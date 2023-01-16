Des Moines, Iowa — Emerald Ash Borer is an Asian insect that kills ash trees and has now been confirmed in all but three of the 99 counties in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Communication Director, Don McDowell tells KIWA that Osceola County was one of six counties that had no confirmation for this insect. Today, January 19th, the department has confirmed that 96 counties now have an infestation. He says the insect sample that was sent to them was collected from Melvin. They also confirmed infestations in Monona County and Woodbury County at the same time.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO