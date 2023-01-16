ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Orlovsky can’t get a sandwich without being trolled

By Joe Lucia
 4 days ago
ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky can’t even enjoy a sandwich without getting trolled.

NFL Live host Laura Rutledge tweeted out a clip of the team getting Jimmy John’s sandwiches, and Orlosvky’s had a special message written on it: “watch out for the back of the end zone.”

Orlovsky responded by saying he liked Subway better, which isn’t something anyone should admit in public.

His response to Rutledge on Twitter: “I hate everything you represent.”

Just another normal day on NFL Live .

