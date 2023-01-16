ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Sean Payton: Interviews are the time to ask 'difficult questions, get answers'

By Troy Renck
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWBKF_0kGhHLi600

DENVER — Watching the Super Wild Card Round play out, it became clear that coaching matters.

Brian Dabol, not interviewed by the Broncos because it was believed he was always going to the New York Giants, created an identity in one season. The Giants are made in his image — tough, physical and daring. On his third-string quarterback, Mike McDaniel helped steer the Dolphins to 31 points. He never met with the Broncos, but the Vikings' Kevin O'Connell did. He delivered 11 one-score victories, an NFL record as the Broncos mastered the art of losing close games.

The Broncos have reached halftime of their coaching search, interviewing Michigan's Jim Harbaugh virtually for two hours, and former Colts coach Jim Caldwell, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and ex-Stanford boss David Shaw in person. The process resumes on Tuesday with interviews with former Saints coach Sean Payton and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris followed by San Francisco's DeMeco Ryans on Thursday and the Cowboys' defensive boss Dan Quinn on Friday.

Monday brought a twist.

Considered a strong candidate, Harbaugh is staying at Michigan. School president Santa Ono tweeted Monday afternoon, "I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines. That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel."

Harbaugh was considered a serious candidate for the Broncos. CEO Greg Penner has known Harbaugh since he was hired by Stanford. And he checked all the boxes mentioned by Penner after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into his first season: accountability, discipline and an offensive identity. Harbaugh is no longer in mix, sharpening the focus on Payton and Quinn.

During his weekly TV appearance on The Herd, Payton showed surprising candor about the compensation to the Saints for his services, and the purpose of these interviews. Payton is scheduled to meet with Denver, Houston and Carolina this week, with the latter in New York with Panthers owner David Tepper. Arizona has also requested permission to talk with him.

So what would it take to get Payton from the Saints?

"Look, I think each team would be a little different. (Saints general manager) Mickey Loomis and I have talked already about it. I think ultimately the compensation for the Saints would be a mid or later first-round pick. Now, we can arrive at that at a lot of different ways. I think Denver has a pick back when they traded Chubb. It’s the 49ers pick. So they have that," said Payton, who believes an identity for be created "immediately" for a team.

"Each team has different ammo and pick selections. It could be a future one where have to throw in something. I say this because I know Mickey well and I heard him talk the other day, and he was right on, and I think I am too. He has a job to do. He will get the right compensation. I am sure the team if it gets that far, it would probably be a mid-to late first-round pick."

The Broncos' traded away their first rounder in the Russell Wilson deal, but brought one back when shipping Chubb to the Dolphins at the deadline. The Broncos are aware of the draft pick parameters for Payton. While Houston has been among the league's worst teams, Payton talked favorably of the Texans, saying he has familiarity with the general manager and ownership group, and they "have really good draft capital, really good," and play in a winnable division.

Payton, 59, insisted the most important component in choosing a team remains the front office — the general manager, and, specifically, ownership. This is why the Broncos cannot be ruled out. They have ownership stability, and the Penner-Walton group is the richest in the league with Penner spearheading this search with assistance from wife Carrie Walton-Penner, Condoleezza Rice and general manager George Paton.

“It starts with ownership. Look, finding both, if the quarterback is there, it's probably a team that’s playing well, generally speaking. The teams that have openings, I am not going to say are broken, but they’ve had problems. That’s why there is an opening. I think that element is critical, the ownership," Payton said. "I hope that is not looked at as an indictment of certain teams. There are a number of teams. ... it’s hard to win in this league and even harder to win in this league if there are internal problems before you even play an opponent."

The gravitas of Payton's resume comes through when he talks about this process. He clearly wants teams to sell him on their organization as much as he's selling them.

"Each team — there would be pros and cons. That’s the significance of the upcoming week or two," Payton said. "Meeting some individuals, asking some questions, maybe some difficult questions, and trying to get answers so we are not having difficult questions when you have already taken the job."

I now believe the Broncos' next coach will be either Payton and Quinn. They bring experience, a track record of winning and have been to a Super Bowl and, in Payton's case, won one.

Quinn finished second to Hackett in Denver a year ago when the interview won out over the resume. If the Broncos don't land Payton, Quinn becomes a likely favorite. And depending on how the interview goes, he might be the favorite. If they miss on both, will that shift attention to Jim Caldwell, David Shaw or Raheem Morris? Will the Broncos have to be more open-minded about a first-time head coach like their Evero?

Clarity should begin to emerge with potential finalists by the weekend or early next week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?

Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
prosportsextra.com

Scandal At Michigan As Police Search Home Of Football Coach

The day after Head Coach Jim Harbaugh declared he’s returning to the Wolverines instead of heading to the NFL, a report from the Detroit News indicates that one Michigan football coach is potentially in some trouble. According to the Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Comeback

NFL fans react to Sean Payton’s massive contract demands

Sean Payton is a hot commodity this offseason, as the former New Orleans Saints coach considers a return to the NFL sidelines. Teams should be prepared to pay a record salary and give up some prime draft picks to land the Super Bowl-winning coach. The Advocate’s Jeff Duncan reported on Wednesday that Payton is seeking Read more... The post NFL fans react to Sean Payton’s massive contract demands appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Comeback

Insider reveals potential Tom Brady & Sean Payton team

For the past few weeks, there has been a lot of talk about the potential futures of star quarterback Tom Brady and prominent former head coach Sean Payton as both are potentially interested in new teams with some reports even predicting that the two will team up at their next destination. And one NFL insider Read more... The post Insider reveals potential Tom Brady & Sean Payton team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Athlon Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time

The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team would do almost anything to hire Sean Payton

Sean Payton is the hottest head coach candidate available this offseason, and several teams are jostling to hire him. However, one team may be more eager than others to win him over. Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is desperate to hire Payton and would give the coach “just about anything he wants,” according to Mark... The post Report: 1 team would do almost anything to hire Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Sean Payton Meeting With Another NFL Team On Friday

The Sean Payton coaching sweepstakes is in full swing. On Monday, Payton sat down with the Houston Texans. On Tuesday, the former Saints head coach took a visit with the Denver Broncos. Now, he's off to New York for a meeting with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper. "Sean Payton will meet with ...
MANHATTAN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chad Kelly seeking another chance in the NFL

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly is still dreaming of a potential return from the NFL. Kelly, who spent time with the Indianapolis Colts on their practice squad from 2019-2020, suggested in December that he could be the answer the Broncos have been seeking at quarterback. Denver seems very unlikely...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton, Broncos Rumors

Former Saints head coach Sean Payton is undoubtedly the top candidate in this year's hiring cycle. The offensive-minded coach has received interest from the Broncos, Cardinals, Panthers and Texans. According to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Broncos remain in a "very strong position" to ...
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Another NFL Coordinator Fired On Thursday

The Monday following the end of the NFL's regular season has long been known around the league as "Black Monday," as it's the most popular day of the year for coaching firings. This year, today might be giving it a run for its money. A third NFL playoff team has now fired one of its coordinators on ...
IOWA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By The Saints' Coaching Decision

It may have been understandable for the New Orleans Saints to retain head coach Dennis Allen after one difficult season. But the Saints' latest coaching decision practically has fans bringing out their pitchforks. Saints insider Mike Triplett reported on Thursday that the team does not plan to fire ...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL Team Makes Decision On Female Coach For 2023 Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making sweeping changes to their coaching staff this offseason, starting with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. But will one of the only female assistant coaches in the league be losing her job too? The answer appears to be yes. According to NFL insider Ian ...
TAMPA, FL
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy