Storm Lake Man Faces Felony OWI, Drug Charges After Rock Rapids Traffic Stop
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Storm Lake man has been arrested on felony OWI and drug charges after a traffic stop in Rock Rapids earlier this week. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 32-year-old Joel Angelo Rivera of Storm Lake is accused of doing drugs and driving under the influence. He was arrested on Sunday.
Sioux Falls Man Who Led Officers On Three-State Pursuit To Face Charges In Iowa
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A man who led authorities on a pursuit that entered three states will soon face a felony charge in Iowa. The pursuit started in Canton, South Dakota traveled through Lyon County, into Rock County, Minnesota, and back into South Dakota, back in May 2022. Lincoln...
Two From Sioux Center And One From Ireton Taken To Hospital After Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Sioux Center man and woman and an Ireton man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center recently. The Sioux Center Police Department reports that 81-year-old Marvin Wielard of Sioux Center was driving a 2016 Toyota SUV northbound on 13th Avenue Northeast, at the northeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits. They tell us that 50-year-old Brady Van Sloten of Ireton was eastbound on 20th Street Northeast in a 2007 Peterbilt truck.
Alton Woman, Passenger Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Hull
Alton, Iowa — An Alton woman and her passenger were taken to the hospital after an accident near Hull on Thursday, January 19th. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 4:20 p.m., 77-year-old Pearl Kellen of Alton was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Highway 75, two miles southwest of Hull, when she lost control of the pickup, which entered the west ditch and rolled.
Emerald Ash Borer Discovered In Osceola County
Des Moines, Iowa — Emerald Ash Borer is an Asian insect that kills ash trees and has now been confirmed in all but three of the 99 counties in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship Communication Director, Don McDowell tells KIWA that Osceola County was one of six counties that had no confirmation for this insect. Today, January 19th, the department has confirmed that 96 counties now have an infestation. He says the insect sample that was sent to them was collected from Melvin. They also confirmed infestations in Monona County and Woodbury County at the same time.
NCC Skills USA Presents 25th Charitable Chariot Friday Morning
Sheldon, Iowa — A refugee from Ukraine was the recipient, Friday morning, of the 25th vehicle to be given away by the Northwest Iowa Community College SkillsUSA program. Petro Takalo was the recipient of a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu that had been repaired and refurbished by NCC SkillsUSA automotive students. NCC Instructor Chuck Ball talks about what the students did to prepare the car.
Assistant Chief: Hay Bale Fire In Building Near Ashton Could Have Been Much Worse
Ashton, Iowa — Some hay bales in a shed were destroyed in a fire on Saturday, January 14, 2023, near Ashton. According to Ashton Fire Assistant Chief Dave Otis, at about 12:55 p.m., the Ashton Fire Department was called to the report of a shed fire at 5379 220th Street, three miles east and a mile north of Ashton.
Sheldon High School Show And Jazz Choirs To Go To Clinic In Estherville
Sheldon, Iowa — The Sheldon High School show choir and jazz choir will be taking a day to go to Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville for a clinic on Wednesday, January 25th. Brandon Lenderink, the vocal music director at Sheldon High School, tells KIWA that this clinic will...
Sioux Center Sports Dome Officially Open After Friday Grand Opening
Sioux Center, Iowa — The new domed sports complex is open in Sioux Center after a grand opening on Friday, January 20th. Sioux Center City Manager Scott Wynja tells us the American State Bank Sports Complex has something for everyone. He says they’ll also have an open turf field...
Ron Drenkow Motors Sold
Sheldon, Iowa – A long-time Sheldon auto dealership is changing hands. In a joint press release, officials with Drenknow Motors in Sheldon and Total Motors in Le Mars have announced a transition of ownership. According to the press release, Drenkow’s employees and entire operation (including the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep,...
Council Gets Update On Bethel Property Redevelopment
Sheldon, Iowa — During their regular meeting this week, the Sheldon City Council heard a presentation on the redevelopment of the former Bethel Church site, which is located on the north side of 7th Street, between 6th and 7th Avenue in Sheldon. City Manager Sam Kooiker tells us about...
Sioux Center Utilities Official Tells Us More About Getting Natural Gas From Cattle Manure
Sioux Center, Iowa — Last week we told you about a new project to make natural gas out of cattle manure and pipe it to Sioux Center to be used in homes and businesses in that community. We had a chance to visit with Sioux Center Utilities Assistant Manager...
Winifred “Winnie” Mack
Winifred “Winnie” Mack, age 101 of Hartley, passed away at Community Memorial Health Center in Hartley on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley. Visitation will also be held at the church, prior to the service on Monday, January 23rd, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.; the family will be present at that time.
Clay County Man Wins Mega Millions Prize
A Clay County man recently won a ten-thousand dollar Mega Millions prize. Robert Gabhart matched four of five white balls and the Mega Ball in the December 30th Mega Millions drawing. He was one number away from winning that night's $685 million jackpot. Gabhart purchased his winning ticket at Hy-Vee...
Sports Schedule For Friday January 20th
Doubleheader basketball is on the air Friday. Sheldon at West Lyon with the broadcast on KIWA AM 1550 and FM 100.7. On KIWA FM 105.3 its Boyden Hull at George Little Rock. Pregame for the girls at 5:50. Opening tip at 6:00 with the boys game to follow. Streamed at www.kiwaradio.com.
