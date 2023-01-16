NORFOLK, Neb. -- Tuesday night saw a much-wanted update to the North Fork Area Transit. Speaking on behalf of NFAT on Tuesday was Corinne Donahue, who provided some information on what has happened with the public transit service since their ex-director was discovered to have allegedly embezzled over $740,000. Donahue said the main focus is to raise money so they can get out of their deficit and get buses back on the roads after ceasing operations on Jan. 6.

