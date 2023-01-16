ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Rebecca Hall, Adam Kay Honored at Writers’ Guild of Great Britain Awards

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qj6Pz_0kGhIW8e00

Rebecca Hall and Adam Kay were among the writers honoured at the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain Awards 2023 on Monday night in London.

Other winners included Aamina Ahmad, David Edgar, Vivienne Franzmann, Katie Hims, Neil McKay and Ben Power.

The ceremony was hosted by writer, musician, actor and presenter, Rachel Parris. 15 categories across film, television, radio, theatre, comedy, books, and videogames were recognized.

“Congratulations to all the winners of the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain Awards 2023,” said WGGB Chair Lisa Holdsworth. “It’s been a wonderful night. It’s always an honour and a pleasure to be in a room full of writers and to celebrate their work across all the mediums, for all audiences. Thank you to all the winners and nominees for your stories and your hard work. And please know that your union will always be there to support and celebrate you.”

Check out the full list of winners below:

Outstanding Contribution to Writing – David Edgar
Best Online Comedy – “The Room Next Door – Boris Johnson Resignation Speech” by Michael Spicer
Best Long Running TV Series – “Doctors,” Episode 5, “Hello?” By Toby Walton
Best Writing in a Video Game – “Immortality” by Sam Barlow, Barry Gifford, Amelia Gray and Allan Scott
Best Children’s TV Episode – “Dodger,” Episode 9, “Dosh” by Rhys Thomas and Lucy Montgomery
Best Radio Comedy – “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane Austen” by David Quantick
Best Long Form TV Drama – “This is Going to Hurt” by Adam Kay
Best First Novel – “The Return of Faraz Ali” by Aamina Ahmad
Best First Screenplay – “Passing” by Rebecca Hall
Best Radio Drama – “Waterloo Station” by Katie Hims
Best Play for Young Audiences – “The IT” by Vivienne Franzmann
Best Play – “Wonder Boy” by Ross Willis
Best Screenplay – “Munich – The Edge of War” by Ben Power
Best TV Situation Comedy – “Big Boys” by Jack Rooke
Best Short Form TV Drama – “Four Lives” by Neil McKay

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Donn Cambern, ‘Easy Rider’ Editor and Former Motion Picture Editors Guild President, Dies at 93

Donn Cambern, an Oscar- and Emmy-nominated editor and former president of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, died on Wednesday, his family told MPEG journal CineMontage. He was 93. The Guild confirmed Cambern’s death in a Facebook post, writing: “MPEG mourns the loss of Donn Cambern, ACE, an Oscar-nominated editor and former Guild president who passed this week at age 93. Donn edited ‘Easy Rider’ and co-edited ‘Romancing the Stone.’ He was also a tireless advocate and educator who was fondly recalled by friends and colleagues.” Cambern received four American Cinema Editors nominations for “The Bob Hope Christmas Special” (1968), “The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Paul Simms to Receive Herb Sargent Award at Writers Guild Awards (TV News Roundup)

Paul Simms, the writer behind ”Late Night With David Letterman” and the first three seasons of HBO’s “The Larry Sanders Show,” will receive the Herb Sargent Award for Comedy Excellence in recognition of his decades-long commitment to creating transformative content and mentoring budding screenwriters. “Atlanta” creator Donald Glover is presenting the award to Simms at the 75th Annual Writers Guild Awards on March 5. The ceremony will be held at New York City’s Edison Ballroom. “I’m deeply honored to receive the Herb Sargent Award and truly grateful to the writers I’ve worked with over the years,” Simms said. “Without their input, I’m...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

BFI Taps ‘Lamb’ Producer Ama Ampadu for Senior Film Fund Role

The British Film Institute (BFI) has hired Ama Ampadu as a senior production and development executive for the BFI Film Fund. Ampadu has worked as an independent producer across U.K. and international projects for over 12 years and produced Yared Zeleke’s “Lamb” (2015), the first Ethiopian film selected at Cannes. Reporting to Natascha Wharton, the fund’s head of editorial, Ampadu will work alongside fellow senior production and development executive Louise Ortega, as well as editor-at-large Lizzie Francke. She replaces Kristin Irving, who joined BBC Film last year. With Ortega, Ampadu’s portfolio will have a focus on debuts, as well as...
Variety

Director Roger Ross Williams ‘Stalked’ Gael García Bernal for Sundance Gay Wrestler Drama ‘Cassandro’

In 2015, Oscar- and Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker Roger Ross Williams decided to make his first narrative feature, “Cassandro,” which is screening in the Sundance Premieres. At the time, Williams was in El Paso, Texas, working on a short documentary about the real-life Cassandro, a Mexican, openly gay, cross-dressing Lucha Libre wrestler. “From the first day, I was just blown away by Cassandro’s inner spirit and joy,” Williams says. “That night in El Paso, we went to a tequila bar after shooting, and I told (the production team), ‘This is my first fiction film.’” Williams initially thought that the journey from narrative...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Whoopi Goldberg Confronts ‘The View’ Heckler Who Called Her an ‘Old Broad’ on Live TV: ‘I Am One and Happy About It’

