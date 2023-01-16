ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Top Five Transfer Classes in the Big Ten

By Logan Jones
Mike Farrell Sports
Mike Farrell Sports
 4 days ago

Logan Jones breaks down the top five transfer portal classes in the Big Ten

Michigan Wolverines

Fresh off their second playoff appearance in a row, the Wolverines are looking to build on their momentum and try to build a championship roster. They have done well in recruiting the transfer portal up to this point. That vaunted offensive line looks like it won’t miss a beat in 2023, as the Wolverines are bringing in several quality pieces up front including LaDarius Henderson and Miles Hinton . They also went out and got A.J. Barner , a talented tight end that will fill the void left by Luke Schoonmaker . They were able to add a couple of pieces on defense as well, which makes for a great, balanced class for Michigan. Notable names include Josiah Stewart and Ernest Hausmann .

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh watches action during the 51-7 win against the Colorado State Rams, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Michigan

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan State Spartans

Although the year did not exactly go as expected for the Spartans, that has not stopped them from having success in the transfer portal. They don’t have the flashiest class, but it’s chocked full of guys that can come in and contribute. The Spartans currently have 11 commits in the transfer portal at a multitude of positions. They have restocked on the defensive line, landing the likes of Tunmise Adeleye and Jarrett Jackson . Mel Tucker has done well in the portal so far, and the defense should be getting better next season as the Spartans look to rebound. Other notable players include Tyneil Hopper , Semar Melvin , and Aaron Alexander .

Oct 29, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker on the sideline in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium.

© Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin Badgers

I think that Wisconsin has done an incredible job so far in the transfer portal. For starters, Luke Fickell not only landed himself a good QB to start immediately in SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai , but he also landed his QB of the future in Oklahoma transfer Nick Evers . On top of that, Fickell was able to add weapons like C.J. Williams and Bryson Green , as well as some notable offensive linemen. The Wisconsin offense could be completely revitalized next season under Phil Longo , the only question is whether or not the defense can maintain its elite status with the departure of Jim Leonhard . Other notable names include Jeff Pietrowski and Quincy Burroughs .

New Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell, right, poses with athletic director Chris McIntosh at a news conference introducing Fickell on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

© Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Maryland Terrapins

Maryland has what is arguably the most balanced class in the entire Big 10. They have a transfer commitment at nearly every position, and they were able to land some impressive players in the process. They added some key pieces in the secondary, which was likely the weakest part of their defense last season. On top of that, they got some solid additions in the wide receiver room like Tyrese Chambers and Kaden Prather . Overall, the Terps have a solid transfer class right now that does not leave too much to be desired.

Oct 8, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley stands with his team before taking the field against the Purdue Boilermakers at SECU Stadium.

© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Not only are Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers making waves in the 2024 recruiting cycle , but they have also made some quality additions through the transfer portal so far this cycle. For starters, they brought in some good competition for Casey Thompson in former Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims . Sims is rated as a top 10 QB in the transfer portal by 247. On top of Sims, they were able to get some key pieces on the defense including Chief Borders and Elijah Jeudy . Not a whole lot of their portal additions will be instant starters, but I do believe that they added some much-needed depth to kickstart the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Nov 28, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule speaks at the introductory press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus

© Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

