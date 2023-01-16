Read full article on original website
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Michigan
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Buck and Brazen
This week's featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two happy dogs looking for their forever families. (Jan. 20, 2023) This week's featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two happy dogs looking for their forever families. (Jan. 20, 2023) Kalamazoo celebrates Chinese Lunar...
WOOD
Holland On Ice event coming to downtown
We’ve had pretty mild winter so far this year, but a festival in Holland is promising to be the coolest event on the Lakeshore. (Jan. 19, 2023) We’ve had pretty mild winter so far this year, but a festival in Holland is promising to be the coolest event on the Lakeshore. (Jan. 19, 2023)
WOOD
Holland Museum says repairs will cost seven figures
The old Holland post office, now home to the Holland Museum, is in desperate need of repair. (Jan. 20, 2023) Holland Museum says repairs will cost seven figures. The old Holland post office, now home to the Holland Museum, is in desperate need of repair. (Jan. 20, 2023) Kalamazoo celebrates...
WOOD
Snow Conditions Report: Jan. 19, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This extended reprieve from winter has been difficult to digest for snow enthusiasts but there are solid signals that snow and cold will return soon. The warmth has been remarkable so far this January. This is the first time we’ve begun the first 20...
WOOD
Fun ways to celebrate National Cheese lovers’ day!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Did you know that January 20th is National Cheese Lovers Day? Our friends at Milk Means More has some different and fun ways you can celebrate national cheese lovers’ day. Most of us can agree that we love cheese, in fact according to the USDA, they average American eats an average of 36.9 pounds of cheese a year in 2017. Here are some fun ways to celebrate the day!
WOOD
A home generator could be a lifesaver for your family
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Power outages can happen anywhere and at any time. Home generators can be a life saver for you and your family. They service all makes and models of standby generators and provide free in-home estimates and offer product financing!. Today we have Steve from...
WOOD
Burton Elementary student inspires with his big heart
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There is a young man at Burton Elementary School whose reputation proceeds him. Isiah Rosario’s smile and curiosity are only part of the reason his teachers recommended him to be News 8’s student of the week. Rosario is nine years old, but...
WOOD
Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp
Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Kalamazoo celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year. The official start of the Chinese...
WOOD
College Board visits Northview High School
College Board was in West Michigan Wednesday visiting a school that did something very unique. (Jan. 18, 2023) College Board was in West Michigan Wednesday visiting a school that did something very unique. (Jan. 18, 2023) Checking in with Wyoming city leadership. Deputy city manager of Wyoming John McCarter joined...
WOOD
Honoring local women & 50 years of Title IX
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – 50 years ago, a law went into effect that changed the trajectory for millions of women and girls in the United States – we’re talking about Title IX. This weekend, Saugatuck High School is having a big celebration to commemorate 50 years of that law and also celebrate their local legendary women and current and former Saugatuck female athletes.
WOOD
Remodeling & New Homes Show kicks off today
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – DeVos Place has been transformed and if you’ve got home projects on your mind, this is the place to be! The show opens today and runs through the weekend. If you’re looking to Build, Remodel or Redecorate and whether your project is large or small, it can all begin here! There’s nearly 200 local exhibitors, a designer showcase, stage seminars, hands-on training, and even fun for the kids!
WOOD
988 rollout causes some hiccups for landline users
While cellphone users are required to use all 10 digits when dialing to avoid unintentionally connecting to the national 988 crisis hotline, some landline users may still get sent there accidentally when trying to reach West Michigan businesses. (Jan. 18, 2023) 988 rollout causes some hiccups for landline users. While...
WOOD
SKYMINT Cannabis offering year of free weed
A Michigan-based cannabis company is looking to give one person the chance at free weed for an entire year. (Jan. 18, 2023) A Michigan-based cannabis company is looking to give one person the chance at free weed for an entire year. (Jan. 18, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 011923.
WOOD
Gordon Water Systems celebrates 50 years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Gordon Water Systems is celebrating its 50th year serving west Michigan. They are in their 2nd generation ownership with 3rd generation. working in the business. As such, they are having specials throughout the year to. share the love of helping 10,000’s of families and businesses these...
WOOD
Create a secure future for your loved ones
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) You’ve probably seen it happen in your family, how money brings out the worst in people when someone dies. Planning ahead can help alleviate some of the issues that tend to arise. Today we have Tim Alles from Alles Law here to talk about how their team can help with estate planning and settlement.
WOOD
Get creative with Board & Brush Allegan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Something we love on eightWest is telling you about cool places to check out in West Michigan. One of the places we have recently discovered is a creative studio in Allegan, that you’ll want to visit if you love DIY projects, wood signs, or connecting with friends. Board and Brush Allegan is a vibrant, fun and spacious studio where you can build on-trend, farmhouse-classic, and inspirational pieces of décor for your home, office or cottage.
WOOD
Weekend Fun Guide 1/20-1/22
1. Winter Wonderland Luminary Walk Frugthaven Farms 1/21/22. the winter wonderland luminary walk is taking place this Saturday from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. explore the explore the Frugthaven farm orchard trails at night on their winter wonderland luminary walks. this family-friendly one-mile night walk through the orchard will come alive with hundreds of luminaries. warm-up by a fire while visiting with friends and family.
WOOD
Don’t ignore the water issues in your basement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve had a lot of rainy days this month and if you have any water issues in your basement, you know it’s something you can’t put off. You’ll especially want to keep your basement or crawl space safe and dry by springtime! Everdry Waterproofing can help you not only keep your spaces dry but also improve the air quality in your home. They offer free inspections and a lifetime warranty!
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 011823
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Rain or wintry mix expected north of Grand Rapids tonight Everyone south of I-96 will see cold rain. Snow will accumulate near Newaygo and Montcalm Counties and to the north. Patchy areas of freezing rain are possible. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 30s.
WOOD
Enjoy winter, shopping and wine in Grand Haven
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s something special going on along the Lakeshore tomorrow, giving you the chance to enjoy downtown Grand Haven and enjoy winter, shopping and some wine. It’s the 12th Annual Wine About Winter and Jeremy joins us from Grand Haven today to talk about...
