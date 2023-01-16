Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News Channel Nebraska
Sleds and smiles: Norfolk embraces snow day
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Many Nebraska students got at least one day off school this week due to the winter weather. Some in the Norfolk area decided to take their sleds and head for the hills. Of the group of 11 kids we spoke to at Skyview Park on Thursday, all...
News Channel Nebraska
Third annual 'March for Life' held in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Community members in northeast Nebraska were speaking out against abortion on Friday. The Third Annual northeast Nebraska March for Life event was held in Norfolk. The event started at Norfolk Catholic with a pro-life fair. A pro-life rally was held after then members participating walk the streets...
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast’s Andersen selected for national workforce development academy
SANTA ROSA, Calif. – The apprenticeship director at Northeast Community College has been selected to participate in a year-long endeavor that is designed to advance knowledge and skill development of community college workforce education professionals who are relatively new to the field of workforce education. Kimberly Andersen is one...
elginreview.com
Mia Charlotte Hampl
Matt and Melissa (Eischeid) Hampl of Norfolk are the proud parents of a baby girl, Mia Charlotte Hampl. She was born December 20, 2022 at 6:23 a.m. at CHI Health Maternity Center at Bergan Mercy in Omaha. Mia weighed seven pounds, five ounces, and was twenty inches long. She was...
News Channel Nebraska
Local businesses reevaluate staffing, closing procedures amongst dangerous road conditions
NORFOLK, Neb. -- With the third major winter storm to hit Nebraska in as many weeks, News Channel Nebraska spoke with Jessica Fox from District Table and Tap, located in Norfolk. She said it can become difficult to make sure all employees can make it to work safely. Fox said...
News Channel Nebraska
NFAT updates the City of Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Tuesday night saw a much-wanted update to the North Fork Area Transit. Speaking on behalf of NFAT on Tuesday was Corinne Donahue, who provided some information on what has happened with the public transit service since their ex-director was discovered to have allegedly embezzled over $740,000. Donahue said the main focus is to raise money so they can get out of their deficit and get buses back on the roads after ceasing operations on Jan. 6.
News Channel Nebraska
NDOT preparing for the worst amid winter storm across the state
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter weather is striking much of the state once again throughout much of Wednesday and into Thursday morning. In northeast Nebraska, some areas could get close to a foot throughout the evening into the overnight hours. The Nebraska Department of Transportation division in Norfolk is preparing for...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow emergency declared in Wayne
WAYNE, Neb. -- The City of Wayne has issued a snow emergency. The snow emergency started at midnight and is in effect until noon on Thursday for parking on all streets in Wayne.
News Channel Nebraska
'Just about every yard is short of employees': NDOT facing truck shortages, unhappy workers
NORFOLK, Neb. -- With winter weather striking much of Nebraska throughout Wednesday into Thursday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is using all of its resources to keep conditions on the roads as safe as possible. But there’s a problem that is making life difficult for the department; limited trucks...
News Channel Nebraska
Ward 3 seat open in Norfolk, applications now accepted
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk is accepting applications for the Ward 3 seat that is now open. The City of Norfolk said that Councilman Gary Jackson, who was the City Council seat for Ward 3, had his resignation approved on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Jackson said that the reasons...
News Channel Nebraska
Roll over accident totals vehicle, occupants treated at scene
PILGER, Neb. -- Northeast authorities responded to a single-vehicle accident Thursday evening. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a one-vehicle rollover near Pilger on Highway 275. The Sheriff's Office said they investigated the accident. It was reported that the accident happened when and SUV, heading west, left...
police1.com
Police Officer – Columbus, NE
$Keep your current hourly rate of pay, vacation, sick and comp hours will carry over you accrue new hours annual. Nebraska Certified Officers - $5000 Sign on Bonus.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman arrested while reportedly intoxicated at elementary school
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was arrested after she was reportedly intoxicated outside of an elementary school in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to the Woodland Park Elementary School around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers said an off-duty Norfolk police officer reported that...
norfolkneradio.com
Conditional Use Permit denied by Planning Commission
NORFOLK - Preparation of a conditional use permit was denied by the Norfolk Planning Commission after the item was tabled at its last meeting in December. At the meeting Wednesday morning, the conditional use permit in question was for a watchman or caretaker of a facility operating as a permitted use on property located at 1600 South 5th Street.
klkntv.com
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
KSNB Local4
One person killed in fiery crash in rural Nance County
NANCE COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was killed in a fiery two-vehicle crash in rural Nance County. The Nance County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident just before 6 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 22 near N. 370th Avenue. The sheriff’s office said the investigation showed that a white,...
Death penalty sought for man charged in Nebraska killings
Prosecutors in northeastern Nebraska are seeking the death penalty for a man charged in the killings of four people last summer in the small town of Laurel.
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicles towed, Madison man arrested for DWI
STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office remained busy during the Wednesday snow storm. Sheriff Mike Unger said multiple vehicles were towed during the storm, and he also said a person was arrested for DWI following an accident. Unger said that around 1 a.m. on Thursday, they responded to,...
News Channel Nebraska
One dead after vehicle hits farm equipment, engulfs in flames
GENOA, Neb. -- Authorities responded to a two-vehicle accident Tuesday evening in rural Nance County. The Nance County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two-vehicle accident on Highway 22 near N 370th Ave in rural Nance County around 5:55 p.m. Authorities said the investigation showed that a Chevrolet Suburban...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Police arrest man after assaulting a female, police officers
NORFOLK - A man was arrested yesterday (Wednesday) after assaulting multiple people and threatening one with a knife. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to an apartment in the 100 block of North 25th street around 6:25 p.m. for an assault call. Once on scene, a female told officers that she had been assaulted by 27-year-old Joe Nash.