Whoopi Goldberg is an “old broad” and she’s not mad about it. “The View” moderator started the Jan. 18 episode of the ABC talk show by confronting a heckler who allegedly called her an “old broad” live on the air (via Entertainment Weekly). Goldberg was taking her seat around “The View” table at the start of the episode when an audience member shouted at her. “Did you just call me an old broad? Yeah?” Goldberg asked the audience member as “The View” cut to a crowd shot with the heckler, who was a woman wearing a large fur hat. “She said,...
Variety

Robert Pattinson Calls Out ‘Insidious’ Male Body Standards, Says He Ate Only Potatoes for Two Weeks as a Detox

Robert Pattinson is no stranger to getting in shape for movie roles, from “Twilight” to “The Batman,” but the actor has also been vocal about the “insidious” body standards men face, both in and out of Hollywood. “Even if you’re just watching your calorie intake, it’s extraordinarily addictive — and you don’t quite realize how insidious it is until it’s too late,” Pattinson told ES magazine in a new cover story. While he said he had never struggled with his own body image, he has “basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency.” Pattinson added, “I once ate nothing...
Variety

‘All My Friends Are Racist,’ ‘Mystery Road’ Writer Kodie Bedford Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Australian writer Kodie Bedford has signed with CAA for representation.  Bedford co-wrote, executive produced, and script produced ABC series “All My Friends Are Racist,” which won Best Short Form Comedy at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards in 2021. Created and co-written by Enoch Mailangi, the show follows Casey and Belle who live together and are the hottest friendship in town but when their ‘burn book’ wall, where they’ve listed all their friends as racists, is discovered, they are suddenly ousted from the friendship group. The writer’s credits also include ABC series “Mystery Road.” In 2020, she was nominated for an AACTA...
Variety

‘The 1619 Project’ Is a Broad, Admirable Reframing of Our History From Nikole Hannah-Jones: TV Review

It is easy to see why Nikole Hannah-Jones so frightens her ideological adversaries. “The 1619 Project,” the editorial franchise she created in her capacity as a journalist at The New York Times, is entering its fourth year. What began as a long-form effort in 2019 became a 2021 book and now a 2023 television series, all expanding on Hannah-Jones’ contention that our nation’s true founding occurred with the introduction of enslaved Africans in colonial America. In carrying this thesis forward, finding resonances throughout history and amplifying it across media, Hannah-Jones, who executive produces Hulu’s new “1619 Project” series and appears on-camera...
Variety

‘Why Do I Feel So S—ty?’: Anna Kendrick Says Talking to Press at ‘Alice, Darling’ Junket About Past Abuse Was ‘Strange’

Anna Kendrick has been making the press rounds in support of her movie “Alice, Darling” since September, when the film debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival. The Oscar nominee stars as a woman forced to process a toxic relationship during a weekend getaway with friends. Kendrick told People magazine in September that her “personal experience with emotional abuse” was the backbone of the film, which she also executive produced, and that led her “Alice, Darling” press tour to be dominated by questions about surviving her own abusive relationship and processing the resulting trauma. In a new interview with IndieWire, Kendrick...
Variety

Taylor Kinney Taking a Break From ‘Chicago Fire’ for a Personal Matter

Taylor Kinney, who portrays Kelly Severide on “Chicago Fire,” is stepping away from the NBC drama. A source close to production confirms to Variety that the actor is on a leave of absence to deal with a person matter. Kinney has led the Dick Wolf series since its debut in 2012. In addition to the firefighter series, he has appeared on all of the spinoffs, including “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” and the short-lived “Chicago Justice.” The “One Chicago” world has seen many changes over the last few years — specifically on “Chicago Fire.” Jesse Spencer exited the show in 2021 after 200...
Variety

Watch Elizabeth Taylor Speak at First Major AIDS Benefit in New Documentary ‘Commitment to Life’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Commitment to Life,” a new documentary about the early days of the fight against HIV/AIDS in Los Angeles, will have its world premiere next month at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. Until then, Variety has the exclusive first look at the doc. In the clip above, Elizabeth Taylor is featured speaking at the first Commitment to Life gala in 1985. It was the first major fundraiser for AIDS Project Los Angeles (APLA). “All we can do at this point is help our friends who have AIDS and the only way can do that is by doing what you’re doing by giving...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Dakota Johnson Makes Racy Armie Hammer Joke on Sundance Opening Night: ‘Who Knew Cannibalism Was So Popular?’

