GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’ve had a lot of rainy days this month and if you have any water issues in your basement, you know it’s something you can’t put off. You’ll especially want to keep your basement or crawl space safe and dry by springtime! Everdry Waterproofing can help you not only keep your spaces dry but also improve the air quality in your home. They offer free inspections and a lifetime warranty!

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO