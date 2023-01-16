Read full article on original website
North Omaha state senator who drove grant process has ties to proposed $40 million recipient
Sen. Justin Wayne introduced and has been the driving force behind a bill that will soon deliver hundreds of millions of dollars to North Omaha and other neighborhoods of low income in the city and state – an unprecedented infusion of cash. A few months before introducing the bill,...
Activists preparing for 'an absolutely crazy year' in first full statehouse sessions since Supreme Court overturned Roe
Restricting abortion is at the top of the to-do list for many Republicans around the country as state legislatures gavel in for their first full session since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. "We're definitely preparing for an absolutely crazy year," said Ingrid Duran, the director of state legislation...
Straight Talk from Steve: Passing the Rules
Last week we passed the rules for the 108th Legislature. 44 Senators voted in favor of the rules. As chair of the rules committee, I am proud that our Rules Committee was able to process 58 proposed rule changes, hold hearings on every proposed rule change, and create a rules package which passed in such a short amount of time. They passed in less than one and a half hours of debate.
Supreme Court win lets DHHS employees wear jeans
NEBRASKA - The Nebraska Supreme Court released a decision Friday that allows for casual days in the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The court upheld a lower court ruling by an arbitrator. It's the culmination of a case that started in 2019, when Nebraska's DHHS changed their dress...
Nebraska City school posts more job openings
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Public Schools is posting more job openings. A school press release says “the educational workforce shortage is a reality at Nebraska City Public Schools, as well as across the state.”. Current openings include a special education teacher and elementary and secondary paraeducators. Openings also...
Northeast’s Andersen selected for national workforce development academy
SANTA ROSA, Calif. – The apprenticeship director at Northeast Community College has been selected to participate in a year-long endeavor that is designed to advance knowledge and skill development of community college workforce education professionals who are relatively new to the field of workforce education. Kimberly Andersen is one...
Omaha elementary school teacher surprised with Milken Educator Award, $25K
OMAHA, Neb. -- Lisa Moody, a special education teacher at Jefferson Elementary in Omaha, received the surprise of a lifetime when she was presented with a national Milken Educator Award Friday morning at a schoolwide assembly of cheering students, colleagues, local and state dignitaries, and the media. The national honor...
