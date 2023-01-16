“It just made me…”- ‘The Last of Us’ Actress Nico Parker Reveals How Billie Eilish Influenced Her Performance in the Show

Read full article on original website
Related
netflixjunkie.com
TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Is Meghan Markle Miffed With Massive Success of Prince Harry’s Memoir?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put up a united front last month as they unveiled their six-episode Netflix docuseries. After their appearance at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, the couple featured in various trailers and episodes for Netflix. The Duke of Sussex continued with his appearances this month as well in a bid to promote his memoir Spare. However, the absence of Meghan Markle from the public light has given birth to a lot of controversial questions.
netflixjunkie.com
“I’d never known Granny” – Queen Elizabeth Left Prince Harry Speechless With Her Response to His Request of Marrying Meghan Markle
Time and again, various media reports have suggested how the late Queen Elizabeth adored Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She was extremely welcoming of the former American actress and provided her with love and warmth. However, the former monarch was not very ecstatic when the Duke asked her permission to marry the love of his life.
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill Leaves Some Obvious Hints for Joining a Major Fan-Favorite Franchise, and It’s NOT the MCU
While the exit from the DCEU and The Witcher has made his fans extremely disappointed, Henry Cavill might join another huge franchise in the future. Ever since he exited from one of the most loved comic universes, fans have been waiting for the British actor to join the MCU. However, that is not what we are talking about.
netflixjunkie.com
After Their DC Fiasco and Firing the Rock’s Ex-wife, Henry Cavill Wants to Be Like Dwayne Johnson
After the DC fiasco, Henry Cavill has been occupying the headlines of the news. The British actor reprised his role as Superman at the DCEU after a long break. As soon as he made a comeback via Black Adam, James Gunn axed Snyder’s Justice League, along with other iconic projects. Although the new DC bosses are making new plans for the universe, he made it clear Cavill’s Superman wouldn’t return. Thus, the actor diverted his concentration somewhere else.
netflixjunkie.com
The Truth Behind Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Getting Married in Front of the Epstein’s Island Temple
Will Smith is one of those celebrities who married twice, but only the second marriage lasted. The Focus actor and his second wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, have been one of the power couples of the industry who came back stronger from almost being on the verge of a divorce. Recently,...
netflixjunkie.com
“I just couldn’t…” – Jennifer Lopez Opens up on Why She Rejected Madonna and Britney Spears’ Iconic Performances at the 2003 Vmas
The world once missed a chance to embrace three legendary music icons together on the stage. Remember the iconic smooch between Britney Spears and Madonna that happened on the stage of the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards? Recently, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she was going to be a part of it.
netflixjunkie.com
Privately Excited? Bianca Censori Has Surprising Expectations From Her Marriage With Controversial Rapper Kanye West
Kanye West sure falls hard when he is in love. After pining for Kim Kardashian and repeatedly trying to get her back, they finally settled on the divorce papers. The rapper dated a string of women after his split with the socialite, but none seemed to last too long. Until he suddenly went MIA and made headlines for his marriage to Bianca Censori.
netflixjunkie.com
“Meghan can do no wrong” – Royal Commentator Reveals How Prince Harry Hero-Worships Meghan Markle
With the help of his memoir Spare, Prince Harry made it clear how senior members, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, and King Charles plotted against Meghan Markle. The Duke gave out the idea that the senior members were jealous of the former actress’ growing popularity in the United Kingdom and felt threatened by it. He also detailed various incidents involving Markle’s tiffs with the Prince and Princess of Wales that showed the former in a positive light.
netflixjunkie.com
Instant Regret! Toxic Hitmaker Britney Spears Regrets Her Heart Tattoo, Says “it sucks” in New Video
Tattoos are tricky. Once you get one, it’s permanent. Yes, you can still remove a tattoo, but it’s a real headache. So when you get a botched tattoo, there is nothing else to do but regret it. And that is exactly what happened to pop star, Britney Spears. The pop singer has been enjoying her days since she was released from her conservatorship.The 41-year-old recently took a trip to Hawaii, she got a tattoo that she immediately regretted!
netflixjunkie.com
After a Cryptic Dig at Bianca Censori, Kim Kardashian Reportedly Feels Different About Kanye West’s Wife Now
While Kanye West and Bianca Censori are enjoying their honeymoon phase, Kim Kardashian has not said much about it yet. The Donda singer, who was speculated to be missing, made headlines again. Not for controversies but for marrying Yeezy employee just two months after having a very public and rough divorce with the Kardashian.
netflixjunkie.com
Fans Enraged as Jimmy Fallon Makes a Major Blunder While Talking About Ken Doll Ryan Gosling on ‘The Tonight Show’
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is one of the most entertaining TV shows. Jimmy Fallon is one of the few interviewers who can bring out the fun side of any celebrity. Recently, The White Lotus star, Aubrey Plaza, appeared on the show. While talking about many things, Jimmy Fallon made her choose one between Deadpool actor, Ryan Reynolds and the Barbie star Ryan Gosling. However, while describing both actors, Fallon made a major blunder that fans noticed.
