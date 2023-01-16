“It just made me…”- ‘The Last of Us’ Actress Nico Parker Reveals How Billie Eilish Influenced Her Performance in the Show

Tattoos are tricky. Once you get one, it’s permanent. Yes, you can still remove a tattoo, but it’s a real headache. So when you get a botched tattoo, there is nothing else to do but regret it. And that is exactly what happened to pop star, Britney Spears. The pop singer has been enjoying her days since she was released from her conservatorship.The 41-year-old recently took a trip to Hawaii, she got a tattoo that she immediately regretted!

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO