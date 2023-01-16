Read full article on original website
Video Shows Audience Help Suburban Cheer Group Finish Routine After Music Stops
A major technical issue at a cheerleading competition in the west suburbs quickly turned into a heartwarming moment of collaboration after the speakers cut out the music near the beginning of West Chicago's performance. Just seconds into West Chicago's performance at a conference-wide competition held at an Elgin high school,...
School District Mourns Death of 2nd-Grader Struck and Killed by School Bus
A south suburban school district is remembering a second grade student who died after being struck by a school bus Friday afternoon, according to district officials. The student, who has yet to be identified, was 7 years old and in the second grade at Mohawk Primary Center in Park Forest, Dr. Caletha White, Park Forest-Chicago Heights School District 163 superintendent, said in a statement.
Kevin Warren Should Make Bears Ambitious With New Stadium Dreams
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Even before he was ticketed to leave the Big Ten for Halas Hall, self-proclaimed “stadium nerd” Kevin Warren swung by Arlington Park to take a look. The Bears new president wanted to get eyes on the 326-acre plot of land that he and chairman George McCaskey hope will become the team’s new home.
Safety Jaquan Brisker Named Bears Rookie of the Year
Jaquan Brisker named Bears rookie of the year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jaquan Brisker was named the Bears rookie of the year by ChicagoBears.com. The safety from Penn State made an excellent impression this season. His ball-hawking skills and quiet ability to rush the quarterback made Bears outsiders and pundits confident about the future of the team's secondary.
Oak Lawn School Security Guard Honored for Going Above and Beyond to Find Missing Student
A security guard with Oak Lawn-based Community High School District 218 recently went beyond the call of duty, and on Thursday, was hailed for his efforts. Chris Harris, who is retired from the Cook County Sheriff's Office and previous served as a school resource officer at Alan B. Shepard High School in Palos Heights, currently works with the district's Adult Transition Program, which serves 18- to 22-year-old students with disabilities.
2 School Buses Involved in Accident on Stevenson Expressway; 4 Kids Hospitalized
Two schools buses were involved in an accident Friday morning on the Stevenson Expressway, sending four children to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. Illinois State Police said a minor crash involving two buses occurred just before 10:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-55, just north...
Victim Shoots Suspect During Attempted Robbery on CTA Train, Chicago Police Say
An attempted robbery onboard a CTA train Friday afternoon ended with the suspect being shot by the victim, police said. Sky 5 was over the scene after the shooting took place at around 4:43 p.m. near the Laramie Green Line Station, in the area of West Lake Street and North Laramie Avenue. According to police, a 25-year-old man was on the train when another man, 33 years old, approached and tried to rob him.
Mike Brey to Step Down as Notre Dame Coach at Season's End
Notre Dame coach Mike Brey to end 23-year run at helm originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After nearly a quarter of a century at the helm, Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey will leave the program at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, the university announced Thursday.
Bears Should Eye SMU Wide Receiver Rashee Rice in 2023 NFL Draft
Players That Bear Watching: SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the course of this football season, our focus in these player profiles keyed on likely first round prospects. In owning the first overall selection in the 2023 draft, it’s possible that through trades the...
Reward Offered for Clues in Hobart Double Homicide
Family of two women killed in a Hobart, Indiana apartment in November announced a new reward Wednesday to help find the person responsible for the horrifying attack. Standing alongside Hobart Police, Chicago Crime Stoppers and community activist Andrew Holmes, the families of Nazirah Muhammad and Destiny Jackson said they hoped the $5,000 reward will bring answers in the case.
Several Chicago-Area Businesses Hurt By Lack of Snow
The lack of flurries this winter is tough on some businesses. A year ago today, Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove was cold, icy and bustling with people---several inches of snow grazed its hills. With a milder winter, there are patches of greenery and the lack of snow comes...
3 Critically Injured in Multi-Vehicle Bridgeport Crash, Chicago Police Say
At least three people were critically injured after a crash involving multiple vehicles near the Dan Ryan Expressway on Wednesday afternoon, fire officials say. According to authorities, the crash occurred near the intersection of South Wentworth Avenue and West 31st Street in the Bridgeport neighborhood, near the off-ramp from the southbound Dan Ryan.
Chicago Concerts 2023: A List of Popular Artists Coming to the City This Year
If you're looking for something fun to do in Chicago, then you're in luck. There are a number of well-known music artists heading to the Windy City in 2023. From iconic pop artists like Madonna, to R&B sensations like SZA, there's something for every type of music lover on our list.
Man With Disabilities Shot While Waiting for Bus Outside Chicago Home: Alderperson
A man with disabilities was shot and critically wounded Wednesday morning as he and members of his family waited for a bus outside their home in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to the local alderperson. The man, 21, was standing in the 4700 block of South Wolcott Avenue...
Bears Free Agency Primer: Potential Targets at Important Positions
Examining potential Bears free-agent targets at WR, LB, and EDGE originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Welcome back to our Bears free-agency primer series. In Part 1, we looked at some potential options at defensive tackle, offensive tackle, and interior offensive line. Now, we shift our focus to different areas...
12-Year-Old Accidentally Shot in Avalon Park After Gun Inside Family Member's Pocket Goes Off
A 12-year-old was shot overnight while standing inside convenience store in Chicago after a handgun inside the pants pocket of a family member standing nearby fell to the ground and went off, accidentally striking the boy in the hand, police say. According to officials, the incident took place just after...
Chicago's All-Time Record Low Temperature Was Recorded 38 Years Ago Today
As the Chicago area continues a mild start to 2023 after a frigid holiday season, Friday's date serves as a reminder of just how cold it could be in the Windy City. On this date in 1985, a blisteringly cold temperature of -27 degrees was recorded at O'Hare International Airport, serving as Chicago's all-time record low temperature.
Piece Pizza, PAWS Chicago Collaborate in ‘Slice to Meet You' Campaign
It’s an innovative way to call attention to overlooked dogs at PAWS Chicago. The shelter is partnering with Piece Pizza on North Avenue to help find homes for their long term dogs. “It’s our way of giving back and is something that’s part of our mission," Piece Pizza co-owner...
Chicago Forecast: Wednesday to Bring Rain, Possibly Sleet and Snow to Chicago Area
Another cloudy and breezy day is in store for the Chicago area Wednesday, with a dry morning followed by a wet, rainy evening, with some areas potentially seeing snow and sleet. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, though the Wednesday morning forecast remains dry, precipitation in the form of...
3 Men Stabbed During Altercation in Avondale Parking Lot, Police Say
Three men were stabbed during an altercation that erupted in the parking lot of an Avondale restaurant Thursday night, Chicago police say. Just before 9 p.m., police were called to the scene in the 3200 block of North Pulaski. Upon arrival, they found a man outside that had been stabbed...