netflixjunkie.com
Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Put Off Their Hollywood Friends by Leaking Private Conversations?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have captured all the headlines in the past two months for their scathing attacks on the royal family. The couple initiated a double royal whammy with a six-episode Netflix docuseries in December. Following the success of Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex dropped a lot of truth bombs via his memoir Spare. Through their two major projects, the Sussex couple also highlighted how they have gained the support of Hollywood elites, including Beyonce, Gayle King, Tyler Perry, and Oprah Winfrey.
netflixjunkie.com
Fans Dub Will Smith and His Family As ‘Rogue Villains’ of Batman
The Smiths are not just a family, but a brand. Every member of the family is known for their own individuality. Although lately, the family has not been in the best light since the Oscar debacle. Not only did Will Smith come under criticism, but so did Jada Smith for the events that took place on the night of the Academy Awards 2022.
netflixjunkie.com
“Apologize for what, you fool?” Royal Expert Tore into Prince Harry, Accusing Him of Blackmailing Father, King Charles
Controversies come synonymous with Britain’s Royal Family. The Palace has a history of destroying one of its very own. Be it Princess Diana or her youngest, Prince Harry, the two gradually outgrew the Monarchy and called it quits. Although the former Princess of Wales had to succumb to unimaginable tragedies, Prince Harry paved his way out of the Kingdom. The California-based Duke has recently brought the Monarchy to its shambles. Royals experts, as usual, are not really happy about it.
netflixjunkie.com
Ultimate Snooze Queen! Billie Eilish Tops the List of Artists Who Create Music That Helps People to Fall Asleep
Billie Eilish has won hearts with her music, but she also has the ability to make people fall asleep. The ‘No Time to Die’ singer has bagged several Grammy’s at a young age and is known for her angelic voice. While she thinks people misunderstand her music to be dark, the artist wants people to know that she is a happy soul.
Jonathan Majors‘ Homoerotic, Roided-Out Bodybuilder Drama ’Magazine Dreams’ Stuns Sundance
After weeks of earsplitting buzz over Jonathan Majors’ Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams,” the dumbbells have finally dropped. As a deeply troubled – yet still sympathetic – aspiring bodybuilder, Majors dazzled Park City’s Eccles Theater on Friday night, earning a standing ovation. Writer-director Elijah Bynum drove the narrative about Killian Maddox, a steroid-guzzling, socially inept loner who can’t find success at his dream job. He finds even less in personal relationships, be it with his roommate and ailing grandfather, a perky store clerk (Haley Bennett) who seems open for more than friendship, or even a redemption-offering sex worker (Taylour Paige) who...
netflixjunkie.com
Watch: How 12-Year-Old Millie Bobby Brown Faked American Accent With 246 Words
Millie Bobby Brown had a marvelous last year. The 18-year-old actress received a huge amount of credit for giving Netflix two of its biggest hits, Stranger Things and Enola Holmes 2. Along with that, her brand, Florence by Mills, reached new heights. No matter how big of a star this talented actress becomes in the future, she will always be remembered for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things.
netflixjunkie.com
“Americans are suckers for fairytales” – Royal Author Reveals Meghan Markle’s Memoir Will Outshine Prince Harry’s Spare
Despite the criticism from royal experts and crown loyalists, Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has broken a lot of records in terms of sales. A lot of excerpts were leaked a week before the official release, but they had no negative impact on the business. Bombshell might be a small word to describe the content of Spare, as the Duke did not spare any details, whether good or bad, about the royal family. Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace should prepare itself for another attack as sources now suggest a memoir by Meghan Markle.
netflixjunkie.com
Like Millie Like Sadie! Sadie Sink Opens up About Her First Ever Kiss on ‘Stranger Things’, Millie Bobby Brown Might Resonate the Feelings
A first kiss! For most people, it is a heart-fluttering moment they feel while getting close to their loved ones. But have you ever imagined what it would be like if the world and especially your parents are watching? Awkward? Indeed! Unfortunately, that was the case for Stranger Things stars who joined the show as child actors. You might remember the Snow Ball dance where Sadie Sink captured a milestone of her life on the camera.
netflixjunkie.com
“A little obnoxious” – Why Ryan Reynolds Feels Deadpool’s Habit of Breaking the Fourth Wall Is Something That Always Works With Audiences
If you remember the Netflix Original film, Enola Holmes, you would know there is one similarity between the film and Deadpool films. In both films, the lead characters constantly break the fourth wall and talk directly to the viewers. While many other films and shows have used the same technique for several reasons, Ryan Reynolds once revealed why this always works for the Deadpool films.
Comments / 0