘dodgy showers’ in Auschwitz.PC Daniel Comfort was one of six police officers dismissed after an investigation by the Independent Officer for Police Conduct (IOPC) found them guilty of sending deeply inappropriate and offensive messages.PC Daniel Comfort, 47, of Norfolk Constabulary, was the most active in the group, sending 54 offensive messages that were homophobic, racist and sexist out of the 1,184 total he sent.The group had various names including ‘**** Hate Group’, named after a mixed-race officer, ‘Boris’s Benders’,...
The Independent

Man charged with murder after remains found in pond

A man has been charged with murder after human remains were found in a pond on New Year’s Eve.Essex Police said on Sunday that Lee Clark, 52, of Wedhey, Harlow, has been charged with killing 59-year-old Phillip Lewis, known as “Scottish Phil”, whose body was found in Oakwood Pond, Harlow.Clark will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday.Police said Mr Lewis’s remains were likely to have been in the pond for “weeks”.A man has been charged with the murder of Phillip Lewis, whose remains were found in Oakwood Pond, #Harlow, on New Year’s Eve.A 52-year-old man is due to appear...
The Guardian

Everyone hates Velma the lesbian detective. Is she really an insult to Scooby-Doo fans?

We live in a hyperpartisan world where nobody can agree on anything. And yet, every now and again something comes along that bridges political differences and brings people together. This latest unifier appears to be a Scooby-Doo spin-off, Velma, which is targeted at adults. Whatever their political persuasion, everyone seems to hate it. (Except, rather weirdly, the Guardian, which gave it four out of five stars.) The cartoon premiered last week to mostly abysmal reviews. Things are so dire that there are even conspiracy theories swirling that Mindy Kaling, its star and an executive producer of the show, made Velma terrible on purpose in order to make the left look bad.
The Independent

Channel migrants: Most people claiming to be modern slavery victims are Albanian

More than half of migrants who claimed to be victims of modern slavery after crossing the Channel in the first half of last year were Albanian, figures suggest.Home Office data obtained under freedom of information (FOI) laws indicate 1,156 people were recorded as making such a claim between January and June 2022.Of these, 591 were Albanian, according to figures provided by the department following a request from campaign group Migration Watch.Some 116 other people claiming to be victims of modern slavery during this period were from Eritrea, 89 were from Sudan, 71 were from Iran, 69 were from Vietnam and...
The Independent

‘He needed help’: Family of Black man who died after restraint by police speak out

The family of a vulnerable Black man who died after being arrested and restrained during a mental health crisis have spoken out about his death.Godrick Osei died on 3 July after police were called to a care home in Truro, Cornwall, where the 35-year-old was hiding in a cupboard in the early hours.The father of two had fled the flat he was sharing with his partner, experiencing a psychotic episode and expressing “paranoid thoughts”, his family said. Osei himself called the police while care home staff also rang 999.Up to seven officers from Devon and Cornwall Police arrived at about 2.30am and arrested Osei...
The Guardian

The Guardian

555K+
Followers
127K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy