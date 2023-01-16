ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

School District Mourns Death of 2nd-Grader Struck and Killed by School Bus

A south suburban school district is remembering a second grade student who died after being struck by a school bus Friday afternoon, according to district officials. The student, who has yet to be identified, was 7 years old and in the second grade at Mohawk Primary Center in Park Forest, Dr. Caletha White, Park Forest-Chicago Heights School District 163 superintendent, said in a statement.
PARK FOREST, IL
Kevin Warren Should Make Bears Ambitious With New Stadium Dreams

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Even before he was ticketed to leave the Big Ten for Halas Hall, self-proclaimed “stadium nerd” Kevin Warren swung by Arlington Park to take a look. The Bears new president wanted to get eyes on the 326-acre plot of land that he and chairman George McCaskey hope will become the team’s new home.
CHICAGO, IL
Safety Jaquan Brisker Named Bears Rookie of the Year

Jaquan Brisker named Bears rookie of the year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jaquan Brisker was named the Bears rookie of the year by ChicagoBears.com. The safety from Penn State made an excellent impression this season. His ball-hawking skills and quiet ability to rush the quarterback made Bears outsiders and pundits confident about the future of the team's secondary.
CHICAGO, IL
Oak Lawn School Security Guard Honored for Going Above and Beyond to Find Missing Student

A security guard with Oak Lawn-based Community High School District 218 recently went beyond the call of duty, and on Thursday, was hailed for his efforts. Chris Harris, who is retired from the Cook County Sheriff's Office and previous served as a school resource officer at Alan B. Shepard High School in Palos Heights, currently works with the district's Adult Transition Program, which serves 18- to 22-year-old students with disabilities.
OAK LAWN, IL
Victim Shoots Suspect During Attempted Robbery on CTA Train, Chicago Police Say

An attempted robbery onboard a CTA train Friday afternoon ended with the suspect being shot by the victim, police said. Sky 5 was over the scene after the shooting took place at around 4:43 p.m. near the Laramie Green Line Station, in the area of West Lake Street and North Laramie Avenue. According to police, a 25-year-old man was on the train when another man, 33 years old, approached and tried to rob him.
CHICAGO, IL
Bears Should Eye SMU Wide Receiver Rashee Rice in 2023 NFL Draft

Players That Bear Watching: SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the course of this football season, our focus in these player profiles keyed on likely first round prospects. In owning the first overall selection in the 2023 draft, it’s possible that through trades the...
CHICAGO, IL
Reward Offered for Clues in Hobart Double Homicide

Family of two women killed in a Hobart, Indiana apartment in November announced a new reward Wednesday to help find the person responsible for the horrifying attack. Standing alongside Hobart Police, Chicago Crime Stoppers and community activist Andrew Holmes, the families of Nazirah Muhammad and Destiny Jackson said they hoped the $5,000 reward will bring answers in the case.
HOBART, IN
Several Chicago-Area Businesses Hurt By Lack of Snow

The lack of flurries this winter is tough on some businesses. A year ago today, Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove was cold, icy and bustling with people---several inches of snow grazed its hills. With a milder winter, there are patches of greenery and the lack of snow comes...
CHICAGO, IL
