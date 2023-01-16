ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Prescription drugs affordability oversight initiative advances

By Madison Hirneisen
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16QkNK_0kGhIX1N00

(The Center Square) – A measure that would create a taxpayer-funded state board to conduct affordability reviews of prescription drugs was advanced by a committee of Virginia lawmakers Monday, clearing its first legislative hurdle in the General Assembly.

Lawmakers in the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee voted to advance Senate Bill 957, which seeks to establish a Prescription Drug Affordability Board that would be tasked with completing affordability reviews and voting on whether to establish an “upper payment limit” on purchases of prescription drugs in Virginia.

The board would be composed of five members with expertise in health care, health care economics or clinical medicine appointed by the governor and confirmed by the General Assembly. A Prescription Drug Affordability Fund would be established in the state treasury to fund the purposes of the board and reimburse state agencies for implementing provisions of the bill, according to the measure.

The bill comes in response to rising drug costs, which bill supporters say are causing hardship for residents of the commonwealth. According to an analysis from AARP, the price of hundreds of prescription drugs outpaced inflation, with data from Health and Human Services revealing the list price of more than 1,200 prescription drugs rose 31.6% between July 2021 and July 2022.

“These kinds of price increases are unjustifiable, they're not sustainable and they're causing harm to folks here in Virginia,” Jared Calfee, the associate state director for advocacy and outreach at AARP Virginia, told the committee. “A Prescription Drug Affordability Board would help us address this problem by keeping down some of these most expensive drugs that are treating life-threatening illnesses, like cancer and diabetes.”

Supporters also contend that the board would save the state and taxpayers money by reducing expenses to the state’s Medicaid program. At this time, it’s unclear what the fiscal impact of this bill would be, as a fiscal impact statement has yet to be posted.

SB957 follows action taken at the federal level through the Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Joe Biden last summer. Under the act, the federal government is required to negotiate prices for certain drugs covered under Medicare and drug companies are required to pay rebates if prices outpace inflation on drugs used by Medicare beneficiaries. Additionally, the act capped out-of-pocket costs for certain Medicare enrollees and limited the cost of insulin to $35 per month for Medicare patients.

The bill’s author, Sen. Chapman Petersen, D-Fairfax City, told committee members that in the aftermath of action at the federal level, the state has a “unique opportunity to go out and protect our constituents, protect our taxpayers and protect consumers.” This bill represents Petersen’s second attempt to create an affordability board after withdrawing a similar bill last year.

“Now that we have the federal law regarding the [upper price limits], for the first time, we're going to have the information about what a fair market price is for these very expensive drugs, which are on the market and which are being paid for by our constituents and being paid for by our taxpayers,” Petersen said.

Opponents of the measure pointed to a similar bill passed in Maryland in 2019, which they say has yet to produce results for patients.

“It cost the state of Maryland and its taxpayers to date $2.5 million and has yet to save a patient one cent at the pharmacy counter,” Nicole Palya Wood, a lobbyist with the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, told committee members. “You are looking at something that's going to be done by the federal government as well, so my advice would be to take a pause and let the federal government do their work.”

Lawmakers on the committee ultimately voted to report and re-refer the bill to the Senate Finance committee for another hearing.

In other action by the committee, lawmakers also voted to advance a bill requiring health insurance carriers to provide coverage for prescribed contraceptives and contraceptive devices. Supporters argue the bill will help make birth control more accessible for individuals.

Comments / 0

Related
Vox

A worrisome trend in American hospitals is hurting poor patients

Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. Over the past four decades, US hospitals have gradually moved from public hands to private ones. The share...
The Center Square

Arizona legislation would abolish state income tax

(The Center Square) – Although Arizona’s state income tax recently dropped to one of the lowest in the nation, a rookie lawmaker disagrees with the concept of having an income tax at all. Rep. Austin Smith, a West Valley Republican, filed House Bill 2395. He said taxpayers have struggled to make ends meet due to the current economic environment. “With millions of Arizonans suffering to make ends meet due to...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

‘Fuel poverty’ stresses Pennsylvania’s hospitals

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s hospital administrators say rising energy costs driving worldwide “fuel poverty” threaten the stability of the entire U.S. health care system. “Folks can’t pay to heat their homes,” Chuck DiBello, vice president of facilities and real estate for the Allegheny Health Network, told the Senate Majority Policy Committee. “They get sick and they come to the hospital – sometimes just to get warm.” Treating them, he...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Which Americans Own the Most Guns

An estimated 46% of Americans have a gun in their home or elsewhere on their property, according to an October 2022 poll. This figure, part of an annual survey conducted by polling agency Gallup, has been relatively steady for about two decades, and well below the 54% share in a 1993 poll. The October survey […]
msn.com

Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023

In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
AL.com

Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?

Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
msn.com

Why Did I Get Two Social Security Checks This Month?

Social Security is generally a once-per-month proposition. However, in certain cases, Social Security beneficiaries can receive more than one check per month. For some this is a normal occurrence, but for others it can mark some type of irregularity. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
AOL Corp

What happens to Social Security when you die?

The end of a person’s life doesn’t necessarily mean the end of their Social Security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone else even after the original recipient passes away. Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an...
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

The CDC has abandoned pain patients. Its new opioids guidelines are all for show.

How many innocent lives must be harmed before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changes course on prescription opioids? The CDC recently released opioid guidelines, a recommendation for physician prescribing practices, and an update to the original 2016 document, which wrongheadedly attempted – and failed – to solve the opioid crisis by preventing physicians from prescribing pain medication to patients.
CBS News

CVS sued by nurse who was fired after she refused to prescribe birth control because of her religious beliefs

CVS Health is facing another lawsuit brought by a former employee who claims the pharmacy chain's decision to fire her after she refused to prescribe birth control to patients violated her religious rights under federal law. J. Robyn Strader, a nurse practitioner and Texas resident, worked at a CVS MinuteClinic for six and a half years, according to the lawsuit, which she filed through her attorney in U.S. district court in Forth Worth on Wednesday.
KANSAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
41K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy