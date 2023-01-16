ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Dolphins commit to 2023 starting quarterback

By Sam Neumann
 4 days ago
Following being eliminated by the Buffalo Bills in a 34-31 loss during Wild Card Weekend, Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel , met with reporters to discuss the future of the organization as they head into the offseason.

According to Marcel Louis-Jacques, the Miami Dolphins beat reporter for ESPN, Grier revealed that Tua Tagovailoa will be the team’s starting quarterback going forward and that the Dolphins fully expect him to resume his duties in 2o23.

“Grier says Dolphins fully expect Tua back in 2023 and he will resume his role as their starting quarterback,” Louis-Jacques said in a tweet . Tagovailoa was ruled out for Wild Card Weekend after suffering his second concussion of the season in a Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers . Tagovailoa’s multiple concussions have led to questions about whether the Dolphins can count on him to be their starting quarterback of the future, but according to Louis-Jacques, Grier said that based on what doctors have told him , Tagovailoa is not any more susceptible to concussions moving forward than any other player.

“Grier says based on what their doctors have told him, Tua is not any more susceptible to concussions moving forward than any other player,” Louis-Jacques said in a tweet . Grier’s comments Monday are a big step forward, as the Dolphins general manager echoed the same sentiments that his head coach expressed following Sunday’s loss in Buffalo . The Dolphins, at least for now, appeared to be committed to Tagovailoa going forward, despite his extensive injury history. [ Marcel Louis-Jacques ]