Dakota Johnson kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival with gasps and giggles. Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner on Thursday night to present her friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. While onstage, she applauded the director’s 2017 Oscar-winning indie “Call Me By Your Name,” which premiered at Sundance, and joked that she was offered the part of the peach in the coming-of-age story. (In one of the film’s buzziest scenes, Timothée Chalamet’s character Elio performs a sexual act on a piece of fruit, which Hammer’s character eventually discovers.) But she had to turn...
Variety

Actor Julian Sands Reported Missing While Hiking in San Gabriel Mountains

Julian Sands, a British actor best known for his roles in films like the 1985 drama “A Room With a View” and the 1989 horror entry “Warlock,” was reported missing at about 7:30 p.m. last Friday, Jan. 13. Sands had been hiking in the Baldy Bowl hiking area, approximately 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles. According to a representative for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, ground crews responded and began searching the area soon after the 65-year-old Sands was reported missing. However, parties had to be pulled Saturday evening, after roughly 24 hours of searching, due to avalanche risks and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Magnolia Buys Worldwide Rights to ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ After Sundance Premiere

Magnolia Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to “Little Richard: I Am Everything” from CNN Films following its premiere on Thursday at the Sundance Film Festival. The film from director Lisa Cortés examines the seismic impact that Richard Penniman, known professionally as Little Richard, had on the origins of rock and roll, as well as his personal struggles with his sexuality and religious faith. The film uses archival footage, much of it involving his dynamic performances, to tell that story. Magnolia plans to release “Little Richard: I Am Everything” in April.  “Little Richard is the true king of rock and roll, the alpha and omega of wild, rhythm-based...
Variety

How Sundance Films About Underrepresented Communities Lead to Awards Success

While most awards season hits debut in the fall to stay fresh in voters’ minds, there’s a growing group of successful films that doesn’t rely on this strategy: Sundance premieres focusing on underrepresented communities. After 2009’s inner-city drama “Precious” picked up best adapted screenplay and supporting actress Oscars, several other films have made the year-long journey from Park City to the Academy Awards. Among them, 2010’s lesbian mom comedy “The Kids Are All Right,” 2012’s bayou fantasia “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” 2017’s racism thriller “Get Out” and 2020’s South Korean immigrant drama “Minari.” The fest’s 2021 hearing-impaired family saga “CODA” nabbed...
Variety

25 Years Later, ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Creator Kevin Williamson Revisits Controversial Storylines, Love Triangles and Surprise Exits

When Kevin Williamson set out to make “Dawson’s Creek,” he had no idea what to expect. He definitely didn’t picture it becoming one of the biggest teen dramas of all time. In fact, in 1996, he had just sold “Scream” and didn’t even think of making a story based on his own childhood. But when it came up in a pitch meeting, “Dawson’s Creek” was born. Following a high school group of friends as they learned about falling in love, creating real friendships and finding their footing in life, “Dawson’s Creek” went on to become one of the faces of The...
Variety

‘You People’ Review: Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus Steal Jonah Hill’s Brash ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’ Update

“I’m starting to think I’m never going to meet a woman who understands me,” laments Ezra (Jonah Hill), a 35-year-old man with a desk job at a brokerage firm and zero romantic prospects. Ezra is a bit of a hipster: He wears his hair in a ponytail, collects Nike sneakers and sports elaborate tattoos on his arms. But Hill, cast as an earnest romantic comedy lead for the first time in his career, amps up the character’s likability, too: He’s a modest hipster, a socially awkward mensch who doesn’t always know how to stand up for himself. When he goes...
Variety

Amanda Bynes to Join ‘All That’ Cast Reunion in First Public Appearance Since Conservatorship Ended: ‘I’m Really Excited’

Fans of Nickelodeon’s “All That” should clear their calendars for late March as the sketch comedy series’ largest cast reunion since wrapping has been set for the annual 90’s CON celebration. The convention is set to take place March 17-19 in Hartford, Connecticut. Most notably, Amanda Bynes will be in attendance and joining her “All That” cast members Lori Beth Denberg, Danny Tamberelli and Kel Mitchell for a reunion and panel discussion. The event will mark Bynes’ first major public appearance since her conservatorship ended in 2022. According to a statement from 90’s CON: “Guests will have the chance to meet and greet with the...
HARTFORD, CT
Variety

James Cameron Says Watching ‘Avatar’ on Your Phone Is Bad, but Not Because of Screen Size: Stop Multitasking

James Cameron’s “Avatar” franchise was made for viewing in premium large format theaters such as IMAX 3D and Dolby Cinema, but that doesn’t mean watching the movies at home is a bad idea. The Oscar-winning director recently spoke to NPR about different viewing methods for “Avatar,” and he said a “good experience” can still be achieved at home. “If you watch ‘Way of Water’ at home on a reasonably large flat screen TV with a decent sound system and you sit close enough and that way across the room, you’re going to have a good experience,” Cameron said. Watching “Avatar” on your...
Variety

David Crosby, Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash Co-Founder, Dies at 81

Singer-songwriter-guitarist David Crosby, a founding member of two popular and enormously influential ’60s rock units, the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young), has died, his representative says. He was 81 years old. A cause of death has not been revealed. The death came as a surprise to those who followed his very active Twitter account, which he’d kept tweeting on as recently as Wednesday. One of Crosby’s final tweets the day before he died was to make a typically jocular comment about heaven: “I heard the place is overrated… cloudy.” Former CSNY partner Graham Nash, who...
Variety

Variety

96K+
Followers
67K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy